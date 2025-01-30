Adult Star Falls From Hotel Balcony While Allegedly Filming X-Rated Scene With Two Men

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, also known as Anna Polly, fell to her death from a Brazilian hotel balcony after inviting two men to film X-rated scenes for an adult site.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a crime. No arrests have yet been reported.

The woman, aged 28, was found lifeless in a courtyard at an aparthotel in Nova Iguaçu, roughly 25 miles (approx. 40 km) northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

CCTV footage is being analyzed as part of the investigation. Authorities have interrogated the hotel staff and collected Alves’ phone as evidence.

The two men reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what occurred in the hotel, believed to be the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel. Police have described the investigation as “complex.”

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime,” the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit told local press.

According to O Globo, Alves was staying in a room on the eighth floor of the hotel. She and the men accompanying her were there to produce content for an adult content platform.

The results of the post-mortem have not been disclosed. Therefore, it remains unclear whether any substances were present in Alves’ system or if she showed signs of physical assault.

“If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found,” said Alves’ boyfriend, Pedro Henrique.

“She died in the fall. There was no time to save her.

“All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police, and they are investigating.”

On his social media, Pedro dedicated a heartbreaking post to his late girlfriend, writing, “It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass, it’s starting to sink in, and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”

One of Alves’ friends also paid tribute to the OF content creator, saying she “had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media, and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects.

“This news has left everyone stunned.”

A funeral service for Alves was held on Saturday (January 25) at the Cemitério Jardim de Mesquita.

