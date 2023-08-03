These hugely successful albums had different working titles before they finally settled on the famous titles we now recognize them for.

A recent project by the team at WMG has re-created iconic album covers using the AI-art platform Midjourney to visualize what the albums could have looked like.

Here shows the contrasting album covers - the original version (left image) and AI version (right image).

More info: wmgagency.co.uk

#1

The Beatles , Abbey Road And Everest

#2

Queen , The Miracle And The Invisible Men

#3

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours And Yesterday's Gone

#4

Michael Jackson, Thriller And Starlight

#5

Arctic Monkeys, Suck It And See And The Rain-Shaped Shimmer Trap

#6

David Bowie, Station To Station And Golden Years

#7

Nirvana, Nevermind And Sheep

#8

Beatles, Revolver And Abracadabra

