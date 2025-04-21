Review: "We’ve had several Waitiee wireless chargers, and we get a huge amount of use out of each one. We recently bought this newest 3-in-1, which was recently introduced. We’ve not had to have any loose wires, as all you have to do is plop each device onto it–everything neatly charges. All the Waitiee chargers have been 100% reliable, too, and the applied devices charge up quickly. So, now we have one in the bedroom and one in our office. Talk about convenience. One of the best features of this new charger is the fact that it folds up. Why would anyone care about that? We travel a lot, and when it folds down (see second photo), it takes up minimal space, wherever you decide to tote it along. So, don’t throw away the inner, plastic container. When you travel, you can fold it down and all the components will stay together in its custom-fit container. So, I highly recommend this item. Would make a wonderful gift, too–Christmas will be here before we know it. The only thing I can’t figure out is why it’s priced, based on color. For example, if you order the white one, it’s about $8 less than the black one. Go figure…" - Dan Kaplowitz

