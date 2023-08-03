8submissions
8 Iconic Album Covers Could Have Looked Completely Different
These hugely successful albums had different working titles before they finally settled on the famous titles we now recognize them for.
A recent project by the team at WMG has re-created iconic album covers using the AI-art platform Midjourney to visualize what the albums could have looked like.
Here shows the contrasting album covers - the original version (left image) and AI version (right image).
More info: wmgagency.co.uk
The Beatles , Abbey Road And Everest
Queen , The Miracle And The Invisible Men
Fleetwood Mac, Rumours And Yesterday's Gone
Michael Jackson, Thriller And Starlight
Arctic Monkeys, Suck It And See And The Rain-Shaped Shimmer Trap
David Bowie, Station To Station And Golden Years
Nirvana, Nevermind And Sheep
Beatles, Revolver And Abracadabra
