The internet is overflowing with information: some useful, some questionable, and some downright bizarre. In one particularly fascinating corner of the web, we stumbled upon multiple threads where former burglars shared their biggest deterrents. These ex-criminals didn’t hold back, offering real advice on what makes them skip a house and what puts it straight on their target list.

From clever security tricks to surprisingly bad hiding spots, they revealed what actually works when it comes to protecting your home. And honestly, when tips come straight from the people who used to break in, you might want to listen. These insights are equal parts intriguing and eye-opening. Keep reading to find out how to make your home one they’d never dare to mess with.