Wildlife photographer Greg du Toit has spent over 16 years capturing the untamed beauty of Africa. From lions mid-roar to elephants crossing rivers at sunrise, each photo reflects his deep connection with nature and the magnificence of wildlife.

One thing all great wildlife photographers have in common is patience – the ability to wait for the perfect moment to unfold naturally. Greg’s photos tell powerful stories of life on the savannah, offering a rare glimpse into the raw, majestic world of Africa’s most iconic animals.

Scroll down to explore some of his most stunning shots and feel the heart of the wild come to life.

More info: Instagram | gregdutoit.com | Facebook