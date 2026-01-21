ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever seen a litter of puppies left behind knows how quickly “just helping this one time” can turn into something much bigger. That’s the reality Vučjak Dog Shelter has been living with for decades as a place built to catch the animals that keep falling through the cracks, especially the smallest ones, who rarely stand a chance on their own.

We featured the origin story of the Vučjak shelter here on Bored Panda in 2024, in which Dejan Gačić, the founder, explained how it evolved from his and his late mother’s efforts to feed strays into a full-fledged animal sanctuary in the village of Čumić near Kragujevac, Serbia.

Their official story also includes the curious moment when Dejan was asked to save a captive wolf and bought it for a single bottle of liquor, keeping it safe until the shelter could grow into something more permanent. The shelter was founded in 1997, and over the years, it expanded significantly, even securing land in 2014 in Serbia’s Gledić Mountains to create a protected wolf enclosure with donor support, where dozens of rescued wolves were later released.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | youtube.com | vucjakshelter.org

RELATED:

    Back at Vučjak Shelter, and a new wave of tiny arrivals

    Two small abandoned puppies sitting inside a cardboard box near a forested area at an animal rescue shelter in Serbia.

    Two small abandoned puppies sitting inside a cardboard box near a forested area at an animal rescue shelter in Serbia.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This time, we’re returning to Vučjak with a different focus: the abandoned puppies now making up so much of the shelter’s day-to-day reality and what the team says has changed (and what hasn’t) since we last spoke.

    Asked how the situation compares to 2024, they told us: “Unfortunately, the situation today is harder than it was in 2024.” They added, “At the moment, we care for more than 1,700 animals, mostly dogs and cats.”

    The puppies are often the first to be abandoned, and often the last to be noticed

    Puppy resting among blankets at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Puppy resting among blankets at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Some are found on roadsides, some at dumps, some simply left at the gate

    Small team caring for abandoned and rescued animals in Serbia’s largest animal shelter holding a tiny puppy.

    Small team caring for abandoned and rescued animals in Serbia’s largest animal shelter holding a tiny puppy.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As they put it, “The number of abandoned animals is growing month by month, while resources, space, and systemic support remain limited. Every new animal arrives with its own story, often a traumatic one, and requires time, care, and love.”

    The shelter’s days now revolve around feeding schedules, clean bedding, and constant monitoring

    Small rescued dog sitting on a car seat inside Serbia’s largest animal shelter transport vehicle.

    Small rescued dog sitting on a car seat inside Serbia’s largest animal shelter transport vehicle.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Every new pup arrives with a different story, and the same need to feel safe

    Brown dog sitting on a table in a veterinary clinic in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    Brown dog sitting on a table in a veterinary clinic in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Asked about the wolf mentioned in the previous story, and whether they still house wild animals, they explained: “At the moment, we don’t have wild animals in the shelter. The wolf that used to be with us is no longer at the shelter.”

    Little paws, big appetite: mealtimes happen on repeat

    Puppies eating kibble near a doghouse at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned rescued animals.

    Puppies eating kibble near a doghouse at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    A warm corner and a full bowl can be the start of a whole new life

    Happy dog lying down in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    Happy dog lying down in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    They added, “However, Dejan still responds to calls for help in cases involving wild animals, in cooperation with the relevant institutions, whenever it is possible and safe for the animal itself. Cases like these shine an additional light on how often the system fails, and individuals are left as the last line of help.”

    This is what “temporary” looks like when abandonment never slows down

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “At the moment, we care for more than 1,700 animals, mostly dogs and cats.”

    Man in hoodie holding three small puppies outside at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for rescued animals.

    Man in hoodie holding three small puppies outside at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Dejan Gačić.

    On the topic of adoptions, the Vučjak Shelter team explained: “Most adoptions from our shelter still happen abroad. Adoptions in Serbia do happen, but they are significantly rarer.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The youngest ones need the most time, and the most hands

    Small team caring for rescued puppy with IV treatment in Serbia’s largest animal shelter environment.

    Small team caring for rescued puppy with IV treatment in Serbia’s largest animal shelter environment.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    These are often the pups’ first checks, first baths, first moments without fear

    Puppy resting on vet table cared for by small team at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Puppy resting on vet table cared for by small team at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    They stressed, “That clearly shows how necessary it is to work continuously on changing awareness and promoting adoption as a responsible and humane choice in the local community.”

    When puppies arrive in groups, they cling to each other like lifelines

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several puppies drinking water in Serbia’s largest shelter for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Several puppies drinking water in Serbia’s largest shelter for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Play is a good sign: it means they’re starting to trust the world again

    Several rescued dogs resting in a shelter room cared for by a small team in Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Several rescued dogs resting in a shelter room cared for by a small team in Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Animal abandonment continues to be an issue: “Unfortunately, the problem has seriously worsened. Serbia has a good Animal Welfare Law, but in practice, it is not implemented to a sufficient extent.”

    A warm and safe place to nap is sometimes all these pups need to start their road to recovery

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sleeping brown and white puppy resting on a carpet in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Sleeping brown and white puppy resting on a carpet in Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Not every puppy comes in healthy

    A small rescued dog sitting on green grass at Serbia’s largest animal shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    A small rescued dog sitting on green grass at Serbia’s largest animal shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “There are no systemic programmes for mass sterilization, public education is insufficient, and greater and more consistent involvement of local and state administration is necessary in order to solve this problem in the long term.”

    But every one is cared for and given a chance to thrive

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sick dog receiving IV treatment in veterinary clinic caring for rescued animals in Serbia’s largest shelter.

    Sick dog receiving IV treatment in veterinary clinic caring for rescued animals in Serbia’s largest shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Most were abandoned for long enough to need extensive veterinary care

    Sick puppy receiving medical care at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sick puppy receiving medical care at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Asked how they manage the workload, they shared: “We have a small team of employees who put in enormous efforts every day so that all 1,700 animals have basic care, food, and veterinary support. Still, the need for volunteers is constant.”

    “The number of abandoned animals is growing month by month…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team dedicated to abandoned and rescued animals.

    Two rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team dedicated to abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    The “easy” part is rescuing; the hard part is keeping up, day after day

    Small team caring for abandoned and rescued puppy wrapped in towel at Serbia’s largest animal shelter

    Small team caring for abandoned and rescued puppy wrapped in towel at Serbia’s largest animal shelter

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “We especially need people who can help with promoting the shelter, coming up with creative campaigns, attracting new donors, and organizing fundraising events, because without that support, the long-term survival of a shelter like this is extremely difficult.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Socialization starts early, since many of these puppies will grow up at the shelter with hundreds of other dogs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two puppies sitting on a concrete floor inside Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Two puppies sitting on a concrete floor inside Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Some pups act brave first, then melt the moment they realize they’re safe

    Puppy behind rusted metal cage bars in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team of rescuers.

    Puppy behind rusted metal cage bars in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team of rescuers.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “Donations are crucial for us. Financial support enables us to provide food, veterinary care, and basic living conditions for the animals.”

    The shelter runs on donations which barely keep pace with the constantly increasing amounts of food needed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bags of dog food in the foreground with numerous abandoned and rescued dogs roaming at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Bags of dog food in the foreground with numerous abandoned and rescued dogs roaming at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Every bag of food disappears faster than anyone wants to calculate

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two puppies eating kibble from a bowl while a dog licks its nose at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Two puppies eating kibble from a bowl while a dog licks its nose at Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    And they underlined that support isn’t only financial: “In addition to donations, adoption, volunteering, and sharing our story are a huge help too, because every post can mean a new chance for an animal.”

    Food, water, vet care, cleaning, repeat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Small rescued puppy in a veterinary clinic at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    Small rescued puppy in a veterinary clinic at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    And because dogs grow quickly, so do the costs that follow them

    Man in a navy shirt caring for a large Rottweiler dog at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

    Man in a navy shirt caring for a large Rottweiler dog at Serbia’s largest abandoned and rescued animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “Serbia has a good Animal Welfare Law, but in practice it is not implemented well…”

    Spotted puppy inside a kennel at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spotted puppy inside a kennel at Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When systems stall or fail in this way, is when shelters like Vučjak have to step in

    Black puppy inside a pet carrier, one of the abandoned and rescued animals cared for in Serbia’s largest shelter.

    Black puppy inside a pet carrier, one of the abandoned and rescued animals cared for in Serbia’s largest shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    “Unfortunately, the problem has seriously worsened”

    Two rescued puppies lying on a metal table in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Two rescued puppies lying on a metal table in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    So the shelter’s biggest shortages have quickly become capacity and funding

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together at Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With a small team of employees, they appreciate any volunteer help they can get

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia's largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Several abandoned and rescued dogs resting together in Serbia's largest animal shelter cared for by a small team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Promoting the shelter and adoption within the local community are their main goals now

    Two puppies resting in Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

    Two puppies resting in Serbia’s largest shelter cared for by a small team rescuing abandoned animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Every post can mean a new chance for an animal”

    Two small dogs near a tree in an outdoor area at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Two small dogs near a tree in an outdoor area at Serbia’s largest shelter caring for abandoned and rescued animals.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Most pups find a permanent home abroad, which of course requires more resources, more time, and more paperwork

    Small rescued puppy with dark fur in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a dedicated team of volunteers.

    Small rescued puppy with dark fur in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a dedicated team of volunteers.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The lack of systemic programs addressing animal abandonment and care for strays, the problem has started to outpace the shelter’s abilities

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Small dog resting in a worn blue plastic tub in an outdoor area of Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Small dog resting in a worn blue plastic tub in an outdoor area of Serbia’s largest animal shelter.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    But the team keeps going, preparing the pups for homes that might be far, far away

    Puppy standing on a counter in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    Puppy standing on a counter in Serbia’s largest animal shelter cared for by a small dedicated team.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    A wagging tail doesn’t mean the past was gentle; it means the present and future are better

    Cute puppy with brown and white fur cared for by a small team at Serbia’s largest animal shelter for abandoned pets.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cute puppy with brown and white fur cared for by a small team at Serbia’s largest animal shelter for abandoned pets.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    For now, the puppies keep arriving, and the team that Dejan has gathered around him keep doing everything they can to save the animals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man caring for abandoned and rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest animal shelter in an outdoor setting.

    Man caring for abandoned and rescued dogs at Serbia’s largest animal shelter in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Vučjak Shelter

    Check out Vučjak Shelter’s website and social media accounts to see more of their work and information on how to support them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!