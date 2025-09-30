$20K Reward Offered After Man Was Spotted Committing Horrific Act On A Sea Lion In California

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Marine Fisheries Service has announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of a man spotted removing the head of a sea lion in Monterey, California.

The disturbing incident, which occurred in late July, is the second case this year involving someone removing a sea lion’s head along the coast.

A graphic scene unfolded on a California beach

Close-up of a sea lion by the California coast, related to $20K reward offered after a man harmed the animal.

Image credits: NOAA

According to NOAA Fisheries, the man was seen around 8:40 p.m. on July 27 at a beach in Monterey.

The man was spotted used an apparent hunting-style knife to saw off the head of a sea lion that had already washed ashore lifeless, according to the New York Post.

Aerial view of California coastline where a $20K reward is offered after a man harmed a sea lion.

Image credits: Haven Skye Google

After placing the head in a plastic bag, the man reportedly walked away and drove off in a late-model white Cadillac Escalade.

Authorities later released an image of the suspect, describing him as a middle-aged white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a graying beard and dressed in camouflage cargo shorts.

Sea lions resting on a California beach near the ocean, related to $20K reward offered after a horrific act incident.

Image credits: Unsplash/Joss Woodhead

While officials confirmed that the sea lion was already deceased when the man removed its head, they have not shared details about how the animal had lost its life.

This isn’t the first time such a case has alarmed marine advocates. Back in March, another man had reportedly removed the head of a deceased sea lion in Bodega Bay village.

Comment from Vicki Baldocchi expressing shock and disgust about a man committing a horrific act on a sea lion in California.

That individual then fled the scene on an e-bike, and officials at the time offered a similar $20,000 reward. It remains unclear if the suspect behind the Bodega Bay incident has been apprehended.

As noted by NOAA, the $20,000 reward for information on the man behind the incident in Monterey would only be released if the tipster provides pertinent information that leads to a conviction or issuance of a civil penalty.

Laws are in place to protect sea lions, but concerns about their safety are growing

Man in camo shorts and dark sweatshirt near rocky California shore linked to sea lion incident with $20K reward offered.

Image credits: NOAA

The Marine Mammal Protection Act makes it illegal to slay, harm, or even feed sea lions along U.S. coasts. Violations can result in severe penalties, including fines and possible jail time.

While California sea lions are not considered endangered today, they were once hunted extensively, so much so that even their whiskers were used for tools.

$20,000 reward offered for information on man decapitating sea lion at Point Pinos Beach in California.

Image credits: NOAA

Authorities have stated that tampering with the animals, even if they are already deceased, is unlawful.

Officials are worried that such acts might inspire others to interfere with sea lions in ways that harm both the animals and the ecosystem.

Sea lions may be beloved for their playful personalities, but recent incidents have highlighted the risks of humans intruding on their habitats.

Comment from Antoinette Hill hoping someone recognizes the man involved in a horrific act on a sea lion in California.

In August, a 9-year-old girl was bitten and dragged underwater by a sea lion at a surf camp, forcing instructors to rush the children back to shore.

Earlier this year, toxic algae blooms caused normally calm sea lion colonies to behave in a “demonic” manner, leading to several reports of attacks on surfers.

As stated in a report from the NY Post, the “demonic” sea lions were reduced to a zombie-like state due to a neurological flare-up that caused confusion, seizures and panic.

Injured sea lion with severe wounds lying on a sandy beach, related to $20K reward after horrific act in California.

Image credits: NOAA

John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, told the media that the animals were sick when they attacked humans.

“These animals are reacting to the fact that they are sick. They’re disoriented, and most likely, most of them are having seizures, and so their senses are not all fully functional as they normally would and they’re acting out of fear,” he said.

Some social media users shared speculations behind the disturbing incident

Sea lions resting on a California beach, related to $20K reward offered after man spotted committing horrific act.

Image credits: Unsplash/Joe Eitzen

Some social media users have speculated that the man in the Monterey incident might have taken the deceased seal’s head as a trophy of sorts.

“It was already d**d when the guy got there. He just wanted the skull. I bet he had no idea of the law against it,” one commenter speculated.

“It was already d**d. It’s no different than getting a set of antlers,” argued another.

Sea lion resting on a dock near a weathered green boat, highlighting animal cruelty concerns in California waters.

Image credits: Unsplash/Rein Ketelaars

Others, however, maintained that deceased or not, the man should not have taken the seal’s head.

“Even if it was already d**d, what kinda person would cut the head off. Like what in the world is wrong with him?” one commenter stated.

“They say people who hurt animals hurt people. He belongs in jail for a very long time,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the sea lion decapitation case on social media

Comment from Larie Flaherty stating that people who hurt animals hurt others and deserve jail time, related to sea lion abuse reward case.

Comment by David Miles expressing outrage over a man committing a horrific act on a sea lion in California.

Comment by Maria Flores expressing hope that the sea lion was already dead before the horrific act in California.

A social media comment expressing shock about a $20K reward offered after a horrific act on a sea lion in California.

Comment by Steve Reyes expressing that someone got a head start from the authorities regarding a sea lion incident.

Comment by user Ebereto Chan expressing surprise about extensive camera coverage related to a $20K reward for sea lion incident in California.

Comment explaining the illegality of harming or disturbing sea lions under the Marine Mammal Protection Act in California.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Clay Bigsby mentioning a sea lion skull in a discussion.

Social media post by Charles Rubio highlighting a comment about a person committing a horrific act on a sea lion.

Comment from Jacqueline Monypeny about Marine Mammal Protection Act and Monterey Bay regulations against disturbing marine life.

Comment by Michael Molina saying Maybe he was doing an autopsy in a social media post about sea lion incident.

Comment on social media showing user Dom Wilkins disputing the cruelty claim involving a sea lion in California.