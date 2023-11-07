ADVERTISEMENT

We all love to take travel pictures, whether to capture amazing places to show others or as a memory for ourselves. Well, Lee Mumford, a British pilot who is also a videographer, photographer, and drone pilot, took travel pictures to another level.

Lee is known for impressive aerial images of beautiful landscapes and sceneries that he visits around the world due to his work as a pilot.

In a previous interview, Lee shared how he started to take images and what motivated him to get better at it: "My love for photography came about when I started to travel. I wanted to showcase the beauty of this planet to a wider audience. As I struggled with 'photos don't do it justice,' I started to look at ways of capturing all the details into one shot. This included composition, understanding lighting, exposure, and how to edit your images. As my photos started to gain traction online, it motivated me to get out and shoot more. Life has so many distractions and photography for me is a way of leaving everything else behind and being one with nature."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore the world through Lee's lens, and let us know in the comments which place is on your wishlist!

More info: Instagram | leemumfordphotography.com | X | Youtube