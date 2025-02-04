Woman Insists On Expensive Wedding Invitations, Throws A Fit When Guest Refuses One

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the best way to handle people you don’t like is to turn their pettiness into your own entertainment.

This Redditor had a rocky relationship with his cousin’s fiancée. She was all about appearances, and he couldn’t care less. So when he casually suggested she skip sending him an expensive wedding invitation since he was already planning to attend, she lost it. Her over-the-top reaction was so ridiculous that he couldn’t resist pulling a small prank at the wedding—what he didn’t expect was just how perfectly it would land.

The man wasn’t on good terms with his cousin’s fiancée

But during the wedding, the universe handed him the perfect chance to get the last laugh

In the replies, the author shared that the rest of the family also had their fair share of issues with her

Readers, meanwhile, found the outcome pretty satisfying

