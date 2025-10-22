Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
A Glimpse Into My Reality
Woman with vibrant purple and pink hair in different indoor settings, offering a glimpse into her reality and self-expression.
User submission
Lifestyle

A Glimpse Into My Reality

Keisha Smith
I don't really know how to do this, but I’m going to give it a shot.

Next month, I’ll be celebrating one year at my job, and for me, this is a huge accomplishment. I’m sober now, but it definitely hasn’t always been that way.

I had an okay childhood with a single mother who did the best she could with what she had. I wouldn’t say it was a bad childhood, but there were a few traumatic events along the way. My mom’s abusive husband touched me. I had a crazy family that acted entitled without anything to back it up. My escape was school, where I made straight A’s and was on the honor roll in advanced placement classes.

Mental illness runs throughout my family and has been passed down through generations. My dad, who was never around and whom I never really knew, passed away mysteriously when I was seven.

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    I was an only child until I was thirteen. I believe that’s when my downhill slide began, and I know now that I have to own my part in it. I started skipping school, hanging out with the wrong crowd, and doing the usual stupid teenage rebellion things. The problem is, I never seemed to outgrow those immature behaviors. I kept repeating them well into adulthood.

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    Been beaten on, r**ed, kidnapped, and forgotten about in my life, and turned to dr**s and s*x to numb the pain. Had a child at 17 and dragged her through the mud with me for years before she was taken from me. I was r**ed by an ex and got pregnant at 20 with a son I gave up for adoption. I remained in the vicious cycle for the past 15 years. Lots of jail for not paying fines or child support over the years. Then the multiple rehabs, inpatient, outpatient, long term, short term… Finally, Dr*g Court.

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    Took me three years, but just recently graduated!!! Been at my job for almost a year, and my boss trusts me, has my name on a lease, and pays my bills. These aren’t significant to other people, but I am damn proud of myself…

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    A Glimpse Into My Reality

    Health
    mental health
    trauma
    Keisha Smith

    Keisha Smith

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Keisha Smith

    Keisha Smith

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

