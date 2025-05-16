A Dove Built Her Nest In My Sandals – And Gave Me Back Hope
I am a woman. A mother. A wife.
And right now, I live alone — in a foreign country, far away from my family.
I came to the United States as an international student to build a better future for my twin daughters. But for more than two years, I’ve been trying — endlessly, helplessly — to bring them here.
Every visa application, every embassy visit, every reply that never came — it all began to bury me in silence.
My daughters are still children. They’re growing up without their mother. And I’m living without their voices, their hugs, their joy.
A dove, two eggs, and a quiet message
Some days I feel like a shadow — a woman floating in a world she doesn’t belong to.
One night, I sat alone in my room and whispered into the dark:
“God… I can’t do anything anymore. If I don’t have a voice, please… send my cry somewhere.”
The next morning, I stepped outside.
And I saw it.
A wild dove had made a nest inside my sandals — the same pair I left near the wall, forgotten.
Inside the nest:
Two tiny eggs.
Two eggs. Just like my two daughters.
The moment I found the nest in my sandals
I froze. I stared. My heart jumped.
It was as if nature, or God, or something beyond words had whispered back:
“I heard you.”
I didn’t take a hundred photos. I didn’t move closer. I didn’t breathe too loud.
I just stood there, letting the tears fall. Because in that fragile nest, I saw something I hadn’t felt in a long time:
Hope.
This photograph is real. This moment is real.
It’s not edited, it’s not staged, it’s not dramatic.
It’s just a mother, standing in silence, being reminded — by a bird — that love still lives. That prayers don’t always come with lightning. Sometimes, they come with feathers.
9
0