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“The Milk Has Spoiled”: Adam Levine’s New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned
Adam Levine in a black suit and blue shirt attending a red carpet event with a woman in a gray off-shoulder dress.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Milk Has Spoiled”: Adam Levine’s New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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When Adam Levine hit the red carpet looking nearly unrecognizable, fans were not only stunned by his makeover but also dragged his cheating scandal back to the spotlight.

The 47-year-old singer indulged in some red carpet PDA with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

“Cheating really makes people unattractive,” one commented on his appearance.

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    Highlights
    • Adam Levine’s cheating scandal was thrown back into the spotlight after a recent red carpet appearance.
    • The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife Behati Prinsloo were all smiles at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
    • “Omg cheating on his wife made him ugly af lol what happened to his face,” one commented online.
    • Many revisited some of Levine’s alleged texts from the “affair” that were turned into memes.

    Adam Levine hit the red carpet looking with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    A clean-shaven Adam Levine was seen at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday, April 18, wearing a classic black suit and a pastel blue button-down shirt.

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    His wife, Behati Prinsloo, gave big smiles beside him in a one-shoulder vintage grey Plein Sud gown.

    While the couple looked solid together, fans obsessed over the Maroon 5 frontman’s appearance and asked the same question: “They’re still together?”

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

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    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

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    Netizens revisited the couple’s cheating scandal that once seemingly put their marriage on the line.

    “She is stunning. He sickens me for what he did to her. It seems it is showing. Time tells,” one said, while another asked, “Why does she stay with him after he cheated on her? Pathetic.”

    “Is he ill? Like [this] skinny is worrying,” one wrote.

    “Omg cheating on his wife made him ugly af lol what happened to his face,” said another

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    “I still can’t believe she stayed with him after he cheated on her…” one commented online 

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

    “Adam Levine… the milk has spoiled,” one harshly said.

    Another quipped, “She looked divine, and he’s just… there.”

    “After everything that went down, the way she still stands by him is crazy,” one said. “Is this true love or just a business arrangement at this point?”

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    Some fans took a different tone with their comments and showed support for the couple.

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: behatiprinsloo/Instagram

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: onemarymarks

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: rubywasthere

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    “Adam and Behati showing up together at the Breakthrough Prize still feels like quiet proof that some marriages survive the loudest scandals without needing constant PR spin,” one said.

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    Others made references to the flurry of memes triggered by the cheating scandal.

    “They’re still together after the ‘holy f*** that body of yours is absurd’ fiasco???” read one comment.

    The band frontman landed in a public mess after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: sumnerstroh/Instagram

    The Maroon 5 lead singer and the Victoria’s Secret model tied the knot in 2014 before welcoming daughters Dusty Rose, 9, and Gio Grace, 8, and a son born in 2023.

    Levine was in the middle of a public mess in 2022 when Instagram model Sumner Stroh made some explosive allegations of an “affair” online.

    “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she said in her viral TikTok video. “At the time, you know, I was young. I was naïve and, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

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    Stroh claimed she was seeing Levine for “about a year” and would share private messages at the time.

    “That body of yours is absurd,” allegedly sent from Levine, was one of the lines brutally roasted by netizens

    @sunstarcebu Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused Maroon 5 front man, Adam Levine, of being unfaithful to his wife. #entertainmentnewsph#entertainmentnews#sumnerstroh#adamlevine♬ original sound – SunStar Cebu

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: yourluna05

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    Pictures of undated text exchanges, allegedly between Stroh and Levine, were also shared online and quickly became fodder for memes.

    “That body of yours is absurd,” allegedly sent from Levine, was one of the lines that netizens brutally roasted.

    Another line revealed that Levine asked the Instagram model if she would be okay with naming his newborn son after her.

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    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: adamlevine/Instagram

    The revelations led to Levine releasing a statement, insisting he “did not have an affair.” But he admitted he “crossed the line during a regrettable period” of his life.

    “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” said the longtime coach on The Voice.

    “In certain instances, it became inappropriate,” he added.

    Levine addressed the allegations and admitted he “crossed the line” 

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

    Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

    The father-of-three said he took “proactive steps to remedy this with [his] family.”

    Levine also referred to the scandal as the “greatest mistake” he could ever make and vowed to “never make it again.”

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    “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he added. “I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

    “I didn’t realize Adam Levine had this much work done to his face,” one commented online

    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

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    "The Milk Has Spoiled": Adam Levine's New Red Carpet Look Leaves Fans Stunned

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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