If You Know These 30 Hard English Words, You’re Smarter Than Most
Welcome back to another ‘advanced English words’ quiz! If you’ve checked out our 32 Advanced English Words That Only Smart People Know quiz, then you’ll know what’s expected of you here. Some of these words may seem very familiar to you. Maybe you’ve even used a few in conversation. But do you actually know what they mean?
This quiz will give you 30 advanced English words that regularly trip people up. The kind you see in books, headlines, academic writing, and debates. If your vocabulary is as strong as you think it is, this should be easy.
Ready to challenge yourself? Begin!
More than one of the options to the 'complete the sentence' questions would fit. For example, a meeting could be entirely deliberate, entirely suspicious, or entirely fortuitous.
Yes, it's often a question in quizzes like this of guessing from the available answers which one is the mostly likely, rather than the only, possible fit.
There are several multiple "correct" answers, in that in some of these questions more than one of the distractors grammatically fits. Also, some of them I got mainly because they were familiar word groups, commonly used in phrase form. 30/30. But if I'm #57 in the 30/30 group, how hard could this really be?
