500Lb Rapper Who Sued Lyft After Driver Refused To Let Her In Car Goes Viral With New Photoshoot
News, US

500Lb Rapper Who Sued Lyft After Driver Refused To Let Her In Car Goes Viral With New Photoshoot

Interview With Expert
Rapper Dajua Blanding, known to her fans as Dank Demoss, has once again sparked a debate after posting a revealing photoshoot on her TikTok last Friday (March 14).

Blanding, who weighs nearly 500 pounds, made headlines in January when she sued the rideshare company Lyft for discrimination after a driver refused her ride due to concerns about his car’s capacity.

Highlights
  • Rapper Dank Demoss went viral after a revealing photoshoot post-lawsuit.
  • She sued Lyft for discrimination when a driver refused her ride.
  • Public reaction mixed; some appreciated her confidence, others criticized her size.
  • Netizens reacted harshly to the photos, leading the rapper to remove them from her social media.

“I can fit in this car,” Blanding recorded herself telling the driver, who replied with, “Believe me, you can’t. I’m sorry. I’m going to cancel. You’re not going to be charged,” before telling her to order a larger vehicle.

Following the incident, which ended with Lyft taking Blanding’s side, the rapper capitalized on the spotlight the controversy had put on her with a set of bikini photos. Instead of boosting her musical career, the images caused netizens to worry about her health.

RELATED:

    The plus-size rapper who became famous after suing Lyft for weight discrimination followed up her lawsuit with a revealing photoshoot

    Plus-size rapper poses confidently in a stylish blue skirt and white top for a new photoshoot.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    The images show Blanding posing with a curly, vibrant pink wig and matching round glasses. She wore a beige bikini, posing confidently while pulling at the waistband of her bikini bottoms. 

    The rapper posed alongside her small, light brown dog in most photos, which was dressed in a matching pink outfit.

    Rapper goes viral in stylish photoshoot, wearing white top and beige pants, standing by red graffiti wall.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    While some praised the photoshoot as an empowering statement, others expressed concerns about the potential health implications of being that size.

    Comments flooded her social media, with one user asking, “I’m not trying to be mean, but how can you breathe and actually feel good at that size? Like, what if you have asthma and you’re that big?”

    Rapper posing with two men in suits during viral photoshoot.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    Another commenter added, “This isn’t great, but it’s definitely an interesting display of how durable the human body is. Like, how does the human body transform to even look like this and still function?”

    Online discussion surrounding the pictures quickly became divisive, however, with concern giving way to meaner and more insulting comments, personally attacking the rapper for showing her body.

    The rapper opted to take the photos off her social media after her profile was flooded with negative comments

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BIG DANKOSAMA (@dankdemoss)

    Despite her supporters leaving positive comments, praising her for her confidence and willingness to put herself out there, their words of encouragement were not enough to drown out the criticism she was receiving.

    As a result, Blanding was forced to delete the images from both her Instagram and TikTok profiles, with only a video showing the photoshoot’s production process remaining.

    Comments on that video followed the same trend, with mainly negative takes on her weight and references to her controversy with the Lyft driver.

    Plus-size rapper in viral photoshoot holding a small dog, showcasing tattoos and confidence.

    Image credits: jazlynfaiithh

    Despite the negativity surrounding her social media presence, the lawsuit also brought her the support of many who believed her case to be important for plus-size individuals across the nation. 

    Rapper in bold photoshoot, sitting on a white couch against a purple backdrop, gaining viral attention online.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    The state of Michigan, where the incident occurred, considers weight-based discrimination unlawful. Blanding’s legal team has continued to pursue the lawsuit, seeking justice not just for her, but for the broader community of plus-size individuals who feel marginalized.

    Experts urge users to take their vehicle’s weight limit into consideration but explain that a single ride is unlikely to cause long-term damage

    Rapper in stylish outfit poses confidently in front of black SUV.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    “Cars do have a max weight limit and a recommended weight distribution,” explained car and motorcycle technician Cristian Vergara to Bored Panda.

    “This information is usually found on a vehicle’s placard or user manual and varies depending on the type of car, its tires, and other factors,” he added.

    Manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz include guidelines that help users calculate the combined weight of occupants and cargo for each of their models in accordance with the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966.

    Image credits: dankdemoss

    “A Sedan usually supports around 800-850 lbs. (385kg) of maximum extra load between passengers and cargo,” the mechanic explained.

    “It’s important for people to take this into account to avoid damaging the vehicle over long periods of time.”

    While Vergara recommended users be careful when exceeding their vehicle’s recommended payload capacity, he nevertheless stressed that a single ride is unlikely to result in any long-term damage.

    “I like her.” Supporters of the rapper praised her for remaining confident in the face of internet backlash

    Tweet response discussing a viral photoshoot of the rapper who sued Lyft, complimenting her appearance.

    Image credits: anajahhhhh

    Tweet supporting viral rapper with new photoshoot goes live.

    Image credits: marBr04644288

    Tweet response discussing health awareness, related to viral rapper and Lyft incident.

    Image credits: lilskylarx

    Tweet from user commenting on a viral rapper who sued Lyft, mentioning appearance and clothing with emojis.

    Image credits: sakura_venom

    Tweet about a viral photoshoot comment related to a rapper and a Lyft incident.

    Image credits: ellailonaaa

    Tweet discussing mobility and autonomy of 500lb rapper who went viral after suing Lyft.

    Image credits: SoleilsGarden

    Tweet about concern for a dog, linked to viral rapper and Lyft lawsuit story.

    Image credits: PulseOnPolicy

    Tweet mentioning a dog's reaction to a viral photoshoot of a rapper who sued Lyft.

    Image credits: sperofthemoment

    Tweet reacting to viral rapper photoshoot, expressing a humorous wish to unsee the image.

    Image credits: yeah_thatzkong

    Tweet reacting to viral photoshoot of rapper involved in Lyft lawsuit.

    Image credits: worldwidesteez

    Tweet discussing health concerns of a viral rapper.

    Image credits: attorney_ovo

    Tweet reacting to rapper who sued Lyft, humorously addressing skincare challenges.

    Image credits: sluttywikipedia

    Tweet mentioning moisturizing issues related to viral rapper.

    Image credits: Shiroktsne

    KuroChan replying to tweet, commenting on mental toughness after viral Lyft lawsuit photoshoot.

    Image credits: kuroitsune

    Tweet screenshot commenting on viral rapper's photo shoot, questioning appearance.

    Image credits: NotthatMonday

    Tweet from Great Whistler praising a photoshoot, dated March 19, 2025.

    Image credits: GoodiesWhistler

    Tweet questioning a viral 500lb rapper's journey, posted by user @ViolinzViolinz.

    Image credits: ViolinzViolinz

    Tweet about viral 500Lb rapper's photoshoot, questioning body appearance with surprise.

    Image credits: CEOScottieNYC

    Tweet discussing bodyweight and health related to viral rapper's photoshoot.

    Image credits: PeterKamondeN

    Tweet about health concerns related to obesity, mentioning appearance separately.

    Image credits: andywarmol1

    People Also Ask

    • What is the rapper suing Lyft for?

      Blanding is suing the company for damages such as stress, humiliation, embarrassment, outrage, mental anguish, fear and mortification, as well as emotional, economic and non-economic damages, as per her lawyer.
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she wants to live like that, that's her business. But, when it affects others, such as the Lyft driver, who may have had a genuine concern, it's not just about her any more. As for suing Lyft, I'm pretty confident that this was mostly about publicity for her social media presence and rap career. After all, her story made it all the way to the very conservative PB.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Nathan Lewis
    Nathan Lewis
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh it was 100% about publicity. Her rapping is awful and she wasn't going to get noticed based on merit.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my dearest friends was this overweight. She died two years ago, not having been able to leave the house, go upstairs and sleep in her bed, or wipe her own büm. I miss her so much. She wasn't defined by her weight, but she was confined and killed by it

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    donnapeluda_1 avatar
    Donna Peluda
    Donna Peluda
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made a comment about wiping on another post with fat people and got down voted. But how do you wipe when your that size?. How do you sit on the can?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
