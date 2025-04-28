ADVERTISEMENT

Weight loss journeys are never easy; they require patience and time. The same goes for cats. In fact, around 60% of house cats are overweight, and some reach extreme levels where serious intervention is needed.

Biggie Smalls, an orange cat, came to the shelter weighing an incredible 43 pounds. Luckily, Kristine took him in and was determined to help him. Over one year of hard work later, Biggie now weighs 28 pounds. Still on his journey, Biggie has become a source of inspiration: he motivated Kristine to start a sanctuary and rehabilitation center dedicated to helping the world’s most overweight cats.

Today, they have three “chonks” in total, with Biggie proudly serving as the ambassador for the cause.

More info: Instagram | thebighousecats.com

RELATED:

Meet Biggie Smalls, an extremely overweight orange cat who embarked on an inspiring weight-loss journey

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Bored Panda reached out to Kristine, who shared more bits and pieces related to Biggie’s story.

First of all, she told us about his name. “We named him Biggie Smalls. Partly because he was big and we wanted him to get small, but also, I was raised on ’90s rap and the real Biggie Smalls was an icon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggie arrived at a shelter with little to no information about his past. The only thing that was immediately obvious was his massive weight: 43.2 pounds

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

We were wondering if they knew anything about Biggie’s life before the shelter, to which Kristine replied: “Unfortunately we do not, just that he lost his owner in some capacity and the family members had surrendered him. The shelter went to the home to transport him.”

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Kristine, his new human mom — and now the founder of The Big House, a cat rescue that provides rehabilitation for overweight cats — took him in and dedicated herself to helping him lose weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

When Biggie first arrived, he was so large that he couldn’t groom himself. But little by little, as he began losing weight, he regained the ability to care for his fur

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

As he slimmed down, Biggie also started moving more, and his mischievous side began to emerge

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

In regards to his emotional and physical state nowadays, Kristine shared: “He is doing fantastic! He’s down 15lbs already and has about another 8-10lbs to go. Physically, he’s doing great. He still struggles with mobility and some pain due to arthritis likely caused by excess weight for so many years, but he can now groom, do some regular cat things, and he is more determined than ever. He’s finally exhibiting that orange cat energy and doing what he wants, haha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentally, he’s confident, sassy and determined. A huge difference from the meek and mild kitty we first met.”

Feeling hungry due to his calorie-restricted diet, he started stealing food from cabinets and other cats. Kristine even had to install child locks to keep him from sneaking snacks!

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Biggie reached 32 pounds, he was more energized and playful. Kristine set up a fun agility course to help him stay active and engaged

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, Biggie can call The Big House his permanent home, as Krisitine shared that they officially adopted him last year. “He is a wonderful part of our family. He is also the sanctuary ambassador, making the other cats feel comfortable.”

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

As Kristine shared Biggie’s progress online, she began receiving messages from other cat owners seeking advice about their overweight pets

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We also wanted to know what the public response has been like since his story started gaining attention.

Kristine wrote: “First outrage, I think because of his size, but now really supportive. A fat camp for cats is what many call us. We get contacted daily with owners needing support or advice for their overweight pet. He is empowering others to want to help their cats get healthy too! With over 60% of domestic cats overweight, we are so glad we can disrupt the chonky cat culture a little bit and put a positive turn on it.

We are also learning about more cats who need our help that are in the shelter system, and to be able to help them too means the world. Biggie’s really shown us anything is possible and they deserve a chance too.”

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

This overwhelming response inspired her to start The Big House, a sanctuary where overweight cats are rehabilitated and given a second chance at adoption

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Now weighing in at 28 pounds, Biggie serves as an ambassador for the sanctuary, inspiring both humans and cats alike

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Having lost 15 pounds — the equivalent of a full-sized cat — he is nearing the end of his incredible journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

Most importantly, Biggie’s story has inspired Kristine to continue raising awareness about feline obesity and to help more cats live healthier, happier lives

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thebighousesanctuary