Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

32 Advanced English Words To Sound Smarter – Let’s See How Many You Actually Know
32 Advanced English Words To Sound Smarter – Let’s See How Many You Actually Know
Quizzes
Curiosities

32 Advanced English Words To Sound Smarter – Let’s See How Many You Actually Know

2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome, wordsmiths and language lovers! 📚

Do you think you know advanced English vocabulary? This quiz features 32 challenging words & definitions – from “egregious” to “acquiesce,” “ubiquitous” to “alacrity” – and we highly doubt you know at least half of them. 🤓

Whether you’re here to learn new words or show off your linguistic skills, this challenge is designed only for high-IQ people, so get ready & let’s dive in…

If you missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    32 Advanced English Words To Sound Smarter – Let’s See How Many You Actually Know

    Image credits: Ivan S

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, BP, "Felicitous" does NOT stand for "fortunate". It means "pleasant or delightful", or "well-chosen; apt".

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, LW, it does NOT stand for those. Comes from the latin felix, meaning luck, so quite literally means lucky.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, BP, "Felicitous" does NOT stand for "fortunate". It means "pleasant or delightful", or "well-chosen; apt".

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, LW, it does NOT stand for those. Comes from the latin felix, meaning luck, so quite literally means lucky.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT