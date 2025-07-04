ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is overflowing with information: some useful, some questionable, and some downright bizarre. In one particularly fascinating corner of the web, we stumbled upon multiple threads where former burglars shared their biggest deterrents. These ex-criminals didn’t hold back, offering real advice on what makes them skip a house and what puts it straight on their target list.

From clever security tricks to surprisingly bad hiding spots, they revealed what actually works when it comes to protecting your home. And honestly, when tips come straight from the people who used to break in, you might want to listen. These insights are equal parts intriguing and eye-opening. Keep reading to find out how to make your home one they’d never dare to mess with.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a former burglar explains hidden spots like vases for choosing burglary targets.

formerburgles

    #2

    Reddit conversation with former burglars sharing tips on how to avoid burglaries by choosing targets and deterrents.

    formerburgles

    rewarddude avatar
    TheGreaterDebater
    TheGreaterDebater
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's good for you to say. My retriever would gladly prioritize dog food or cuddles over fighting intruders. Still a cutie though.

    #3

    Screenshot of an online discussion where former burglars share insights on alarm systems and target selection.

    formerburgles

    Movies often show burglars cracking the most advanced alarms with ease, but real life isn’t quite so simple. Still, break-ins do happen. In 2017, Costa Rica recorded the world’s highest burglary rate: 1,578 break-ins per 100,000 people.

    France, Spain, and the UK also reported alarmingly high numbers that year. The global average, based on 79 countries, stood at 105 robberies per 100,000 individuals. In contrast, Oman had just 1 per 100,000, highlighting a vast range in global security levels.

    #4

    Reddit conversation with former burglars sharing target selection tips and what actually kept them out during home break-ins.

    formerburgles

    #5

    Reddit exchange where a former burglar explains how sentimental value influenced their choice of targets and items to steal.

    formerburgles

    #6

    Reddit comments from former burglars discussing how dogs influenced their choice of burglary targets and what kept them out.

    formerburgles

    According to Victoria Police in Australia, securing all property entry points is essential. This means locking doors, both internal and external garage ones, windows, pet doors, gates, sheds, even skylights. Even your mailbox should be secured. A moment of carelessness, like forgetting to lock a back door, can be enough for a thief to slip in.

    #7

    Reddit conversation snippet with a user asking how to make an apartment less attractive to burglars and a former burglar responding.

    formerburgles

    #8

    Screenshot of a conversation where former burglars discuss guilt and personal reasons that kept them from targeting certain houses.

    formerburgles

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An oxygen tank wouldn't bring much, and fences don't really deal in medical equipment

    #9

    Screenshot of a discussion where former burglars share how target visibility affects burglar behavior and prevention tactics.

    formerburgles

    One of the easiest security tips is also the most ignored: don’t leave spare keys hidden outside. No flower pot or fake rock can really fool an experienced burglar. Remove any hidden keys and make sure window locks are not left with the key inserted. A secure house begins with removing such easily exploitable entry options.

    #10

    Screenshot of a discussion where a former burglar explains how they chose targets and avoided lower end neighborhoods.

    formerburgles

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burglers have to make rent too. Poor people have less stuff worth stealing.

    #11

    Screenshot of a conversation where former burglars discuss their kit essentials and escape plans for target selection.

    formerburgles

    #12

    Reddit conversation with a former burglar sharing how they chose targets and what music kept them motivated during thefts.

    formerburgles

    Lock systems also need updating, ideally every three years. Replacing old locks with smart versions can greatly improve home security. Today’s smart locks come with features like keyless entry, app-based monitoring, and even built-in cameras. These provide not just control but also visual proof of anyone approaching your door.

    #13

    Screenshot of a discussion with a former burglar explaining how they chose targets and their reasons for stealing.

    formerburgles

    Reddit conversation between users discussing how former burglars turned stolen goods into cash through various methods including fraud.

    formerburgles

    #15

    Reddit exchange discussing how former burglars choose targets and spot fake rocks used to hide spare keys.

    formerburgles

    While CCTV won’t stop a burglary, it can still play a vital role in catching a culprit. UK police emphasize its value when combined with clear boundaries around your property. Modern systems linked to your smartphone can send alerts if someone crosses that line. It's not about paranoia, it’s about preparedness.

    #16

    Reddit conversation showing a former burglar explaining how they chose burglary targets in neighborhoods.

    formerburgles

    #17

    Online discussion between users about burglary shows and insights from a former burglar on choosing targets and theft methods.

    formerburgles

    #18

    Reddit conversation showing a former burglar sharing a story about choosing targets and feelings afterward.

    formerburgles

    If you have expensive valuables at home, get a safe. It’s a worthwhile investment that can protect your most precious items. Whether it’s jewelry, documents, or emergency cash, safes add another layer of security. Choose a bolted-down version so burglars can’t just carry it off.

    #19

    Reddit conversation screenshot showing a former burglar sharing how they chose targets and avoided getting caught.

    formerburgles

    paulbrown_1 avatar
    Lowrider 56
    Lowrider 56
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's just say i was very familiar with a small group of burglars. They ALWAYS did their burglaries in the daytime. After 10am but before 3pm.

    #20

    Screenshot of a discussion with former burglars sharing how they chose targets and what kept them out in online comments.

    formerburgles

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best legal career for a lazy person is becoming a philanthropist.

    #21

    Reddit conversation where former burglars discuss how security cameras influence their target choices and risks they consider.

    formerburgles

    Screenshot of an online conversation where former burglars share feelings and motivations behind their first burglaries and target choices.

    formerburgles

    Another often-overlooked tip: don’t broadcast travel plans online. Posting “Off to Bali for 2 weeks!” might sound fun, but it’s also an open invitation to burglars. Save the vacation photos for after you’re back. Letting the world know your house is empty is a serious risk.
    #23

    Reddit conversation discussing how former burglars chose targets and avoided getting caught by security cameras.

    formerburgles

    #24

    Reddit conversation showing a former burglar explaining what kept them from breaking into a well-secured home.

    formerburgles

    #25

    Screenshot of a discussion on how former burglars choose targets, mentioning house features that attract or deter them.

    Throwaway6513510

    #26

    Online discussion showing ex-burglar sharing biggest deterrent when choosing targets and what kept them out.

    FrenchNotHench

    Always stay alert, especially if there’s been suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Talk to your neighbors and keep an eye on each other’s properties. Even small things like a stranger walking around the block a few times can be worth noting. Being cautious could help prevent a crime.

    And finally, pay attention to tips shared by these former burglars themselves. Their insights are surprisingly practical. Out of all the advice, which one do you think is most useful?
    #27

    Reddit AMA conversation about former burglars sharing how they chose targets and what actually kept them out.

    formerburgles

    #28

    Reddit conversation between former burglars discussing remorse, target selection, and the impact of burglary on psychological security.

    formerburgles

    #29

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a former burglar shares a tense moment involving gloves and a safe.

    formerburgles

    #30

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a former burglar explains choosing targets based on city and police activity.

    formerburgles

    #31

    Reddit exchange where a former burglar explains training with cardio and lockpicking as tips on how targets are chosen and avoided.

    formerburgles

    #32

    Screenshot of a conversation where a former burglar expresses regret and discusses their past actions and stories.

    formerburgles

    #33

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing insights from former burglars on choosing targets and deterrents.

    formerburgles

    #34

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a former burglar describes his appearance when asked about looking like a burglar.

    formerburgles

    #35

    Screenshot of online discussion where a former burglar shares how they kept targets tidy during burglaries.

    formerburgles

    #36

    Comment from former burglars discussing how they chose targets and precautions to avoid being noticed when casing houses.

    formerburgles

    #37

    Online discussion where users share opinions on burglar alarms and anti-burglar devices like Ring doorbells to prevent break-ins.

    Throwaway6513510

    Screenshot of a conversation about how former burglars choose targets by checking if people are home or have pets.

    Throwaway6513510

    Reddit conversation where a former burglar shares how they chose targets and what kept them out.

    Throwaway6513510

    #40

    Screenshot of a conversation where former burglars discuss choosing targets and what kept them out during break-ins.

    Throwaway6513510

    #41

    Screenshot of a conversation where former burglars discuss how they chose targets and preparation techniques.

    Throwaway6513510

    #42

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation featuring former burglars discussing how they chose targets and what they avoided taking.

    Throwaway6513510

    Reddit conversation showing former burglar explaining how homelessness led to choosing targets for quick money.

    Throwaway6513510

    #44

    Reddit conversation where a former burglar shares how they chose targets and what security measures kept them out.

    Throwaway6513510

    #45

    Reddit thread with ex-burglars sharing what kept them out, highlighting dogs as effective deterrents for choosing targets.

    FrenchNotHench

    #46

    Screenshot of a discussion where ex-burglars share their biggest deterrents, highlighting padlocks as a common security measure.

    FrenchNotHench

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!