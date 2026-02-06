“Could You Get Into College Right Now?”: Test Yourself With 24 Hard ACT Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 Double points alert! 🚨

So, you think you’re ready for college? Or maybe you’ve already been and just want to check if you still have what it takes? In either case, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s see if you have the knowledge and the intelligence for the ACT exam!

In this quiz, you’ll face 24 college-entry-level questions across English, math, and science. Most questions require you to analyze information and make informed decisions rather than rely on random facts, so it’s all in your hands!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Student focused on answering hard ACT questions in a classroom setting to test college readiness and exam skills.

Image credits: Andy Barbour

ADVERTISEMENT