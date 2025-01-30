Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Star Falls From Hotel Balcony While Allegedly Filming X-Rated Scene With Two Men
Crime, News

Adult Star Falls From Hotel Balcony While Allegedly Filming X-Rated Scene With Two Men

Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, also known as Anna Polly, fell to her death from a Brazilian hotel balcony after inviting two men to film X-rated scenes for an adult site.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a crime. No arrests have yet been reported.

The woman, aged 28, was found lifeless in a courtyard at an aparthotel in Nova Iguaçu, roughly 25 miles (approx. 40 km) northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

Highlights
  • Anna Pereira Alves, 28, lost her life after falling from a hotel balcony in Brazil.
  • Police are investigating if the incident was an accident or a crime.
  • Alves had invited two men to the hotel room to film content for an adult site.

The fatal incident occurred on January 23, but reports emerged six days later.

    Police are investigating the case of an adult content creator who fell from her hotel balcony after inviting two men to film
    Police car with flashing lights outside a hotel at night.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    CCTV footage is being analyzed as part of the investigation. Authorities have interrogated the hotel staff and collected Alves’ phone as evidence.

    The two men reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what occurred in the hotel, believed to be the four-star Mont Blanc Apart Hotel. Police have described the investigation as “complex.”

    “We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime,” the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit told local press.

    Anna Polly, 28, was found lifeless in a courtyard at an aparthotel in Nova Iguaçu, Brazil

    Smiling woman in a white outfit at an event with people and drinks in the background.

    Image credits: instagram

    Adult star posing in a revealing outfit near curtains.

    Image credits: instagram

    According to O Globo, Alves was staying in a room on the eighth floor of the hotel. She and the men accompanying her were there to produce content for an adult content platform.

    The results of the post-mortem have not been disclosed. Therefore, it remains unclear whether any substances were present in Alves’ system or if she showed signs of physical assault.

    “If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found,” said Alves’ boyfriend, Pedro Henrique. 

    Her boyfriend paid tribute to her on social media and warned: “If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found”

    Obituary notice featuring a woman with long blonde hair, a white top, and a red phone.

    Image credits: instagram

    High-rise hotel building where adult star allegedly fell from balcony.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    “She died in the fall. There was no time to save her.

    “All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police, and they are investigating.”

    On his social media, Pedro dedicated a heartbreaking post to his late girlfriend, writing, “It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass, it’s starting to sink in, and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”

    The two men reportedly gave different accounts of what occurred in the hotel room; police have not ruled out the possibility of a crime

    Yellow crime scene tape stretched out with blurred background.

    Image credits: kat wilcox/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Forensic investigator in white suit examining evidence markers on the ground.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    One of Alves’ friends also paid tribute to the OF content creator, saying she “had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media, and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects.

    “This news has left everyone stunned.”

    A funeral service for Alves was held on Saturday (January 25) at the Cemitério Jardim de Mesquita.

    People sent their condolences to the 28-year-old’s family

    Instagram comment expressing condolences and mistrust; adult star incident reaction.

    Comment questioning if an incident was a crime related to an adult star's hotel balcony fall.

    Comment about frequent balcony falls, with shocked emoji.

    Instagram comment offering condolences with crying emojis under a post about an adult star incident.

    Instagram comment discussing adult star incident and investigation concerns.

    Instagram comment discussing consequences; mentions a young girl's judgment and choices, expressed as sad.

    Comment expressing condolences related to tragic event involving an adult star.

    Comment on social media calling a situation suspicious with a thinking emoji.

    Instagram comment urging viewers to value life and take care.

    Comment on social media expressing shock, related to an adult star incident.

    Instagram comment offering condolences and tribute to a young lady, with emojis of folded hands and a crying face.

    Instagram comment expressing sadness in response to adult star's hotel balcony incident.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Beautiful"? Sorry, but that first photo is like a trans Shrek, she looks better in the other shots (probably artificially so). Is this really appropriate for a poll like this? How on earth would any of us have a clue?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did she not have a "chaperone"?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed, one would expect at least a photographer, but two men and just her seems to be asking for trouble.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
