ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever seen a litter of puppies left behind knows how quickly “just helping this one time” can turn into something much bigger. That’s the reality Vučjak Dog Shelter has been living with for decades as a place built to catch the animals that keep falling through the cracks, especially the smallest ones, who rarely stand a chance on their own.

We featured the origin story of the Vučjak shelter here on Bored Panda in 2024, in which Dejan Gačić, the founder, explained how it evolved from his and his late mother’s efforts to feed strays into a full-fledged animal sanctuary in the village of Čumić near Kragujevac, Serbia.

Their official story also includes the curious moment when Dejan was asked to save a captive wolf and bought it for a single bottle of liquor, keeping it safe until the shelter could grow into something more permanent. The shelter was founded in 1997, and over the years, it expanded significantly, even securing land in 2014 in Serbia’s Gledić Mountains to create a protected wolf enclosure with donor support, where dozens of rescued wolves were later released.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | youtube.com | vucjakshelter.org

RELATED:

Back at Vučjak Shelter, and a new wave of tiny arrivals

Two small abandoned puppies sitting inside a cardboard box near a forested area at an animal rescue shelter in Serbia.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, we’re returning to Vučjak with a different focus: the abandoned puppies now making up so much of the shelter’s day-to-day reality and what the team says has changed (and what hasn’t) since we last spoke.

Asked how the situation compares to 2024, they told us: “Unfortunately, the situation today is harder than it was in 2024.” They added, “At the moment, we care for more than 1,700 animals, mostly dogs and cats.”

The puppies are often the first to be abandoned, and often the last to be noticed

Puppy resting among blankets at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Some are found on roadsides, some at dumps, some simply left at the gate

Small team caring for abandoned and rescued animals in Serbia’s largest animal shelter holding a tiny puppy.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

As they put it, “The number of abandoned animals is growing month by month, while resources, space, and systemic support remain limited. Every new animal arrives with its own story, often a traumatic one, and requires time, care, and love.”

The shelter’s days now revolve around feeding schedules, clean bedding, and constant monitoring

Small rescued dog sitting on a car seat inside Serbia’s largest animal shelter transport vehicle.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

Every new pup arrives with a different story, and the same need to feel safe

Brown dog sitting on a table in a veterinary clinic in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the wolf mentioned in the previous story, and whether they still house wild animals, they explained: “At the moment, we don’t have wild animals in the shelter. The wolf that used to be with us is no longer at the shelter.”

Little paws, big appetite: mealtimes happen on repeat

Puppies eating kibble near a doghouse at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

A warm corner and a full bowl can be the start of a whole new life

Happy dog lying down in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

They added, “However, Dejan still responds to calls for help in cases involving wild animals, in cooperation with the relevant institutions, whenever it is possible and safe for the animal itself. Cases like these shine an additional light on how often the system fails, and individuals are left as the last line of help.”

This is what “temporary” looks like when abandonment never slows down

Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“At the moment, we care for more than 1,700 animals, mostly dogs and cats.”

Man in hoodie holding three small puppies outside at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Dejan Gačić.

On the topic of adoptions, the Vučjak Shelter team explained: “Most adoptions from our shelter still happen abroad. Adoptions in Serbia do happen, but they are significantly rarer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngest ones need the most time, and the most hands

Small team caring for rescued puppy with IV treatment in Serbia’s largest animal shelter environment.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

These are often the pups’ first checks, first baths, first moments without fear

Puppy resting on vet table cared for by small team at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

They stressed, “That clearly shows how necessary it is to work continuously on changing awareness and promoting adoption as a responsible and humane choice in the local community.”

When puppies arrive in groups, they cling to each other like lifelines

ADVERTISEMENT

Several puppies drinking water in Serbia’s largest shelter for abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Play is a good sign: it means they’re starting to trust the world again

Several rescued dogs resting in a shelter room cared for by a small team in Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Animal abandonment continues to be an issue: “Unfortunately, the problem has seriously worsened. Serbia has a good Animal Welfare Law, but in practice, it is not implemented to a sufficient extent.”

A warm and safe place to nap is sometimes all these pups need to start their road to recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping brown and white puppy resting on a carpet in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Not every puppy comes in healthy

A small rescued dog sitting on green grass at Serbia’s largest animal shelter caring for abandoned animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“There are no systemic programmes for mass sterilization, public education is insufficient, and greater and more consistent involvement of local and state administration is necessary in order to solve this problem in the long term.”

But every one is cared for and given a chance to thrive

ADVERTISEMENT

Sick dog receiving IV treatment in veterinary clinic caring for rescued animals in Serbia’s largest shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Most were abandoned for long enough to need extensive veterinary care

Sick puppy receiving medical care at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Asked how they manage the workload, they shared: “We have a small team of employees who put in enormous efforts every day so that all 1,700 animals have basic care, food, and veterinary support. Still, the need for volunteers is constant.”

“The number of abandoned animals is growing month by month…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Two rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team dedicated to abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

The “easy” part is rescuing; the hard part is keeping up, day after day

Small team caring for abandoned and rescued puppy wrapped in towel at Serbia’s largest animal shelter

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“We especially need people who can help with promoting the shelter, coming up with creative campaigns, attracting new donors, and organizing fundraising events, because without that support, the long-term survival of a shelter like this is extremely difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialization starts early, since many of these puppies will grow up at the shelter with hundreds of other dogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Two puppies sitting on a concrete floor inside Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Some pups act brave first, then melt the moment they realize they’re safe

Puppy behind rusted metal cage bars in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team of rescuers.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“Donations are crucial for us. Financial support enables us to provide food, veterinary care, and basic living conditions for the animals.”

The shelter runs on donations which barely keep pace with the constantly increasing amounts of food needed

ADVERTISEMENT

Bags of dog food in the foreground with numerous abandoned and rescued dogs roaming at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Every bag of food disappears faster than anyone wants to calculate

ADVERTISEMENT

Two puppies eating kibble from a bowl while a dog licks its nose at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

And they underlined that support isn’t only financial: “In addition to donations, adoption, volunteering, and sharing our story are a huge help too, because every post can mean a new chance for an animal.”

Food, water, vet care, cleaning, repeat

ADVERTISEMENT

Small rescued puppy in a veterinary clinic at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

And because dogs grow quickly, so do the costs that follow them

Man in a navy shirt caring for a large Rottweiler dog at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“Serbia has a good Animal Welfare Law, but in practice it is not implemented well…”

Spotted puppy inside a kennel at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

When systems stall or fail in this way, is when shelters like Vučjak have to step in

Black puppy inside a pet carrier, one of the abandoned and rescued animals cared for in Serbia’s largest shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

“Unfortunately, the problem has seriously worsened”

Two rescued puppies lying on a metal table in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

So the shelter’s biggest shortages have quickly become capacity and funding

Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

With a small team of employees, they appreciate any volunteer help they can get

Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia's largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Promoting the shelter and adoption within the local community are their main goals now

Two puppies resting in Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every post can mean a new chance for an animal”

Two small dogs near a tree in an outdoor area at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Most pups find a permanent home abroad, which of course requires more resources, more time, and more paperwork

Small rescued puppy with dark fur in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of systemic programs addressing animal abandonment and care for strays, the problem has started to outpace the shelter’s abilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Small dog resting in a worn blue plastic tub in an outdoor area of Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

But the team keeps going, preparing the pups for homes that might be far, far away

Puppy standing on a counter in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

A wagging tail doesn’t mean the past was gentle; it means the present and future are better

Cute puppy with brown and white fur cared for by a small team at Serbia’s largest animal shelter for abandoned pets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

For now, the puppies keep arriving, and the team that Dejan has gathered around him keep doing everything they can to save the animals

ADVERTISEMENT

Man caring for abandoned and rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest animal shelter in an outdoor setting.

Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

Check out Vučjak Shelter’s website and social media accounts to see more of their work and information on how to support them.