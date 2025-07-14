Guy Unexpectedly Meets A Cat At A Low Point In His Life, Turns Out This Was A Life-Changing Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been walking with us for almost six thousand years and, despite the fact that they love us, obviously not with such selfless devotion as dogs – but still, when you come home and an animal is waiting for you, happy with the fact that you came – this, you must agree, is just another reason to make sure that everything in our life is in fact not so bad.

Our today’s story, first told by the user u/tommelee40, just confirms that in this life, apparently, there is some kind of cat distribution system from above that unmistakably finds a person who needs friendship and emotional support and sends this person some wonderful purring furry ball of happiness.

The author of the post was at a low point when fate unexpectedly sent him a stray cat to make friends with

The man was very upset after breaking up with his girlfriend of 4 years, and one day he just found some cat’s footprints on his bed

A few weeks later, the friendly tabby cat exposed himself – and since then, the trust-gaining story began

In around two months, the cat decided that the man was his friend from now on, and their life together became way better afterward

Now the man is pretty sure that this meeting by chance actually turned his entire life around for the better, and he thanks heaven for sending him this cat

The Original poster (OP) says that this all happened about a year ago, when he was going through a difficult time in his life. A couple of weeks before that, he broke up with his girlfriend, with whom he had been together for 4 years, and the author needed to figure out how to move on, in order to find himself a new motivation. Luckily, fate took care of everything for him…

One evening, returning home, our hero discovered a small set of footprints trotting across his bed, leading to a half-open window. A couple of weeks later, getting out of the shower, the man finally saw it – a young tabby cat sitting by the sliding glass door and staring curiously at him. From that moment on, a long, two-month story of gaining the cat’s trust began.

The human showed enviable patience—he calmly lived his life, watching the cat gradually get used to him. The man admits that he has always been more of a dog person and never imagined himself as a cat owner—or, rather, a cat butler, as the guy himself ironically says. But then, this moment suddenly came. The cat simply decided that that was it—now they are friends with this person, or, rather, companions.

So now, a year after first discovering these footprints on his bed, the man can tell the truth off his chest – this meeting with the cat really changed his life for the better. “He gives me a reason to be excited to get home,” the author says, and isn’t that wonderful? The original poster hopes that he and his cat have many wonderful years of life ahead of them and many exciting adventures, so why not just be happy for them?

It must be said that the original poster did the right thing by not forcing the cat to become friends with the animal. Experts note that cats’ trust, unlike that of dogs, needs to be “gained”—and haste would be the worst choice here. Just based on what kind of animals cats actually are.

For example, Outdoor Bengal says that in the process of gaining the cat’s trust, you should in no way force a cat to be with you, to free-feed the animal, and God forbid you to punish it in order to educate behavior. At the same time, you should play with the cat often, create and stick to routines and, of course, try to learn to read the cat’s body language.

LetLoveLive experts also discuss the so-called “3-3-3 rule,” where the first 3 stands for decompression during the first 3 days, the second 3 means settling in and making routines during the first 3 weeks, and finally, the third 3 means building trust and bond during the first 3 months of living together. This actually happened to the author and the cat—by the way, his name is Ares.

People in the comments were only happy for the cat and his human, wishing them both a long and pleasant life together, and many happy moments for sure. “This is a beautiful story. I’m so glad ya’ll found each other,” someone wrote in the comments. By the way, dear readers, have you ever had stories like this, when a cat or a dog appeared in your life completely by accident? If so, please feel free to share them all below.

All the commenters were simply in awe over this story, and wrote that it only proves that the “cat distribution system” really exists and works

