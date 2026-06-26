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The 1839 Awards take their name from the year photography was first made widely available to the public, and today they continue that legacy by celebrating photographers who use the medium as a form of creative expression. Across their global competitions, the platform brings together artists from all over the world, all exploring photography as a way to tell stories, capture emotion, and see the world differently.

In the Color Photography Contest, that idea comes to life through bold, vibrant imagery, and this year’s animal category winners are a perfect example. Scroll down to explore the wildlife moments captured in these winning shots and see just how powerful and expressive animal photography can be.

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