“Monster Mom” Forces 4YO To Eat, Sleep And Go To The Bathroom In Car To Attend Two Preschools

In Hong Kong, one mother is taking the fast lane in the education race. An actress has gone viral on social media for enrolling her four-year-old daughter in two kindergartens, feeding her in the car, and even installing a portable toilet in the backseat to save time.

The result is a packed schedule for the little girl, a viral parenting debate, and a new nickname for the woman: “monster mom.”

Actress Lena Li sparks controversy by enrolling her four-year-old daughter in two kindergartens

Image credits: lenali0310 / Instagram

The 37-year-old actress and former Miss Hong Kong contestant Li Tianzong, also known online as Lena Li, has split the internet in half for putting her daughter Amber through an intense daily education schedule and sharing it on her social media.

Every weekday, Amber attends two separate kindergartens. One is the Christ Church Kindergarten for English learning and the other is the Hong Kong Soka Kindergarten for Cantonese.

Four-year-old Amber eats and sleeps in the car to save time amid her busy schedule

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

Both schools are located in Kowloon Tong district, while the family resides in Yuen Long. To manage a total of six daily commutes between home and schools, Li purchased a seven-seater car, which also serves as Amber’s mobile living space.

The four-year-old eats breakfast and takes naps in the vehicle. To take things further, Li even bought a portable toilet for the vehicle.

Amber starts her day at 7:30 in the morning and has a full schedule every day



Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

Amber’s day begins at 7:30 in the morning—she brushes her teeth, changes her clothes, and eats her breakfast in the car. After her morning school, Amber eats her lunch and takes a nap in the car before heading over to her second kindergarten.

Outside of her school hours, Amber practices pipa and piano with her grandmother and rehearses dance and recitation with her mother.

Online users slammed Li, with many labeling her as a “monster mom” for her rigorous routine

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

Li shares her daily routine with her daughter on social media and has over 16,000 followers.

The routine has sparked fierce debate among social media users, with some praising the dedication and others criticizing Li’s parenting, saying that Amber’s rigorous program is too excessive and claiming that the kid is not experiencing her childhood.

Many online users slammed Li’s parenting, calling her a “tiger mom” and “monster parent.”

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

“Have you considered your daughter’s feelings? She is only four, but her schedule is as intense as that of an adult,” one user said.

“The child is suffering, missing out on her childhood,” added another.

“Too much for a little child,” one wrote. “The mother is robbing her daughter of her childhood years,” agreed another.

One user claimed that Amber is “so young to be busy.”

Hong Kong parents agreed with Li, saying that sending their children to two kindergartens is common

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

However, many Hong Kong parents in the comment section shared that they have the same routine with their children to keep up with language learning.

One mother wrote that most morning classes in the city end at 12 PM, and afternoon classes start at around 2 PM, which comes in handy for a full day of learning for the kids.

“This is nothing new in HK, where competition is fierce and almost every kid has to be well-prepared since young,” one user added.

“Have seen a lot of such cases in Hong Kong. Many parents just want to overload their kid,” another agreed.

Li defends her parenting style and says her daughter likes it too

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

In response to the online critics, Li says that Amber likes attending two schools and sees it as a rewarding experience. “I am not proud of this, but every parent has their own approach. Even if you disagree, I hope you can respect it,” she wrote on her social media account.

It’s not all work and no play for the mother and daughter. According to her social media, Li also takes Amber to zoos and amusement parks in Zhuhai, Guangdong, southern China during the holidays.

Li shares Amber’s academic success on social media as proof of their packed routine

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

Despite the backlash, Li keeps sharing Amber’s academic achievements on social media, which includes winning a Mandarin recitation competition and earning distinction certificates for Mandarin proficiency and English speaking tests.

“Effort brings rewards. Kids who seize every opportunity to improve will only get better,” Li added.

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

One online user agreed with Li, saying, “The competition in children’s education is fierce, and every parent wants to give their child the best.”

“Do not stigmatise tiger mums. As long as the kid’s wishes are respected, it is a happy thing for parents and children to work hard together.”

Tiger parenting is a common style of parenting in China

Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

In China, Tiger parenting is quite common. Known as a strict parenting style, tiger parenting pushes children to excel academically at all costs. Specifically, tiger parents tend to micromanage their children’s lives to ensure they meet their high expectations.

There has been a lot of debate on tiger parenting in psychology, as many professionals suggest that this model, while promising success, can negatively impact a child’s mental health and social skills.

Online users commented on the four-year-old’s busy schedule

