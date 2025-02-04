Woman Insists On Expensive Wedding Invitations, Throws A Fit When Guest Refuses One
Sometimes, the best way to handle people you don’t like is to turn their pettiness into your own entertainment.
This Redditor had a rocky relationship with his cousin’s fiancée. She was all about appearances, and he couldn’t care less. So when he casually suggested she skip sending him an expensive wedding invitation since he was already planning to attend, she lost it. Her over-the-top reaction was so ridiculous that he couldn’t resist pulling a small prank at the wedding—what he didn’t expect was just how perfectly it would land.
The man wasn’t on good terms with his cousin’s fiancée
But during the wedding, the universe handed him the perfect chance to get the last laugh
In the replies, the author shared that the rest of the family also had their fair share of issues with her
Readers, meanwhile, found the outcome pretty satisfying
Well, it's a recent post...about something that happened 25 years ago or more. Is it just me that thinks there should be more modern stuff around that's worth putting here?
