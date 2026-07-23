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Tim Haggerty has spent more than 45 years making people laugh through cartoons. Throughout his career, his single-panel cartoons and humorous illustrations have appeared in over 40 national publications, including MAD, National Lampoon, Playboy, and Penthouse. His work has also been featured by a wide range of clients, from Apple Computers to Children's Television Workshop.

After stepping away from commissioned work, the artist found himself returning to cartooning simply for the joy of it. Without editors or deadlines guiding the process, he began creating single-panel cartoons again for the first time in decades, letting his ideas develop freely.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his strips, and don't forget to check out more of his work on Instagram and Substack.

More info: Instagram | Substack