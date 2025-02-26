ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing DeWaye does brilliantly, it’s blending humor and creativity in just the right way. As the mastermind behind DaylieDoodle, he proves every single day that consistency and comedy go hand in hand.

With a simple yet distinctive style, DeWaye drops a new single-panel comic daily – and the most impressive part? He never misses the punchline. Whether it’s absurd, witty, or just plain silly, his comics always bring a laugh. Whether you need a fun start to your day or a quick break to lighten the mood, DaylieDoodle is the daily dose of humor everyone needs. Let’s check out some of the best comics from this tireless artist!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoonist depicts a woman with a dog on a leash, humorously hesitating to pick up dog poop with a glove.

dayliedoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoonist's comic showing a child asking "Why?" and an adult replying with witty honesty, "Because I said so."

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoonist's witty comic: Two blind people at a table, with text humorously misinterpreting "Love is Blind."

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoonist's absurd comic: person engaging with a dog, humorously ignoring the owner standing nearby.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon character holding a watering can, looking at a plant on a shelf threatening to jump, showcasing absurd humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cartoonist's witty illustration shows trophy awarded to team owner, not the injured players.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoonist depicts a humorous interaction between a Native American chief and a businessman, both named "Chief."

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the more highly respected circles , they call him that ironically

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Cartoonist presents a pistachio at a press conference humorously requesting not to be called "nutmeat".

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoonist illustrates a yoga session with intrusive thoughts about ceiling fans crashing down, showcasing humor and honesty.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoonist's absurd scene with shrimp discussing food preparation at a table.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Devil and angel in cartoon having a witty, honest conversation.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoonist's witty comic with animals, a man in a tuxedo, holding a small creature, and a dialogue about seasonal predictions.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoonist depicts a man pole dancing over a money-filled pool, while two onlookers watch.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoonist's witty illustration showing a Planned Parenthood building and a group of protesters with signs.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon of sad kitchen gadgets affected by "eggflation," with a sign saying "Will work 4 beer."

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Absurd cartoon of self-driving cars with boxing robots, humorously highlighting road rage scenarios.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two cartoon characters having an honest and witty conversation about life improvements on a couch.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoonist's absurd comic of a clown in a hoodie reacting disappointedly to movie reviews on a laptop.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoonist's witty illustration of historical figures with protest signs about taxation and representation.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoonist humor: Person requests a spontaneous and cool tattoo in an absurd and witty scenario.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoonist's witty and absurd comic depicting a humorous interrogation scene with three characters at a table.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cartoonist's witty depiction of a podcaster comparing work week struggles to ice bath challenges.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoonist's absurd and witty scene of two men making eye contact in a bathroom mirror, feeling intrusive.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoonist's witty comic shows a person trying to guess song lyrics in a crowd, highlighting hilariously honest moments.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cartoonist's witty drawing of person humorously reflecting on New Year's resolutions over the same breakfast for years.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cartoonist's witty illustration of a sick person with a blanket, humorously declaring gratitude over soup.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoonist's witty illustration with a hamster in a person’s head, humorously describing its personality traits.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A witty cartoon of a soldier realizing he's the "Dollar + Tax General" in a mirror.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cartoon detective inspecting a green cabinet under a sink, highlighting absurd and witty humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon depicting a short basketball hoop, highlighting absurd and witty humor about NBA regulations.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Dayliedoodle: Daily Comics That Always Deliver Laughs

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Absurd cartoon shows a boy asking future self about robots, who reply humorously with robot comments on Instagram.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Absurd cartoon of an eagle, Uncle Sam, and Statue of Liberty firing a man in a MAGA hat, highlighting honest humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon of men at a gym, humorously lifting weights, with text "Just guys bein' dudes, showin' nip," showcasing absurdity.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cartoonist's witty illustration shows characters with money heads confronting a worker in uniform, highlighting an absurd scene.

    dayliedoodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!