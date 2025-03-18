ADVERTISEMENT

Parents often tell their children they can be whoever or whatever they want to be. It’s obviously a motivational hack, and many kids grow up to realize there are some limits. But then there are those who take things to the next level as adults. Walking tall with confidence into any room or situation, regardless of whether they belong or not. Pulling off the ultimate imposter acts to go undetected. Why be yourself when you can be someone else? Right?

There's a popular online community that showcases people engaged in trickery to act like they belong. Aptly named Act Like You Belong, the subreddit has more than 658,000 members. And as it states, "There is no need for clearance when you have confidence!" Bored Panda has put together a somewhat intriguing but hilarious list of times people could have won an Oscar for their attempts to fake it 'til they make it. From a fan taking to the field in full kit, pretending to be a Manchester United player to someone trying to illegally cross the U.S. border disguised as a car seat, these people prove that you really can be whoever you want to be. If only for a few minutes.