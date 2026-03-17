5 Popular TV Shows With Episodes Removed From Streaming Platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of streaming has made it easier than ever for fans to revisit their favorite TV shows.

From long-running sitcoms and procedurals to Western and sci-fi classics, countless series are now just a click away. Yet some episodes have quietly disappeared from streaming libraries.

Although these episodes were removed due to inappropriate content, some later returned to streaming platforms in censored form. Others, however, remain unavailable to this day.

Here are five popular TV shows that still have episodes missing from streaming platforms.

RELATED:

The Simpsons

Image credits: Fox

The Simpsons gained popularity by satirizing American life and seemingly predicting real-world events.

Across more than three decades, the animated sitcom has aired over 800 episodes. However, the first episode of its third season, titled Stark Raving Dad, is not available on streaming services.

In the episode, Homer is admitted to a mental institution, and he shares a room with a man named Leon Kompowsky, who claims to be Michael Jackson. The late pop star himself voiced Kompowsky.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2019, the episode was pulled from circulation after the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which explores serious allegations against Jackson. It remains the only episode of the show to be omitted from its vast library.

The Simpsons is currently streaming on Disney+.

30 Rock

Image credits: NBC

Created by Tina Fey, 30 Rock follows the behind-the-scenes chaos of a fictional live sketch comedy show.

In June 2020, NBC announced that four episodes of the series depicting actors in blackface would be removed from circulation. The decision came after Fey and co-showrunner Robert Carlock asked NBC to remove the episodes amid protests following George Floyd’s demise.

The following episodes were made unavailable:

Season 3 Episode 2: Believe in the Stars

Season 5 Episode 4: Live Show

Season 5, Episode 10: Christmas Attack Zone

Season 6, Episode 19: Live from Studio 6H

Although all four episodes remain unavailable on Peacock, a censored version of Live Show has been restored on Hulu.

30 Rock is available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows the antics of five self-centered and codependent friends who run a small Irish bar in Philadelphia.

The long-running sitcom created by Rob McElhenney has aired more than 178 episodes across 17 seasons. However, in 2020, five episodes of the series were removed from streaming services.

The unavailable episodes are:

Season 4, Episode 3: America’s Next Top Paddy’s Billboard Model Contest

Season 6, Episode 9: Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth

Season 8, Episode 2: The Gang Recycles Their Trash

Season 9, Episode 9: The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6

Season 14, Episode 3: Dee Day

These episodes include scenes featuring characters in blackface and were removed due to the trope’s offensive nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is streaming on Hulu.

South Park

Image credits: Comedy Central

The adult-animated sitcom is known for blending dark humor with sharp social and political satire. It primarily revolves around four friends and their adventures in the titular Colorado town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is no stranger to controversy, which ultimately led to five episodes being pulled from streaming. These episodes are:

Season 5, Episode 3: “Super Best Friends”

Season 10, Episodes 3 & 4: “Cartoon Wars Part I & II”

Season 14, Episodes 5 & 6: “200” and “201”

All five episodes were banned for featuring a controversial depiction of Muhammad. They remain unavailable to watch online, but can still be found on the show’s DVD and Blu-ray sets.

South Park is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Willow

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney

A television sequel to the 1988 film Willow was released on Disney+ in 2022. However, it was canceled in March 2023, just months after its first season ended.

By May of that year, all eight episodes were removed from the platform. As of 2026, the series remains unavailable to stream.

Unlike the aforementioned shows, which had episodes pulled due to controversy, Willow was reportedly axed as part of Disney’s cost-cutting initiative to make its streaming service more profitable.

ADVERTISEMENT