"Could You Get Into College Right Now?": Test Yourself With 24 Hard ACT Questions
Close-up of a student writing on paper during a college entrance exam with trivia banner in a classroom setting.
“Could You Get Into College Right Now?”: Test Yourself With 24 Hard ACT Questions

3

28

3

🚨 Double points alert! 🚨

So, you think you’re ready for college? Or maybe you’ve already been and just want to check if you still have what it takes? In either case, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s see if you have the knowledge and the intelligence for the ACT exam!

In this quiz, you’ll face 24 college-entry-level questions across English, math, and science. Most questions require you to analyze information and make informed decisions rather than rely on random facts, so it’s all in your hands!

    Student focused on answering hard ACT questions in a classroom setting to test college readiness and exam skills.

    Student focused on answering hard ACT questions in a classroom setting to test college readiness and exam skills.

    Image credits: Andy Barbour

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should have used a pencil and paper for some of those, as although I had the right idea, my mental arithmetic let me down. I'm annoyed now. Thanks BP.

    1
    1point
    reply
    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only made it through 8 and decided it's time to join the navy

    1
    1point
    reply
    dlb avatar
    Dl B
    Dl B
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 18 is wrong. The amount did not rise rapidly at first. It start slowly in the first 3 months and then started going up rapidly.

    0
    0points
    reply
