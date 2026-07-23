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Gabrielle Drolet is a Montreal-based journalist, essayist, and cartoonist whose witty illustrations have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Globe and Mail, and many other well-known publications. While her cartoons are often playful and humorous, they also have a thoughtful side, touching on everyday experiences in a way that's both clever and relatable.

Instead of drawing people, Drolet often brings her ideas to life through expressive animals and ordinary objects, giving her comics a unique charm and personality. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of Gabrielle's most recent cartoons and discover why her work has resonated with so many readers.

More info: Instagram | gabrielledrolet.bigcartel.com | x.com