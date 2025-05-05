Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Monster Mom” Forces 4YO To Eat, Sleep And Go To The Bathroom In Car To Attend Two Preschools
Four-year-old child sleeps in car seat, highlighting issues with monster mom forcing attendance at two preschools.
News, World

“Monster Mom” Forces 4YO To Eat, Sleep And Go To The Bathroom In Car To Attend Two Preschools

In Hong Kong, one mother is taking the fast lane in the education race. An actress has gone viral on social media for enrolling her four-year-old daughter in two kindergartens, feeding her in the car, and even installing a portable toilet in the backseat to save time.

The result is a packed schedule for the little girl, a viral parenting debate, and a new nickname for the woman: “monster mom.”

Highlights
  • A Hong Kong mom sends her 4-year-old to two kindergartens every day.
  • The child eats, naps, and uses a toilet in the car to save time.
  • The routine sparked backlash online, with many calling the mom “too extreme.”
    Actress Lena Li sparks controversy by enrolling her four-year-old daughter in two kindergartens

    Woman in black outfit smiling and standing in a hallway highlighting a monster mom story involving a 4YO child’s difficult routine.

    Image credits: lenali0310 / Instagram

    The 37-year-old actress and former Miss Hong Kong contestant Li Tianzong, also known online as Lena Li, has split the internet in half for putting her daughter Amber through an intense daily education schedule and sharing it on her social media.

    Every weekday, Amber attends two separate kindergartens. One is the Christ Church Kindergarten for English learning and the other is the Hong Kong Soka Kindergarten for Cantonese.

    Four-year-old Amber eats and sleeps in the car to save time amid her busy schedule

    Mother and young daughter sitting inside a car, with the child wearing a preschool uniform and a blue hair bow.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    Both schools are located in Kowloon Tong district, while the family resides in Yuen Long. To manage a total of six daily commutes between home and schools, Li purchased a seven-seater car, which also serves as Amber’s mobile living space. 

    The four-year-old eats breakfast and takes naps in the vehicle. To take things further, Li even bought a portable toilet for the vehicle.

    Amber starts her day at 7:30 in the morning and has a full schedule every day

    Young child in a car wearing a backpack and holding a colorful bag, showcasing preschool attendance and daily routine struggles.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    Amber’s day begins at 7:30 in the morning—she brushes her teeth, changes her clothes, and eats her breakfast in the car. After her morning school, Amber eats her lunch and takes a nap in the car before heading over to her second kindergarten. 

    Outside of her school hours, Amber practices pipa and piano with her grandmother and rehearses dance and recitation with her mother. 

    Online users slammed Li, with many labeling her as a “monster mom” for her rigorous routine

    Mother and young child sitting inside a car with the child eating, related to monster mom preschool story.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    Li shares her daily routine with her daughter on social media and has over 16,000 followers.

    The routine has sparked fierce debate among social media users, with some praising the dedication and others criticizing Li’s parenting, saying that Amber’s rigorous program is too excessive and claiming that the kid is not experiencing her childhood.

    Many online users slammed Li’s parenting, calling her a “tiger mom” and “monster parent.” 

    Young child eating, brushing teeth, and sleeping in a car while attending two preschools with strict mom.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    “Have you considered your daughter’s feelings? She is only four, but her schedule is as intense as that of an adult,” one user said.

    “The child is suffering, missing out on her childhood,” added another.

    “Too much for a little child,” one wrote. “The mother is robbing her daughter of her childhood years,” agreed another.

    One user claimed that Amber is “so young to be busy.”

    Hong Kong parents agreed with Li, saying that sending their children to two kindergartens is common

    Toddler sleeping in car backseat, illustrating forced eating, sleeping, and bathroom routines for two preschools.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    However, many Hong Kong parents in the comment section shared that they have the same routine with their children to keep up with language learning. 

    One mother wrote that most morning classes in the city end at 12 PM, and afternoon classes start at around 2 PM, which comes in handy for a full day of learning for the kids.

    “This is nothing new in HK, where competition is fierce and almost every kid has to be well-prepared since young,” one user added.

    “Have seen a lot of such cases in Hong Kong. Many parents just want to overload their kid,” another agreed.

    Li defends her parenting style and says her daughter likes it too

    Young child sitting in car holding a drink box, related to monster mom forcing 4YO to eat, sleep, and use bathroom in car.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    In response to the online critics, Li says that Amber likes attending two schools and sees it as a rewarding experience. “I am not proud of this, but every parent has their own approach. Even if you disagree, I hope you can respect it,” she wrote on her social media account.

    It’s not all work and no play for the mother and daughter. According to her social media, Li also takes Amber to zoos and amusement parks in Zhuhai, Guangdong, southern China during the holidays. 

    Li shares Amber’s academic success on social media as proof of their packed routine

    Young girl in school uniform holding preschool certificates, illustrating challenges faced by monster mom forcing strict routines.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    Despite the backlash, Li keeps sharing Amber’s academic achievements on social media, which includes winning a Mandarin recitation competition and earning distinction certificates for Mandarin proficiency and English speaking tests. 

    “Effort brings rewards. Kids who seize every opportunity to improve will only get better,” Li added.

    Mother and child at preschool event on outdoor court, child wearing sports medal and holding a blue flag.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    One online user agreed with Li, saying, “The competition in children’s education is fierce, and every parent wants to give their child the best.”

    “Do not stigmatise tiger mums. As long as the kid’s wishes are respected, it is a happy thing for parents and children to work hard together.” 

    Tiger parenting is a common style of parenting in China

    Mother comforting 4-year-old child outside preschool on a sunny day, highlighting challenging daily routines and preschool attendance.

    Image credits: 李天縱Lena / xiaohongshu

    In China, Tiger parenting is quite common. Known as a strict parenting style, tiger parenting pushes children to excel academically at all costs. Specifically, tiger parents tend to micromanage their children’s lives to ensure they meet their high expectations. 

    There has been a lot of debate on tiger parenting in psychology, as many professionals suggest that this model, while promising success, can negatively impact a child’s mental health and social skills. 

    Online users commented on the four-year-old’s busy schedule

    Comment on social media post reading Too much for a little child, discussing monster mom forcing 4YO to eat, sleep, and use bathroom in car for preschools.

    Comment on social media saying the mother is robbing her daughter of her childhood years related to monster mom forcing 4-year-old.

    Comment by Rhea A. Castro discussing the challenges faced by busy parents and young children in a preschool setting.

    Comment stating a perspective on childhood, discussing the limited time to be a kid.

    Comment on social media from Sally Ho expressing frustration about life and preferring robots over humans.

    Facebook comment by Mei Mae May saying her highly educated friends never do that to their kids, discussing monster mom behavior.

    Comment by Sandy Hoi criticizing a monster mom forcing her 4-year-old to eat, sleep, and use the bathroom in the car.

    Facebook comment by Moses Lim criticizing a mother forcing her 4-year-old to eat, sleep, and use the bathroom in a car.

    Comment mentioning fierce competition in HK where kids must be well-prepared from a user named Hien Thuc Le.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning parents overloading their kids, related to monster mom forcing 4YO in car.

    Comment from Bernadette Harrison criticizing a mother for causing her child's anxiety and mental health issues.

    Comment by Raquel Madiam expressing concern about a child’s well-being and future success amid strict parenting.

    Comment by Christine Ho criticizing a monster mom forcing child to eat, sleep, and use bathroom in car for preschool.

    Comment from Viadne Servais suggesting at-home tutors to avoid nap, eating, and bathroom routines in the car for preschool attendance.

    Social media comment discussing views on preschool attendance, mentioning playing with peers over watching TV at home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom forcing her 4-year-old to eat, sleep, and use the bathroom in a car for preschool attendance.

    Comment from social media user discussing Monster Mom forcing 4YO to eat, sleep, and use bathroom in car to attend two preschools.

    Comment discussing parenting rules, children attending multiple preschool sessions with discipline and basic structure.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying better than staring at mobile phone all day related to monster mom forcing 4YO.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do think you should give your kids the best opportunities and push for learning things early when it's easier. But there is such a thing as taking it too far. This child will have burnout before she's through with middle school

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is more learning than just education. You can teach a lot of things at home: let her help with tasks in the household, let her help cook dinner, take responsability, caring for a pet, just playtime, working in the garden... Kids learn a lot just by observing their parents, and it is good for a kid to feel bored sometimes.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tonyahmcanelly avatar
    Tonyah Mcanelly
    Tonyah Mcanelly
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Sons best friend is from Japan, he attends school here in the fall then goes to Japan to attend school in the summer. He does take time off to have fun with his freinds and family I feel like its common practice for this culture

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
