$20K Reward Offered After Man Was Spotted Committing Horrific Act On A Sea Lion In California
The National Marine Fisheries Service has announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of a man spotted removing the head of a sea lion in Monterey, California.
The disturbing incident, which occurred in late July, is the second case this year involving someone removing a sea lion’s head along the coast.
Officials hope the large reward will encourage witnesses to come forward.
A graphic scene unfolded on a California beach
According to NOAA Fisheries, the man was seen around 8:40 p.m. on July 27 at a beach in Monterey.
The man was spotted used an apparent hunting-style knife to saw off the head of a sea lion that had already washed ashore lifeless, according to the New York Post.
After placing the head in a plastic bag, the man reportedly walked away and drove off in a late-model white Cadillac Escalade.
Authorities later released an image of the suspect, describing him as a middle-aged white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a graying beard and dressed in camouflage cargo shorts.
While officials confirmed that the sea lion was already deceased when the man removed its head, they have not shared details about how the animal had lost its life.
This isn’t the first time such a case has alarmed marine advocates. Back in March, another man had reportedly removed the head of a deceased sea lion in Bodega Bay village.
That individual then fled the scene on an e-bike, and officials at the time offered a similar $20,000 reward. It remains unclear if the suspect behind the Bodega Bay incident has been apprehended.
As noted by NOAA, the $20,000 reward for information on the man behind the incident in Monterey would only be released if the tipster provides pertinent information that leads to a conviction or issuance of a civil penalty.
Laws are in place to protect sea lions, but concerns about their safety are growing
The Marine Mammal Protection Act makes it illegal to slay, harm, or even feed sea lions along U.S. coasts. Violations can result in severe penalties, including fines and possible jail time.
While California sea lions are not considered endangered today, they were once hunted extensively, so much so that even their whiskers were used for tools.
Authorities have stated that tampering with the animals, even if they are already deceased, is unlawful.
Officials are worried that such acts might inspire others to interfere with sea lions in ways that harm both the animals and the ecosystem.
Sea lions may be beloved for their playful personalities, but recent incidents have highlighted the risks of humans intruding on their habitats.
In August, a 9-year-old girl was bitten and dragged underwater by a sea lion at a surf camp, forcing instructors to rush the children back to shore.
Earlier this year, toxic algae blooms caused normally calm sea lion colonies to behave in a “demonic” manner, leading to several reports of attacks on surfers.
As stated in a report from the NY Post, the “demonic” sea lions were reduced to a zombie-like state due to a neurological flare-up that caused confusion, seizures and panic.
John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, told the media that the animals were sick when they attacked humans.
“These animals are reacting to the fact that they are sick. They’re disoriented, and most likely, most of them are having seizures, and so their senses are not all fully functional as they normally would and they’re acting out of fear,” he said.
Some social media users shared speculations behind the disturbing incident
Some social media users have speculated that the man in the Monterey incident might have taken the deceased seal’s head as a trophy of sorts.
“It was already d**d when the guy got there. He just wanted the skull. I bet he had no idea of the law against it,” one commenter speculated.
“It was already d**d. It’s no different than getting a set of antlers,” argued another.
Others, however, maintained that deceased or not, the man should not have taken the seal’s head.
“Even if it was already d**d, what kinda person would cut the head off. Like what in the world is wrong with him?” one commenter stated.
“They say people who hurt animals hurt people. He belongs in jail for a very long time,” wrote another.
What's he going to do with a sea lion's head, mount it on the wall?? Weirdo.
