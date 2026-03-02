Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
If You Know These 30 Hard English Words, You’re Smarter Than Most
Bold text reading succinct on a yellow-orange gradient background with a red trivia banner in the corner and hard English words concept.
If You Know These 30 Hard English Words, You’re Smarter Than Most

Welcome back to another ‘advanced English words’ quiz! If you’ve checked out our 32 Advanced English Words That Only Smart People Know quiz, then you’ll know what’s expected of you here. Some of these words may seem very familiar to you. Maybe you’ve even used a few in conversation. But do you actually know what they mean?

This quiz will give you 30 advanced English words that regularly trip people up. The kind you see in books, headlines, academic writing, and debates. If your vocabulary is as strong as you think it is, this should be easy.

Ready to challenge yourself? Begin!

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Artist + Writer

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Artist + Writer

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More than one of the options to the 'complete the sentence' questions would fit. For example, a meeting could be entirely deliberate, entirely suspicious, or entirely fortuitous.

    8
    8points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, it's often a question in quizzes like this of guessing from the available answers which one is the mostly likely, rather than the only, possible fit.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #20 and #25, in the right context, can have all of these vocabulary words used correctly in the sentences.

    5
    5points
    reply
    lostsierraforrest avatar
    QuincyForrest
    QuincyForrest
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are several multiple "correct" answers, in that in some of these questions more than one of the distractors grammatically fits. Also, some of them I got mainly because they were familiar word groups, commonly used in phrase form. 30/30. But if I'm #57 in the 30/30 group, how hard could this really be?

    3
    3points
    reply
