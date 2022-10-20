Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)
This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics) Interview

Hidrėlėy
Whenever we think of old age, it’s like life is over. But, thankfully, we are proven wrong, even then, you can radically change your life for the better.

One example is Steve Ramsden, a 60-year-old man from Wakefield in England, who changed his lifestyle and stopped eating takeaway food and McDonald’s. He now appears with an enviable bodybuilder’s body and prepares to enter bodybuilding contests.

Bored Panda got in touch with him to learn his secrets.

More info: Instagram

Meet Steve Ramsden, a 60-year-old man from Wakefield, England

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

It is never too late to lose weight, and older people can have a successful change by making some lifestyle changes. However, in Steve’s case, it was not only about losing weight but gaining muscles as well.

Steve decided to change his lifestyle and stopped eating takeaway food and McDonald’s

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

We were wondering what pushed Steve to change his lifestyle. He shared: “I couldn’t tie my shoelaces without getting out of breath and hurt my back transferring a patient at work.”

He also added what bothered him the most in his daily life. “Wearing clothing that had to be baggy to hide my midriff.”

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

In only 10 months, he managed to lose over 60 lbs

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

We asked him how long it took for him to reach the end result. He shared: “a total of 10 months and lost over 60 lbs.”

Due to drastic weight loss, we were wondering if he had a medical follow-up. Steve shared: “I got normal readings from doctors, no high cholesterol or borderline diabetic anymore. My blood pressure was normal. Family is 100% behind me.”

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

He not only looks different but feels better too

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Besides being healthier, he also mentions that he feels more confident.

“I feel a lot better in my body. I’ve bought clothes that hug my figure. Now I’m confident in myself when going out. I have more energy and feel more relaxed in a public environment.”

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“I’m very happy with my body at the moment” – said Steve

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Having experience with weight loss, we asked what advice Steve would give to people who are unhappy with their bodies and can’t find the motivation to change.

“Start by going out for a walk, throwing your takeaway pamphlets away, and cutting out as much bread and alcohol as you can first. Then go from there. You will notice a dramatic improvement after the first month.”

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Nowadays, Steve is looking to get into bodybuilding competitions with his son Danbo

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Steve has achieved such an incredible physique now that he wonders about going further.
“I’m very happy with my body at the moment, but next year am looking to go into bodybuilding competitions with my son Danbo.”

Changing unhealthy habits surely is difficult, but the worst part is giving up something you loved. We asked what Steve misses nowadays from his old life. He shared: “I only miss fresh cream cakes, LOL.”

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Steve is an example of ‘60 is not too old for change’

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

And lastly, a reminder to all: “People say they don’t have time, but they will sit and watch TV on average more than 2 hours a night. Take half an hour out of that and do some cardio (bike xtrainer, running machine, go for a brisk walk). These little changes will make all the difference.”

This is what people had to say about his transformation

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: andycowellpt

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: __hayley__42__

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: paul_still_lifts

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: christoph9794

This 60-Year-Old Man Stopped Eating Fast Food, Lost Over 60 Lbs, And Transformed His Body In 10 Months (14 Pics)

Image credits: lukem1633

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

