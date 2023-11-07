ADVERTISEMENT

We all love to take travel pictures, whether to capture amazing places to show others or as a memory for ourselves. Well, Lee Mumford, a British pilot who is also a videographer, photographer, and drone pilot, took travel pictures to another level.

Lee is known for impressive aerial images of beautiful landscapes and sceneries that he visits around the world due to his work as a pilot.

In a previous interview, Lee shared how he started to take images and what motivated him to get better at it: "My love for photography came about when I started to travel. I wanted to showcase the beauty of this planet to a wider audience. As I struggled with 'photos don't do it justice,' I started to look at ways of capturing all the details into one shot. This included composition, understanding lighting, exposure, and how to edit your images. As my photos started to gain traction online, it motivated me to get out and shoot more. Life has so many distractions and photography for me is a way of leaving everything else behind and being one with nature."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore the world through Lee's lens, and let us know in the comments which place is on your wishlist!

More info: Instagram | leemumfordphotography.com | X | Youtube

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Lake Bled, Slovenia

Lake Bled, Slovenia Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
hughcooks avatar
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a god awful way to live. Apart from the climate and the people, the idea of living in a soulless tower block of flats, regardless of it's proximity to the sea or anywhere else beautiful, gives me the heebeejeebies. In contrast, my wife has just pointed out that at least it's better than living on the street !!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Cornwall

Cornwall Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Petra, Jordan: A Wonder Of The World

Petra, Jordan: A Wonder Of The World Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Sunset Peak, Hong Kong

Sunset Peak, Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan, Philippines Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Thailand

Thailand Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Lake Bled, Slovenia

Lake Bled, Slovenia Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Iceland's Highland

Iceland's Highland Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Iceland

Iceland Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Salcombe

Salcombe Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Italy

Italy Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site, Italy

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site, Italy Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Mývatn, Iceland

Mývatn, Iceland Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Altea, Spain

Altea, Spain Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Sai Kung, Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan, Philippines Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Shiprock, New Mexico

Shiprock, New Mexico Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Sai Kung

Sai Kung Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Menton, France

Menton, France Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sai Kung

Sai Kung Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Cappadocia / Kapadokya

Cappadocia / Kapadokya Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Wadi Rum, Jordan Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Alpe Di Siusi, Italy

Alpe Di Siusi, Italy Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Utah

Utah Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Slovenia

Slovenia Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Macau

Macau Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt, Austria Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Lofoten Islands, Norway

Lofoten Islands, Norway Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#49

El Nido, Palawan

El Nido, Palawan Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Coron, Palawan

Coron, Palawan Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site

Dolomites Unesco World Heritage Site Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Coron, Palawan

Coron, Palawan Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Cappadocia / Kapadokya

Cappadocia / Kapadokya Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Los Angeles

Los Angeles Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Cappadocia / Kapadokya

Cappadocia / Kapadokya Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#58

The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan, Philippines Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Utah

Utah Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Spain

Spain Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Bromo Tengger Semeru

Bromo Tengger Semeru Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Shenzhen, Guangdong

Shenzhen, Guangdong Shares stats

leemumfordphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!