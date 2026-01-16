“Americans, Can You Top This Intelligence Scale?”: See How You Score On A 27-Question IQ Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Test your brainpower with this WISC®-inspired IQ quiz! 🧠💡

This assessment is inspired by the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS)®, one of the most widely used measures of adult cognitive ability.

You will answer a mix of language-based problems, logic and pattern-recognition tasks, as well as visual puzzle-style questions that require your attention to detail and precision.

Take the quiz at your own pace, trust your instincts, and apply your cognitive abilities to ace this 27-question IQ quiz. Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Three young adults taking a 27-question IQ test together, surrounded by books and a laptop in a study room.

Image credits: Ivan S

ADVERTISEMENT