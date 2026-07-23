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Tim Haggerty has spent more than 45 years making people laugh through cartoons. Throughout his career, his single-panel cartoons and humorous illustrations have appeared in over 40 national publications, including MAD, National Lampoon, Playboy, and Penthouse. His work has also been featured by a wide range of clients, from Apple Computers to Children's Television Workshop.

After stepping away from commissioned work, the artist found himself returning to cartooning simply for the joy of it. Without editors or deadlines guiding the process, he began creating single-panel cartoons again for the first time in decades, letting his ideas develop freely. 

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his strips, and don't forget to check out more of his work on Instagram and Substack.

More info: Instagram | Substack

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty shows an intern replacing a potted plant, offering sharp humor.

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davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't decide if that's a good idea or not? Opinions?

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    #2

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty showing a stork delivering a baby, an old woman reaching, and the Grim Reaper.

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    #3

    A humorous single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty shows two bugs at a table with a pile of food, one complaining.

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    #4

    Two FBI agents drag a boy at the beach in this single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty, displaying sharp humor.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clever! And sadly not improbable. 😐

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    #5

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty depicting a therapy session with a dog, a person, and a therapist. This cartoon displays sharp humor.

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    #6

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty showing a messy living room and a tired person returning home. This cartoon displays sharp humor.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been running around like I don't know what, today.

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    #7

    A humorous single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty shows a man surprised by his wife with a lion on their bed.

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    #8

    Two people inside a spaceship look out at an astronaut floating, a sharp humor single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With sufficient air, that may not be too bad. Orbital mechanics say he'll come back in 90 minutes, or 45 minutes if you're lucky. Providing he has a locator beacon.

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    #9

    A fox offers a bone to a chicken on a couch, a sharp humor single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty.

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    #10

    A single-panel cartoon shows a boy playing piano badly while his parents discuss his career choice, a Tim Haggerty cartoon.

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    #11

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty shows a man losing his head at airport security, featuring sharp humor.

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    #12

    Tim Haggerty's single-panel cartoon depicts a chef and a woman in a kitchen, full of sharp humor.

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    #13

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty of an alien bursting from a man's chest on a spaceship, shocking two crewmates.

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    #14

    A sharp humor single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty of Frankenstein's monster and bride at a county clerk's office.

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    #15

    A man with an axe is about to chop a bird while a family watches, a sharp humor single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do we want? ... When do we want it. Now!

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    #16

    Two women with a stroller in front of a cafe, with sharp humor single-panel cartoons by Tim Haggerty.

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    #17

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty showing a chicken about to jump into a deep fryer, with a lifeguard. This cartoon displays sharp humor.

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    #18

    Tim Haggerty's single-panel cartoon illustrates collective nouns for birds, showcasing sharp humor.

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    #19

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty shows a woman on a video call in her living room, her husband on the couch.

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    #20

    A funny single-panel cartoon depicts a large, shaggy creature wearing a T-shirt, a Tim Haggerty cartoon.

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    #21

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty illustrating a man in a restaurant pointing and saying, Ill have what he's having.

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    #22

    A single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty depicting two piñata donkeys, one having been pierced by a sword.

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    #23

    A woman with long hair and a dog walks past two women on a bench, a sharp humor single-panel cartoon by Tim Haggerty.

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