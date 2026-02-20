“How Difficult Is It To Get Into College Nowadays?”: Find Out With 24 Hard ACT Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered how hard it is to get into college these days? Or maybe you think it’s too easy? Either way, you’re about to find out. From reading comprehension and English grammar to logical puzzles in the form of math problems and scientific charts, this quiz will test your intelligence and problem-solving skills. Think you have what it takes?

In this quiz, you’ll face 24 college-entry-level questions across English, math, and science. Most questions require you to analyze information and make informed decisions rather than rely on random facts, so it’s all in your hands!

Three students with backpacks walking toward a college building, illustrating challenges of getting into college nowadays.

Image credits: George Pak

