ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle Drolet is a journalist, essayist, and cartoonist based in Montreal, and a regular contributor to The New Yorker. Her heartwarming and witty cartoons have also appeared in The New York Times, The Globe and Mail, and other major publications.

Her essays on disability have received high praise — earning a nomination for a Digital Publishing Award and winning gold at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards.

With a simple yet strikingly expressive style, Drolet’s comics are funny, thoughtful, and deeply relatable. Rather than illustrating people, she brings her ideas to life through animals and everyday objects — a creative choice that makes her work feel both universal and refreshingly unique.

More info: Instagram | Gabrielledrolet.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wholesome comic featuring a banana counting days in a fridge, humorously reflecting daily moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

Gabrielle Drolet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Wholesome comics illustration featuring two bears in a tender embrace with colorful patterns and floral background.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two rats with intertwined tails and heart speech bubbles in a wholesome comic style with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Black and white wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing a goose teaching goslings with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Wholesome comics by Gabrielle Drolet showing cute mice enjoying cozy winter scenes and daily moments with a witty twist.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Wholesome comics depicting raccoons having dinner, showcasing a witty twist on daily moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two rats face each other with speech bubbles showing a heart and an exclamation in a wholesome comic style.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Black and white wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing two birds overlooking a beach with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Wholesome comics featuring witty raccoon characters in daily moments, sharing a lighthearted bedtime conversation.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Three framed cat illustrations with witty twist showing two cats and one with only eyes visible in dark frame, wholesome comics style.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Wholesome comics featuring a cat and raccoon in cowboy hats with a witty twist on daily moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white wholesome comic showing a city skyline with a Batman symbol and a "no worries if not" message in the sky.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic illustration of em dashes with cowboy hats and boots showing a witty twist on daily moments in wholesome comics.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Watercolor wholesome comics with witty twist on daily moments featuring caterpillars and butterflies in nature scenes.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Wholesome comics featuring a mouse character reflecting on daily moments with a witty twist in cozy home settings.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Wholesome comic illustration showing a snail post office and insects in a witty daily moment by Gabrielle Drolet

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Wholesome comics with a witty twist showing a nervous flower and supportive garden friends in daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Wholesome comics with witty twists showing animals humorously critiquing a car in a night urban scene by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic panels depicting a snowy night scene with a man noticing a glowing figure in a witty wholesome comic style.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Watercolor wholesome comic panels featuring animals with witty twists on daily moments and holiday-themed dialogue.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two women on a couch in a wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet discussing daily moments with a witty twist and a pigeon.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Wholesome comics showing animals watching TV and humorously discussing the Muppet Christmas Carol with witty daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black and white wholesome comic showing a cat ignoring its new cat tree in a witty daily moment illustration.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black and white wholesome comic showing two women on bicycles by a canal, capturing witty daily moments humor by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Hand-drawn wholesome comic panels showing animals watching TV and sharing witty daily life moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Wholesome comics with a witty twist showing two animals discussing a popular TV show over drinks in a bar setting.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Wholesome comics showing a mouse preparing and sharing a meal with friends in daily life moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Wholesome comic depicting a witty twist on daily moments with characters humorously discussing a metro phone call.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Hand-drawn wholesome comics featuring a dog and a bird sharing supportive and witty daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Hand-drawn wholesome comics with a witty twist on daily moments featuring two animal characters in conversation.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Wholesome comics with a witty twist on daily moments featuring playful animal characters in a cozy living room setting.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Wholesome comic strip featuring a mouse in a raincoat experiencing April showers and May flowers with a witty twist.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Wholesome comics illustration showing two mice inside a boot with nature elements and a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Wholesome comic illustration of two mice sharing a cozy moment in bed with tea and reading, capturing daily life charm.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Wholesome comics featuring a mouse reflecting on aging and life’s gifts with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Wholesome comics depicting a witty daily moment where a man lifts another toward sunlight for building houses.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two people releasing a bird from a cage in a field, depicting a wholesome comic moment with a witty twist.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Wholesome comic shows two people shaking hands in a bar with a witty twist on daily social moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Wholesome comics by Gabrielle Drolet showing a humorous therapy session with a ghost-faced figure on the couch.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Two women in a wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet, sharing a witty moment about making tea and daily life humor.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Black and white wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing three people around a campfire with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Wholesome comic showing two snails at a gender reveal party with balloons and a banner reading boy or girl.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Black and white wholesome comic featuring witches with a witty twist on daily moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Wholesome comic by Gabrielle Drolet depicting an angel and a bearded figure in clouds with a witty daily moment.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Wholesome comics by Gabrielle Drolet show witty, relatable daily moments with charming characters and heartfelt humor.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Two cats communicate near an empty food bowl in a wholesome comic with a witty twist on daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Wholesome comics featuring a worm on a therapist couch talking to a bird in a chair, with witty daily moments.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Wholesome comic illustration of a moth and butterfly on flowers with a witty twist on daily moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    Gabrielle Drolet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!