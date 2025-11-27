ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics that are heartwarming, funny, and thought-provoking, you’re going to enjoy Gabrielle Drolet’s work. Her series of illustrations captures everything from the small joys of life with animals to the relatable challenges of modern life, often with subtle social commentary.

If you missed our previous post featuring more of Drolet’s work, be sure to check it out. And now, without further ado, scroll down to explore the most recent cartoons from this talented artist that we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | gabrielledrolet.bigcartel.com | x.com

#1

Black and white funny and honest comic about life’s little moments featuring two people and a horse on clouds.

gabrielle.drolet

    #2

    Funny and honest comic strip by Gabrielle Drolet showing animals discussing a car and making plans to watch a movie.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #3

    Two people on bikes having a funny and honest comic moment about voting in the mayoral election on a city street.
    Two people on bikes having a funny and honest comic moment about voting in the mayoral election on a city street.
    Two people on bikes having a funny and honest comic moment about voting in the mayoral election on a city street.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #4

    Two characters in a comic discussing the importance of free speech in a funny and honest life moment illustration.
    Two characters in a comic discussing the importance of free speech in a funny and honest life moment illustration.
    Two characters in a comic discussing the importance of free speech in a funny and honest life moment illustration.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #5

    Comic showing social media scam with AI-generated photos, highlighting funny and honest comics about life's moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Comic showing social media scam with AI-generated photos, highlighting funny and honest comics about life’s moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Comic showing social media scam with AI-generated photos, highlighting funny and honest comics about life’s moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #6

    Black and white comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing Batman and Robin in a meeting, humor about life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #7

    Coffee shop comic showing a barista announcing the return of a seasonal winter menu with festive drinks.
    Coffee shop comic showing a barista announcing the return of a seasonal winter menu with festive drinks.
    Coffee shop comic showing a barista announcing the return of a seasonal winter menu with festive drinks.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #8

    Woman holding a t-shirt, questioning its value, in a funny and honest comic about life's little moments.
    Woman holding a t-shirt, questioning its value, in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.
    Woman holding a t-shirt, questioning its value, in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #9

    Black and white funny and honest comic by Gabrielle Drolet about dinosaurs and birds in life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #10

    Hand-drawn funny and honest comic about life’s little moments showing two mice chefs sharing a chef’s kiss and a kiss.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #11

    Funny and honest comic showing a mother refusing vaccination for her child in a doctor's office scene.
    Funny and honest comic showing a mother refusing vaccination for her child in a doctor’s office scene.
    Funny and honest comic showing a mother refusing vaccination for her child in a doctor’s office scene.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #12

    Woman holding a Canadian flag with fireworks in the background in a funny and honest comic about life's little moments.
    Woman holding a Canadian flag with fireworks in the background in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.
    Woman holding a Canadian flag with fireworks in the background in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #13

    Comic strip showing a woman caring for a tomato plant, illustrating funny and honest life moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #14

    Comic panels showing characters humorously discussing a classical musician playing violin in a dog mask in the metro.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #15

    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.
    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.
    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.
    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.
    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.
    Woman in a simple comic style cooking at a stove, holding a spatula and saying wait in a funny and honest comic.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #16

    Comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing mice with a time machine and an inventor unveiling steel wool invention.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #17

    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life's little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.
    Two women chatting over coffee in a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments by Gabrielle Drolet.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #18

    Hand-drawn funny and honest comic about kids discussing Halloween costumes and generational differences.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #19

    Two people and a dog picking apples in an orchard, a funny and honest comic about life's little moments.
    Two people and a dog picking apples in an orchard, a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.
    Two people and a dog picking apples in an orchard, a funny and honest comic about life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #20

    Funny and honest comic showing animals discussing an icebreaker and an online gambling problem intervention.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #21

    Black and white comic by Gabrielle Drolet showing animals in a humorous dialogue about memoir writing and life’s little moments.

    gabrielle.drolet

    #22

    Hand-drawn funny and honest comic about life’s little moments featuring a character with sunglasses and speech bubbles.

    gabrielle.drolet

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!