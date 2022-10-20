This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Whenever we think of old age, it’s like life is over. But, thankfully, we are proven wrong, even then, you can radically change your life for the better.

One example is Steve Ramsden, a 60-year-old man from Wakefield in England, who changed his lifestyle and stopped eating takeaway food and McDonald’s. He now appears with an enviable bodybuilder’s body and prepares to enter bodybuilding contests.

Bored Panda got in touch with him to learn his secrets.

More info: Instagram

Meet Steve Ramsden, a 60-year-old man from Wakefield, England

Image credits: www.instagram.com

It is never too late to lose weight, and older people can have a successful change by making some lifestyle changes. However, in Steve’s case, it was not only about losing weight but gaining muscles as well.

Steve decided to change his lifestyle and stopped eating takeaway food and McDonald’s

Image credits: www.instagram.com

We were wondering what pushed Steve to change his lifestyle. He shared: “I couldn’t tie my shoelaces without getting out of breath and hurt my back transferring a patient at work.”

He also added what bothered him the most in his daily life. “Wearing clothing that had to be baggy to hide my midriff.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Image credits: www.instagram.com

In only 10 months, he managed to lose over 60 lbs

Image credits: www.instagram.com

We asked him how long it took for him to reach the end result. He shared: “a total of 10 months and lost over 60 lbs.”

Due to drastic weight loss, we were wondering if he had a medical follow-up. Steve shared: “I got normal readings from doctors, no high cholesterol or borderline diabetic anymore. My blood pressure was normal. Family is 100% behind me.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

He not only looks different but feels better too

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Besides being healthier, he also mentions that he feels more confident.

“I feel a lot better in my body. I’ve bought clothes that hug my figure. Now I’m confident in myself when going out. I have more energy and feel more relaxed in a public environment.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“I’m very happy with my body at the moment” – said Steve

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Having experience with weight loss, we asked what advice Steve would give to people who are unhappy with their bodies and can’t find the motivation to change.

“Start by going out for a walk, throwing your takeaway pamphlets away, and cutting out as much bread and alcohol as you can first. Then go from there. You will notice a dramatic improvement after the first month.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Nowadays, Steve is looking to get into bodybuilding competitions with his son Danbo

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Steve has achieved such an incredible physique now that he wonders about going further.

“I’m very happy with my body at the moment, but next year am looking to go into bodybuilding competitions with my son Danbo.”

Changing unhealthy habits surely is difficult, but the worst part is giving up something you loved. We asked what Steve misses nowadays from his old life. He shared: “I only miss fresh cream cakes, LOL.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Steve is an example of ‘60 is not too old for change’

Image credits: www.instagram.com

And lastly, a reminder to all: “People say they don’t have time, but they will sit and watch TV on average more than 2 hours a night. Take half an hour out of that and do some cardio (bike xtrainer, running machine, go for a brisk walk). These little changes will make all the difference.”

This is what people had to say about his transformation

Image credits: andycowellpt

Image credits: __hayley__42__

Image credits: paul_still_lifts

Image credits: christoph9794

Image credits: lukem1633