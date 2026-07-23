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Gabrielle Drolet is a Montreal-based journalist, essayist, and cartoonist whose witty illustrations have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Globe and Mail, and many other well-known publications. While her cartoons are often playful and humorous, they also have a thoughtful side, touching on everyday experiences in a way that's both clever and relatable.

Instead of drawing people, Drolet often brings her ideas to life through expressive animals and ordinary objects, giving her comics a unique charm and personality. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of Gabrielle's most recent cartoons and discover why her work has resonated with so many readers.

More info: Instagram | gabrielledrolet.bigcartel.com | x.com

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#1

Funny and honest comic about life's little moments: Two friends enjoy ignoring each other while doing their own activities.

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    #2

    Funny and honest comics: A cartoonist and writer discusses the dying industry, AI, and faith in humanity.

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    #3

    Funny comics depicting a horse at dinner who forgot their wallet, trying to discreetly find alternatives like Apple Pay.

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    #4

    Funny comic about life: Rabbit discovers a movie sticker is printed on a book cover, attempting to remove it by burning it.

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    #5

    Funny and honest comic about life's little moments: A goose regifts a vintage digital camera from a godmother.

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    #6

    Funny comics about a character reacting to their Spotify Wrapped graphics, discovering they have terrible taste.

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    #7

    Funny and honest comic about life's little moments: Two characters discuss the plot of a show called Heated Rivalry.

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    #8

    Funny and honest comic about life's little moments: A rabbit tells a long story about Christmas, to a bewildered friend.

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    #9

    Funny comic about life: Two animals discussing unusual words like monger and guzzle, leading to an awkward silence.

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    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cartoonist really throws a g*****e once in a while, doesn't she?

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    #10

    Funny comic about life: Animals watching The Muppet Christmas Carol, debating if Muppets are real people or actors.

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    #11

    Funny comic about life: Animals at a hockey game wondering why referees helmets don't cover their mouths for kissing.

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    #12

    Funny and honest comics: Two animal characters discuss the meaning behind a hockey team's name, Sirens.

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    #13

    Funny and honest comics about life: Two mice discuss the Phillie Phanatic and his designer, Bonnie Erickson.

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    #14

    Funny and honest comics: Two friends discuss what animal they would be, leading to a surprising reveal.

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    #15

    Funny comics showing a character in a sports jersey, mistakenly identified as a pro athlete, clarifying they are just a fan.

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    #16

    Funny and honest comics: An animal realizes sports are about community, despite previously disliking them.

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    #17

    Funny and honest comics: Two animals discuss the confusing rules of watching sports games and subscriptions.

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    #18

    Funny and honest comics: A mouse drinks a concoction of diet coke, espresso, and milk, getting booed.

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    #19

    Funny and honest comics: A mouse uses a cheesy pick-up line on a cat, then wishes it was Italian.

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    #20

    Funny and honest comics about life: Two animal friends excitedly discuss their love for Trader Joe's.

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    #21

    Funny comics about a woman at a classical music performance mistaking the musician for a dog-masked street performer.

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    #22

    Funny comics illustrating a character coming out as lesbian, with friends humorously pointing out obvious signs.

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    #23

    Funny comic about life: A deer wearing a PRIDE NIGHT shirt with scissors, implying a lesbian relationship.

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    #24

    Funny and honest comics: A tourist visiting Banff encounters Herman the Merman at the trading post.

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I googled him and it turns out they make d!ildos with this name too. lol

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    #25

    Funny and honest comic about life's little moments: A rabbit asks for black coffee, then learns about protein.

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