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From Tina Turner To Elton John – Try Recognizing 26 Iconic ’80s & ’90s Music Performers
Female iconic 80s and 90s music performer singing with a blurred background and trivia banner in the corner.
Quizzes
Celebrities, Entertainment

From Tina Turner To Elton John – Try Recognizing 26 Iconic ’80s & ’90s Music Performers

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Whether you grew up with MTV, mixtapes, and chart-topping hits, or you’re discovering ’80s & ’90s music for the first time, you couldn’t have avoided these global pop icons, legendary rock bands, hip-hop pioneers, and astonishing one-hit wonders. These people defined those decades. How many do you think you can name from just a photo?

In this 1980s & 1990s music artist quiz, we will put your millennial memory to the test. Perfect for both those who seek some lighthearted nostalgia and those who are serious music trivia lovers. Let’s see if you can identify all of these music icons.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Musician playing electric guitar in a band setting, highlighting iconic 80s and 90s music performers style and vibe.

    Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
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    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost didn't recognize Madonna 😶

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    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost didn't recognize Madonna 😶

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