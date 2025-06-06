The Annual 1839 Awards have announced the winners of their Color Photography contest, and they’re absolutely incredible.

According to the organizers, this year’s contestants showcased outstanding creativity, technical skill, mastery of the medium, and storytelling ability.

There were two entry categories: professional and non-professional. Below, we’ve shared the winning images from both. Each photograph captures a unique moment, emotion, or perspective, reminding us just how powerful color can be in storytelling.

More info: Instagram | 1839awards.com

#1

3rd Place Winner: "Unbroken Spirit Worship Amid Destruction" By Abdelrahman Alkahlout, Category: Photojournalism

Aerial view of people praying next to rubble and destruction captured in stunning color photography.

Professional.

    #2

    2nd Place Winner: "TSAM The Dance Of Gods" By Jatenipat Ketpradit, Category: People

    Color photography winners showcasing traditional costumes and masks in a scenic landscape near a large stupa monument.

    Professional.

    #3

    "Family Portrait" By David Vaughn, Category: Animals

    Four tigers drinking water in a natural habitat, showcasing vibrant colors and stunning wildlife photography.

    Non-professional.

    #4

    "Pelikan UNO" By Alessandro R. Moser, Category: Animals

    Close-up of a pelican splashing water, showcasing stunning color photography with detailed feathers and water droplets.

    Professional.

    #5

    "In The Net" By Arkadiusz Wójcik, Category: People

    Person wearing a conical hat working with expansive blue nets in a stunning color photography shot.

    Non-professional.

    #6

    "A Father’s Cry" By Abdelrahman Alkahlout, Category: Event

    Crowd surrounded by press as man carries injured child in a powerful color photography image from award winners.

    Professional.

    #7

    "The Story Of Preserving Heritage" By Md. Arifuzzaman, Category: Travel

    Children climbing on bamboo structure over water in a vibrant scene of stunning color photography winners from the 1839 Awards

    Non-professional.

    #8

    "Dancing In The Moonlight" By Carla Rhodes, Category: Nature

    Ghost-like figures hovering between tall trees and a house at night, showcasing stunning color photography creativity.

    Professional.

    #9

    "Pink Donut" By William Mark Sommer, Category: Film, Analog

    Pink frosted donut on white napkin on table in bright light, captured in stunning color photography style.

    Professional.

    #10

    "Break On The Dock" By Frederic Jouaret, Category: Storytelling

    Man lying on riverside reading, with shoes and blanket nearby, showcasing stunning color photography composition.

    Non-professional.

    #11

    "Glacial Blue" By Stuart Chape, Category: Landscapes

    Aerial view of winding blue glacial rivers flowing through snowy mountains showcasing stunning color photography.

    Professional.

    #12

    "Dust And Despair A Coastal Cry For Water" By Jeremy Skirrow, Category: Photojournalism

    Deserted beach scene with weathered umbrellas and chairs showcasing stunning color photography at the 1839 awards.

    Non-professional.

    #13

    "Desert Dreaming Brutalist Visions Of Country" By Claire Letitia Reynolds, Category: Storytelling

    Desert cemetery scene with dusty atmosphere showcasing stunning color photography winners from the 1839 awards.

    Professional.

    #14

    "Relative Spaces" By Jeremy C Glover, Category: Minimalism

    Man and two children walking inside a minimalist space with reflections on the floor, showcasing stunning color photography.

    Professional.

    #15

    1st Place Winner: "Sentimental Atlas" By Nicola Fioravanti-Morocco, Category: Travel

    Person walking through narrow alley with vibrant red and orange walls, showcasing stunning color photography from 1839 awards.

    Professional.

    #16

    "Fire Gods Of The Malabar Coast" By Dylan Tom, Category: Event

    Vibrant color photography of a traditional fire dance performance with dancers in elaborate costumes and flaming props.

    Non-professional.

    #17

    "Foggy Days In Autumn" By Guenther Reissner, Category: Minimalism

    Forest trees emerging through dense morning fog in a stunning color photography scene showcasing natural beauty.

    Non-professional.

    #18

    1st Place Winner: "Mother Earth" By Diana Cheren Nygren, Category: Conceptual

    Color photography of a cloudy sky over a landscape with bare trees and a Shell gas station sign.

    Non-professional.

    #19

    "Les Robes Des Chevaux" By Axelle Dudouet, Category: Other

    Close-up of three horses with varied coat colors, showcasing vibrant details in stunning color photography winners.

    Non-professional.

    #20

    "Zig Zag" By Dorota Qaid, Category: Architecture

    Abstract architectural pattern with zigzag balconies showcasing stunning color photography and modern design details.

    Non-professional.

    2nd Place Winner: "Journey Of Life 20" By Xuejun Long, Category: Nature

    Aerial view of cracked red earth surrounding a blue water patch with white birds flying over in color photography.

    Non-professional.

    #22

    "Doha" By Svetlana Fadeeva, Category: Architecture

    People walking near modern abstract colorful sculpture outdoors in bright sunlight, showcasing stunning color photography.

    Professional.

    #23

    "Tree Of Life" By Archith S. Kamath, Category: Landscapes

    Aerial view of flooded fields divided by narrow embankments with a single green tree, showcasing stunning color photography.

    Non-professional.

    #24

    "Flighted" By Aden Gutierrez, Category: Film, Analog

    Double exposure color photography of a person with wings in a lush green natural setting, artistic photo winner.

    Non-professional.

    "Dreamscape Of Etosha" By Alexandre Brisson, Category: Conceptual

    Minimalist solitary tree in a vast field under a clear sky showcasing stunning color photography winners.

    Professional.

    #26

    "Just Let Me Know Somepoint That You’re Fine" By Tommi Viitala, Category: Other

    Passenger wearing a hat sitting in a sunlit train with strong shadows, showcasing stunning color photography elements.

    Professional.

    #27

    Inspired By J. Vermeer By Anna Riabova, Category: Still Life

    Still life with blue paper cone, brass teapot, book, and wooden sphere on a textured table featuring color photography elements.

    Professional.

