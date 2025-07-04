46 Former Burglars Share How They Chose Targets And What Actually Kept Them Out
The internet is overflowing with information: some useful, some questionable, and some downright bizarre. In one particularly fascinating corner of the web, we stumbled upon multiple threads where former burglars shared their biggest deterrents. These ex-criminals didn’t hold back, offering real advice on what makes them skip a house and what puts it straight on their target list.
From clever security tricks to surprisingly bad hiding spots, they revealed what actually works when it comes to protecting your home. And honestly, when tips come straight from the people who used to break in, you might want to listen. These insights are equal parts intriguing and eye-opening. Keep reading to find out how to make your home one they’d never dare to mess with.
Movies often show burglars cracking the most advanced alarms with ease, but real life isn’t quite so simple. Still, break-ins do happen. In 2017, Costa Rica recorded the world’s highest burglary rate: 1,578 break-ins per 100,000 people.
France, Spain, and the UK also reported alarmingly high numbers that year. The global average, based on 79 countries, stood at 105 robberies per 100,000 individuals. In contrast, Oman had just 1 per 100,000, highlighting a vast range in global security levels.
According to Victoria Police in Australia, securing all property entry points is essential. This means locking doors, both internal and external garage ones, windows, pet doors, gates, sheds, even skylights. Even your mailbox should be secured. A moment of carelessness, like forgetting to lock a back door, can be enough for a thief to slip in.
One of the easiest security tips is also the most ignored: don’t leave spare keys hidden outside. No flower pot or fake rock can really fool an experienced burglar. Remove any hidden keys and make sure window locks are not left with the key inserted. A secure house begins with removing such easily exploitable entry options.
Lock systems also need updating, ideally every three years. Replacing old locks with smart versions can greatly improve home security. Today’s smart locks come with features like keyless entry, app-based monitoring, and even built-in cameras. These provide not just control but also visual proof of anyone approaching your door.
While CCTV won’t stop a burglary, it can still play a vital role in catching a culprit. UK police emphasize its value when combined with clear boundaries around your property. Modern systems linked to your smartphone can send alerts if someone crosses that line. It's not about paranoia, it’s about preparedness.
If you have expensive valuables at home, get a safe. It’s a worthwhile investment that can protect your most precious items. Whether it’s jewelry, documents, or emergency cash, safes add another layer of security. Choose a bolted-down version so burglars can’t just carry it off.
Let's just say i was very familiar with a small group of burglars. They ALWAYS did their burglaries in the daytime. After 10am but before 3pm.
Another often-overlooked tip: don’t broadcast travel plans online. Posting “Off to Bali for 2 weeks!” might sound fun, but it’s also an open invitation to burglars. Save the vacation photos for after you’re back. Letting the world know your house is empty is a serious risk.
Always stay alert, especially if there’s been suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Talk to your neighbors and keep an eye on each other’s properties. Even small things like a stranger walking around the block a few times can be worth noting. Being cautious could help prevent a crime.
And finally, pay attention to tips shared by these former burglars themselves. Their insights are surprisingly practical. Out of all the advice, which one do you think is most useful?