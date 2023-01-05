We Have Discovered An Abandoned Factory In Portugal With Old Classic Cars Left Inside, And Here Are 17 Pics From Our Exploration
When we entered this old factory, we never thought we would find this treasure... Dozens of abandoned classic cars!
Inside this old two-story industrial building, there was a dark tunnel that looked like a mine... When we got to the other side, we weren't expecting to find so many even older cars left behind!!
Looks suspiciously like an old rather rotted Austin Cambridge estate. This person clearly had a massive boner for old Austins!
I'm not 100% on this, but I think this is an old Sunbeam Alpine.
Morris Minor. Can't quite make out the car behind but looks like an old Hillman
Ford Cortina? Maybe? C'mon, there's got to be some petrol heads from Europe on Bored Panda here who can help me out!
The Army truck in the yard is definitely a Mercedes Unimog.
Brilliant photos, love the colours.
Thank you so much, it was an amazing place to explore 💛
