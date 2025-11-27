Ad Praised For Brilliantly Showcasing Why Parents Shouldn’t Post About Their Children Online

ADVERTISEMENT

A new Irish campaign has earned widespread praise for capturing one of the most uncomfortable truths of modern parenting: the moment you share your child’s life online, you are exposing them to dangerous crimes.

The ad, part of Ireland’s Data Protection Commission’s “Pause Before You Post” campaign, opens with a little girl walking through a mall with her family. At first, everything seems ordinary. Then strangers begin greeting her with a familiarity that leaves the child and her parents confused.

Experts warn children are now more exposed than ever before to exploitation tracking on the internet.

AI deepfakes, cyberbullying, and predatory contact are rising sharply worldwide, as per international organizations.

The moment the viewer begins to feel uneasy, a voice-over cuts in:

“Every time you share their life online, you risk sharing their personal data with the world. Pause before you post.”

A campaign warning parents about the dangers of sharing images of their children online went viral

Close-up of a person holding a phone showing a child’s photo, highlighting why parents shouldn’t post about their children online.

Image credits: Data Protection Comission

At one point in the ad, a woman leans toward the girl and wishes her a happy birthday. Afterwards, another stranger congratulates the child for playing football again, even chastising the father for being late to pick her up last time. None of them are known to the family.

The awkwardness of the scenario struck a nerve.

The video spread across social platforms and surpassed millions of views within days, with parents calling it one of the most effective warnings they had ever seen.

Hand holding phone showing photo of a child on soccer field, highlighting why parents shouldn't post about children online.

Image credits: Data Protection Comission

“This is a brilliant ad that perfectly demonstrates why I do not post about my children online,” one viewer wrote on X. “If this ad makes you feel uncomfortable, good, because this is what it looks like.”

Another parent shared a similar reflection. “I shunned social media for years for just this reason. At first I thought no one needed to know what I was doing on the daily. Then I realized you could easily know everything about someone’s life.”

The campaign is supported by data from international organizations, which warn against an increase in cybercrimes involving children

Social media comment discussing why parents should not post about their children online to protect their privacy.

Image credits: chatoyantixora

Creative Director Mark Tuthill explained why the tone is intentionally unsettling.

“There’s nothing more dramatic than knowing your child’s image and personal data is being exploited by strangers.”

Jennifer Dolan, Deputy Commissioner at the DPC, said parents rarely realize how much information they reveal.

“From names and ages to voice recordings and everyday moments, it’s possible to build a picture of a child’s identity without parents realizing.”

Comment highlighting concerns about parents posting pictures of their children online without face censorship.

Man on an escalator looking at his phone, illustrating why parents shouldn't post about their children online in an ad.

Image credits: Data Protection Comission

Analytics Engineer Nicolás Vásquez told Bored Panda this is exactly how exploitation begins.

“Children and older adults are significantly more vulnerable. Even minimal data exposure, even when privacy settings are enabled, can put them at risk,” he said.

Young girl looking concerned while holding an adult’s hand, highlighting why parents shouldn’t post about their children online.

Image credits: Data Protection Comission

“Accepting a random friend request is enough. Posting a single photo at a park and another in a different location is enough. With just those two data points, someone can map out a routine and understand how a family behaves.”

Family on an escalator, illustrating why parents shouldn't post about their children online, highlighting online privacy concerns.

Image credits: Data Protection Comission

He warns that parents often underestimate how much of their own information provides context.

“Even if I post a picture of my child, my own digital footprint provides context that exposes them. Strangers can use that information in the real world to approach, manipulate, or coerce a child. That’s the danger.”

Images of children could be used to create AI deepfakes, some of which are then shared on child predator forums

Comment expressing skepticism about parents posting online, highlighting concerns about priorities over children's privacy.

Two children sitting on a couch focused on their smartphones, illustrating concerns about parents posting children online.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

The statistics behind the ad are just as alarming.

The Global Cybersecurity Forum found that 72% of children worldwide have faced at least one cyber threat. Children as young as eight are already active online, and more than 90% of 12-year-olds have a digital presence.

Comment highlighting the need to address parents posting children’s images online and their social media impact.

Mother and child taking a selfie, highlighting concerns about parents posting images of their children online.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Children face phishing attempts, harassment, hateful content, and predatory contact. One in five has been bullied or harassed. Only half feel safe online. And while 83% say they would tell their parents if something felt wrong, only 39% of parents report ever hearing such concerns.

Alt text: Online comment criticizing parents posting about their children, highlighting privacy concerns and internet safety risks.

Three children smiling and taking a selfie, illustrating why parents shouldn't post about their children online.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

UNICEF, UNESCO, the WHO, and the UN all track the same trend: online risks are rising, and predators increasingly use digital platforms to contact and recruit children. According to the FBI, online crimes targeting children surged 144 percent in 2020 alone.

Some of the most disturbing data concerns a child’s image.

Text post discussing parental advice against sharing personal info online, highlighting risks of posting about children.

Person in dark room illuminated by laptop light, symbolizing concerns about parents posting children's info online.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

A study cited by Ireland’s DPC found that only 20 photos are needed to generate an AI deepfake of a child. Data shows parents share an average of 63 photos a month.

At the same time, France’s Fondation Pour l’Enfance revealed a sobering statistic: half of the child photos found on child predator forums were originally posted by the children’s own parents.

“The issue of artificial intelligence makes everything far more complex,” Vásquez said. “Many countries still lack clear legislation around image rights, especially concerning minors.”

Tweet discussing why parents shouldn’t post about their children online, emphasizing privacy and consent concerns.

“Scary.” The campaign made viewers reflect on the dangers of social media

Image credits: TBMC1984

Tweet from user Booboo Kitty urging social media platforms to stop monetising children content, highlighting parental concerns online.

Image credits: odozi_aku_

Tweet discussing the importance of protecting children and avoiding oversharing about them on social media platforms.

Image credits: alisha_freegame

Screenshot of a social media comment on an ad praised for brilliantly showcasing why parents shouldn’t post about their children online.

Image credits: Neiceworth_II

Screenshot of a social media post emphasizing why parents shouldn’t post about their children online amid AI concerns.

Image credits: thefinegirlkay

Tweet on social media, praising ad brilliantly showcasing why parents shouldn't post about their children online.

Image credits: ScopeDefi

Social media post highlighting why parents shouldn't post about their children online with emphasis on privacy concerns.

Image credits: 0x_Ross_

Screenshot of a tweet discussing why parents shouldn’t post about their children online, highlighting oversharing concerns.

Image credits: OzyOmaa

Tweet about parents overlooking e-safety, seeking social media validation, and exposing children online risks.

Image credits: Olusholasoyoye

Tweet by user LKxaaayyy expressing concern about grown adults not understanding social media risks related to posting about children.

Image credits: LKxVanity

Screenshot of a social media post discussing why parents shouldn't post about their children online due to privacy concerns.

Image credits: WhitStap