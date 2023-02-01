Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I'm So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming": Woman Who "Hates" Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods
"I'm So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming": Woman Who "Hates" Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Darja Zinina and
Monika Pašukonytė

It’s no big secret that every human is entitled to hold their own opinions, even if they’re highly controversial. 

One of the topics that constantly seems to be making the internet rounds is children – specifically, people calling on businesses to stop bending over backward for parents and to start offering a bunch of random services, such as flights, pools, cinema screenings, amusement parks, high-end restaurants, etc., as child-free ones. 

Well, the star of today’s article is no exception. Kitch Catterall, who goes by the name Baby Soja online, recently took to TikTok to propose the development of adult-only neighborhoods.

The Melbourne woman recorded a video of herself at the gym’s parking lot, venting about “screaming” children as she finally reached her boiling point. Many netizens sided with the idea – however, some didn’t quite agree with it. 

The idea of child-free things has been the subject of intense internet discussion for what seems like forever

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Image credits: @soybabie__

“I know I’m evil, but they’re SO loud. Please, I want peace and quiet. Are there adults-only pools in Melbourne??” – an Aussie influencer, Kitch Catterall, took to TikTok to “officially” (and perhaps controversially) call for child-free neighborhoods. The video gained over 262K views and 27K likes, and a heated debate ensued in the comments section.

TikToker goes viral with 262K views after calling for “adult-only” neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Image credits: @soybabie__

“I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult-only suburb where everything in it is only for adults?” the woman said rhetorically at the beginning of her video. Kitch revealed that she is sick and tired of having to tolerate screaming kids wherever she goes. The TikToker shared that when she went for a swim, she noticed that the little ones practically overtook the lap pool despite having their own one. She argued that “evil,” children-hating people like her should have their own suburb where they can be undisturbed. 

Kitch Catterall, also known as Baby Soja, proposes creating suburbs with strict “no-kids” policies as she’s “sick” of dealing with noisy children

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Image credits: soybabie_

As we all know, the internet can be a nasty place, and even if you’re just expressing your personal viewpoint and doing no harm to anyone, people will still criticize you. Kitch received a fair amount of backlash and even had to specify that she was “not bagging on families existing, just sometimes want a quiet break” to a mum who happened to side with her proposal. 

One commenter sent the TikToker straight to Antarctica, presumably to finally get away from the noisy children; another one said that the ultimate child-free place is already a thing and is called a retirement village. The point is, it seems like a lot of people are quick to label you as this wicked villain for wanting to live a life free of having to encounter screaming and tantrum-throwing kids, but is it really such a bad idea?

The now-viral video sparked a heated debate amongst fellow TikTok users

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Image credits: soybabie_

The woman made a follow-up video where she further explained her position. “So many people [are] pressed in the comments. Like, sorry that some people don’t want to be around kids 24/7. I’m not saying kids shouldn’t be allowed at the pool, it’d just be nice if there were more places that were JUST for adults to enjoy, and that includes parents wanting a break from their kids too. Chill.” 

Wanting an occasional break, especially if you yourself are child-free, is not criminal. Perhaps it was the delivery that incited all the hate, or maybe the internet is just not a friendly place – whatever it is, we can all agree that a kid-free pool is a heavenly idea. Always. 

What do you think about this? 

You can watch the video here:

@soybabie__ I know im evil but theyre SO loud please i want peace and quiet are there adults only pools in melbourne?? #fyp #kidfree #childfree ♬ original sound – Baby Soja

And while some people supported the woman’s suggestion, others thought her position was quite controversial

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

“I’m So Sick Of Going Places, And Kids Are Just Everywhere, Screaming”: Woman Who “Hates” Kids Calls For Child-Free Neighborhoods

Clara Stallworth
Clara Stallworth
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be nice to have one of those, wouldn't it? Problem is, child-free singles get together, hook up, and, nine months later, here comes baby! Suddenly, it's no longer a "child-free" neighborhood, so what, do the couple (or at least the woman) get banished by the community for having a child? (Sounds like a premise for an M. Night Shyamalan movie!) Js...

0
0points
reply
Ami Tokuda
Ami Tokuda
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have a problem with her wish (to each her own), but how is she so optimistic that adults would be better behaved? Drunk adults are louder than kids.

0
0points
reply
BoredPandaSucks
BoredPandaSucks
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i wish there was an a$$hole free neighborhood too, but tough sh!t

0
0points
reply
