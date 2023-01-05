When we entered this old factory, we never thought we would find this treasure... Dozens of abandoned classic cars!

Inside this old two-story industrial building, there was a dark tunnel that looked like a mine... When we got to the other side, we weren't expecting to find so many even older cars left behind!!

More info: Instagram | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

9points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#2

Report

8points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Peej Maybe
Peej Maybe
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks suspiciously like an old rather rotted Austin Cambridge estate. This person clearly had a massive boner for old Austins!

0
0points
reply
#3

Report

8points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#4

Report

8points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Joel Hopkins
Joel Hopkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not 100% on this, but I think this is an old Sunbeam Alpine.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Report

7points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Peej Maybe
Peej Maybe
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Morris Minor. Can't quite make out the car behind but looks like an old Hillman

0
0points
reply
#6

Report

7points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Joel Hopkins
Joel Hopkins
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ford Cortina? Maybe? C'mon, there's got to be some petrol heads from Europe on Bored Panda here who can help me out!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Report

7points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Nandros M
Nandros M
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mini Morris or Mini Cooper.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Report

7points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#9

Report

7points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Report

6points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Report

5points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Joel Hopkins
Joel Hopkins
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Army truck in the yard is definitely a Mercedes Unimog.

0
0points
reply
#12

Report

5points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#13

Report

4points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#14

Report

4points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#15

Report

3points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#16

Report

2points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
#17

Report

2points
The Yellow Jackets
POST
Peej Maybe
Peej Maybe
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep the back end of that Austin 1800 from earlier

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!