Gabrielle Drolet is a journalist, essayist, and cartoonist based in Montreal, and a regular contributor to The New Yorker. Her heartwarming and witty cartoons have also appeared in The New York Times, The Globe and Mail, and other major publications.

Her essays on disability have received high praise — earning a nomination for a Digital Publishing Award and winning gold at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards.

With a simple yet strikingly expressive style, Drolet’s comics are funny, thoughtful, and deeply relatable. Rather than illustrating people, she brings her ideas to life through animals and everyday objects — a creative choice that makes her work feel both universal and refreshingly unique.

Instagram | Gabrielledrolet.bigcartel.com