Demitrios Haldes creates four-panel comics that focus on understated, absurd humor with a minimalist visual style. His work features simple line art and flat colors that keep attention on the concept rather than visual detail. The humor often relies on deadpan subversion of expectations, turning familiar situations into surreal or ironic outcomes.

Themes include everyday interactions with an absurd twist, satirical takes on professions or social roles, and dry visual gags without excessive explanation. Each strip is structured clearly to deliver a single joke efficiently, using concise dialogue and visual timing to emphasize the punchline.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic panel showing a person and a dog in bed, expressing the difficulty of finding a special someone in absurdly funny comics.

infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #2

    Comic strip by this artist showing a police officer asking why he pulled someone over with absurdly funny dialogue.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #3

    Absurdly funny comic showing a fortune teller predicting a man will be a light in others’ lives with a humorous twist.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #4

    Absurdly funny comics showing a man shouting Mozilla and a giant fox breathing fire in a city fire scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #5

    Absurdly funny comic strip showing a man offering to paint a picture and a woman asking for a real one instead.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #6

    Absurdly funny comics show a woman escaping fire by jumping on a trampoline used humorously by firefighters.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #7

    Absurdly funny comics showing the evolution of cave paintings from prehistoric times to a modern museum display.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #8

    Comic strip showing a man describing a dream to a therapist, an example of absurdly funny comics with reverse psychology.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #9

    Absurdly funny comic shows a man annoyed by mosquitoes as one mosquito insists it’s not touching him.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #10

    Absurdly funny comics featuring a humorous conversation between two friends with playful and awkward dialogue.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #11

    Comic featuring Martin Luther King Jr. delivering an awkward speech, showcasing absurdly funny comics style and humor.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #12

    Cartoon comic showing germs protesting with signs against liquid soap that kills 99% of germs, funny absurd comic style.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #13

    Absurdly funny comics panel showing two dinosaurs with eggs, one dressed as a chef explaining a recipe needing two eggs.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #14

    Cartoon by an artist known for absurdly funny comics showing a failed high-five between two characters.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #15

    Absurdly funny comics featuring a humorous bee scare and a pun with peace bee in a three-panel cartoon.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #16

    Absurdly funny comic of a philosopher humorously questioning what really is in the fridge, showcasing clever humor.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #17

    Absurdly funny comic of a buff vampire lifting weights at the gym, humorously questioning the point of working out.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #18

    Two men in a funny comic strip discuss baby formula and protein shakes with an absurdly muscular baby included.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #19

    Absurdly funny comic shows a bird getting frustrated, then using a jackhammer on a tree in a humorous scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #20

    Absurdly funny comic strip showing a student, Jesus, and teacher in a humorous classroom math scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #21

    Cartoon of a man reading a newspaper, humorously questioning a woman’s choice of clothing in an absurdly funny comic style.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #22

    Absurdly funny comic showing two types of cane swords with humorous characters in different poses.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #23

    Absurdly funny comic featuring an insect comedian in a suit delivering a joke to an unamused audience.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #24

    Absurdly funny comic showing a farmer and skeleton humorously discussing hard, backbreaking work in a field.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #25

    Absurdly funny comics showing a rocky character and a boy with humorous dialogue in a four-panel cartoon strip.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #26

    Absurdly funny comic showing a man sensing a mystery underfoot in a quiet library, then an annoyed librarian responds.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #27

    Absurdly funny comic showing a reporter questioning a celebrity about a rumored fling and a cat in a bag.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing children playing Simon Says outdoors, then a dark twist with a sacrificial ritual, illustrating funny absurd comics.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #29

    Comic panels show an ancient wise mathematician struggling humorously with an abacus, clicking beads in frustration.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #30

    Absurdly funny comics showing a llama character negotiating money and kids playing with a piñata in a colorful scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #31

    Absurdly funny comic showing two men talking, a bee flying, and a tornado causing chaos in a humorous scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #32

    Cartoon character humorously critiquing abstract art in a comic illustrating absurdly funny artwork.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #33

    Absurdly funny comic showing a singing monkey disturbing a man, highlighting humor in this artist's comics.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #34

    Couple dining at a restaurant in a funny comic strip about wine selection and absurd humor.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #35

    Absurdly funny comic strip featuring scarecrows with button eyes and a humorous dark twist in a simple outdoor setting.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #36

    Absurdly funny comic shows a man giving a speech at a graveyard, humorously struggling to say anything about Kyle.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #37

    Man bird watching with binoculars observing a humorous comic scene featuring an absurdly funny bird character.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #38

    Absurdly funny comic strip showing a man confessing sins in a church with humorous speech bubbles.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #39

    Absurdly funny comic shows an old man telling a visitor to take off shoes and all other clothes inside the house.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #40

    Absurdly funny comic shows a humorous Twitter conversation about following and social media followers.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #41

    Comic strip of a funny character named Timmy snorting and laughing, showcasing absurdly funny comics humor.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #42

    Absurdly funny comic showing a baby receiving a mysterious mail with a ransom note and a shocking photo inside.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #43

    Absurdly funny comics showing two men exchanging Christmas gifts that cause an explosion of the Earth in a cartoon style.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #44

    Absurdly funny comic showing a woman saying chivalry is dead and a knight stabbing her in response.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #45

    Absurdly funny comic with Spider-Man ignoring Green Goblin and threatening a sleeping boy in a humorous superhero scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #46

    Comic panels showing an absurdly funny comic with constellations and a frustrated character holding a test paper.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #47

    Absurdly funny comic showing a woman getting a phone call while a man reacts with wide, surprised eyes.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #48

    Absurdly funny comic showing a masked character using a guillotine then relaxing with a sandwich and TV.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #49

    Absurdly funny comics showing a fly overhearing a secret in a women's locker room with humorous dialogue.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #50

    Sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #51

    Absurdly funny comics showing a bartender with a mask and severed arms holding beer bottles in a darkly humorous scene.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #52

    Absurdly funny comic of an angry old man telling kids to get off his lawn, standing in front of his house.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #53

    Comic strip featuring absurdly funny dialogue between two characters, illustrating the humor in everyday conversations.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #54

    Absurdly funny comic showing a beach scene where a woman asks for help after a jellyfish sting with humorous dialogue.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #55

    Comic strip showing a fortune teller humorously insulting a client, illustrating absurdly funny comics by this artist.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #56

    Absurdly funny comic of grandma and granddaughter weeding the garden with a humorous misunderstanding in a backyard setting.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #57

    Absurdly funny comic showing a talking tree news anchor and a lumberjack chopping wood in a forest.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #58

    Absurdly funny comic features kids excited for grandma's pie while she smokes, creating a humorous and unexpected twist.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #59

    Absurdly funny comics showing a awkward dinner conversation about cherries and pork chops at a restaurant table.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

    #60

    Comic of a baby president giving an absurdly funny speech about approval ratings on opposite day.

    infinitemonkeybusiness Report

