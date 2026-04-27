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Every year, the World Press Photo contest brings together some of the most powerful and thought-provoking images from across the globe. Celebrating the very best in photojournalism and documentary photography, the competition highlights stories that might otherwise go unnoticed, capturing moments of conflict, resilience, injustice, and humanity in a way that words alone often cannot.

Founded in 1955 in the Netherlands, World Press Photo has grown into one of the most respected platforms for visual storytelling, with exhibitions reaching millions of people worldwide. Its mission goes beyond showcasing striking imagery, it aims to deepen understanding, encourage dialogue, and inspire action through authentic and impactful reporting.

This year’s winners once again prove the power of photography to inform, challenge, and inspire. Take a look at the Photo of the Year and the finalists below.

More info: worldpressphoto.org | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com