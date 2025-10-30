Aesthetician’s “Disgusting” Interaction With Man Who Lied On His Booking Goes Viral
A viral TikTok video from Little Rock, Arkansas, has ignited online outrage after it captured a tense exchange between a male client and an aesthetician.
The man, who allegedly booked under a false name, insisted on being waxed by a female aesthetician despite the salon’s same-gender policy.
The incident was posted by creator @estheticianpete, and it has racked up 7.2 million views, over 962,000 likes, and more than 10,000 comments.
The client claimed he was turned away after booking a men’s waxing service online
The viral TikTok video was captioned with a warning: “Ladies, be careful of men who lie on their booking. We’ve had this happen twice.”
In the clip, a man could be heard entering Healthy Radiance, an appointment-only aesthetics studio in Little Rock.
The man stated that he was there for his Brazilian wax. The appointment, however, was booked under a woman’s name: “Jeanette.”
This confused Peter Nguyen, the salon’s owner, and he proceeded to ask if “Jeanette” would be coming.
The man then explained that while the appointment was under “Jeanette,” the female name was “kind of irrelevant,” and that his name was actually Chase.
The man could then be heard insisting that a female aesthetician perform his Brazilian wax. He even stated that it was a birthday “treat” for himself.
“So, and it’s my birthday, okay? It’s like a treat for myself. Her waxing me, awesome idea,” Chase said.
Peter explained that by Healthy Radiance’s policy, men are waxed by male aestheticians and women are waxed by female professionals.
Despite several clarifications, however, the client refused to compromise, repeatedly demanding that the female employee wax him instead.
“I was really looking forward to that Brazilian wax,” the man insisted, to which Nguyen firmly replied, “You ain’t gonna get the service here, I’m sorry. You can leave.”
The exchange ended with the man exiting after being denied service, a decision many viewers have praised as the right call.
Viewers rallied behind the salon, calling the man’s actions creepy
The clip spread quickly across TikTok, sparking discussions about consent and boundaries in personal care services.
Many commenters said the aesthetician’s response was professional and protective, applauding him for refusing to be pressured.
“If he’s willing to pay, why doesn’t he just find a consenting s*x worker?” one viewer asked.
Another added, “And why are you booking under a woman’s name???? Predator!!!!”
Others were equally disgusted, writing, “The hell does he think a Brazilian wax is? Yuck!” and “Does he think a Brazilian wax means it’s done by a Brazilian woman?”
Several users also highlighted the importance of enforcing strict gender-based service policies to protect both staff and clients.
“GROSS. Thank you for protecting your coworkers!” another wrote.
Healthy Radiance operates under gender-based service guidelines, and the internet loves it
According to the business’s official website, Healthy Radiance is owned by Peter Nguyen, a Licensed Medical Esthetician, Massage Therapist, and Nutritionist, who also runs the meal prep brand Healthy Chew.
Nguyen, who has more than 282,000 followers on TikTok, emphasizes holistic wellness across skincare, massage therapy, and nutrition.
The salon’s lead manager, Hannah Davis, is a Licensed Esthetician specializing in waxing and advanced facial treatments. It was unclear in the video if the customer was insisting that Hannah be the one to give him his Brazilian wax.
The aesthetics studio caters to both male and female clients, but the procedures are performed by same-gender staff, a policy that has earned the praise of some netizens online.
“I love that policy,” one commenter wrote. “Thx for looking out for us ladies,” another stated.
Healthy Radiance has been contacted for comment and this story will be updated once a response is received.
Gender preference in waxing is not a controversial thing
The incident has sparked a broader online conversation about clients’ gender preferences in the beauty and wellness industry.
Waxing among men has become quite commonplace today, but it is widely accepted that procedures are done by aestheticians who are the same gender as their client.
This was highlighted by Peter in the viral video when he told Chase, “by policy, men get waxed by men and then women get waxed by women.”
Numerous men have also stated that they feel awkward when they are treated by a female professional. Some men who seek female aestheticians have been perceived as making potentially s**ual advances as well.
This has resulted in some salons simply not offering male intimate waxing, while studios like Healthy Radiance simply opt for same-gender policies.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Healthy Radiance’s weird client on social media
If he's going to pull a bait-and-switch, so should they. She takes him into the room, "Okay, now before we get started I want you to put on this blindfold for me to make it extra... special." Gunter enters the room.
