Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If You Pass This Quiz By Scoring 28/28, You’re Easily Beating The Average U.S. Student
Close-up of an American flag with a red banner reading trivia, representing a quiz beating the average U.S. student.
Quizzes
Curiosities

If You Pass This Quiz By Scoring 28/28, You’re Easily Beating The Average U.S. Student

2

30

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the Advanced Placement® (AP®) practice quiz, covering subjects such as English Language, World History, Politics & Government, and much more. 🤩

These tests are the culmination of year-long AP courses, typically offered at the high school level, and can often earn college credit at many universities. 🤓 📚

This quiz has 28 questions designed to see if you are truly smarter than the average U.S. student. Take your time, read each question carefully, and let’s see if you’re among the top tier. Let’s get started…🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    If You Pass This Quiz By Scoring 28/28, You’re Easily Beating The Average U.S. Student

    Image credits: Andy Barbour

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    2

    30

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5 has a grammar fail in the title to the graph (Individual's favorite subjects). When referring to multiple individuals, the possessive apostrophe goes after the plural 's'. Do I score an extra point? 🧐

    0
    0points
    reply
    pebs_1 avatar
    pebs
    pebs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    27 out of 28, and I'm not a native English speaker. Satisfied.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5 has a grammar fail in the title to the graph (Individual's favorite subjects). When referring to multiple individuals, the possessive apostrophe goes after the plural 's'. Do I score an extra point? 🧐

    0
    0points
    reply
    pebs_1 avatar
    pebs
    pebs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    27 out of 28, and I'm not a native English speaker. Satisfied.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT