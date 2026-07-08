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When the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAwards) were launched in 2007, smartphone photography was still in its infancy. Nearly two decades later, the competition has become one of the world's longest-running and most respected mobile photography awards, attracting thousands of submissions each year from photographers across the globe. Its winners demonstrate not only how dramatically smartphone cameras have evolved, but also how composition, timing, light, and storytelling continue to matter far more than the equipment used to capture an image.

Below, we've gathered some of this year's winning photographs, showcasing the creativity, technical skill, and visual storytelling that continue to define one of the world's most prestigious smartphone photography competitions.

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