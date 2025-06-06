25 Stunning Color Photography Winners From The 1839 Awards
The Annual 1839 Awards have announced the winners of their Color Photography contest, and they’re absolutely incredible.
According to the organizers, this year’s contestants showcased outstanding creativity, technical skill, mastery of the medium, and storytelling ability.
There were two entry categories: professional and non-professional. Below, we’ve shared the winning images from both. Each photograph captures a unique moment, emotion, or perspective, reminding us just how powerful color can be in storytelling.
More info: Instagram | 1839awards.com
3rd Place Winner: "Unbroken Spirit Worship Amid Destruction" By Abdelrahman Alkahlout, Category: Photojournalism
Professional.
2nd Place Winner: "TSAM The Dance Of Gods" By Jatenipat Ketpradit, Category: People
Professional.
"Family Portrait" By David Vaughn, Category: Animals
Non-professional.
"Pelikan UNO" By Alessandro R. Moser, Category: Animals
Professional.
"In The Net" By Arkadiusz Wójcik, Category: People
Non-professional.
"A Father’s Cry" By Abdelrahman Alkahlout, Category: Event
Professional.
"The Story Of Preserving Heritage" By Md. Arifuzzaman, Category: Travel
Non-professional.
"Dancing In The Moonlight" By Carla Rhodes, Category: Nature
Professional.
"Pink Donut" By William Mark Sommer, Category: Film, Analog
Professional.
"Break On The Dock" By Frederic Jouaret, Category: Storytelling
Non-professional.
"Glacial Blue" By Stuart Chape, Category: Landscapes
Professional.
"Dust And Despair A Coastal Cry For Water" By Jeremy Skirrow, Category: Photojournalism
Non-professional.
"Desert Dreaming Brutalist Visions Of Country" By Claire Letitia Reynolds, Category: Storytelling
Professional.
"Relative Spaces" By Jeremy C Glover, Category: Minimalism
Professional.
1st Place Winner: "Sentimental Atlas" By Nicola Fioravanti-Morocco, Category: Travel
Professional.
"Fire Gods Of The Malabar Coast" By Dylan Tom, Category: Event
Non-professional.
"Foggy Days In Autumn" By Guenther Reissner, Category: Minimalism
Non-professional.
1st Place Winner: "Mother Earth" By Diana Cheren Nygren, Category: Conceptual
Non-professional.
"Les Robes Des Chevaux" By Axelle Dudouet, Category: Other
Non-professional.
"Zig Zag" By Dorota Qaid, Category: Architecture
Non-professional.
2nd Place Winner: "Journey Of Life 20" By Xuejun Long, Category: Nature
Non-professional.
"Doha" By Svetlana Fadeeva, Category: Architecture
Professional.
"Tree Of Life" By Archith S. Kamath, Category: Landscapes
Non-professional.
"Flighted" By Aden Gutierrez, Category: Film, Analog
Non-professional.
"Dreamscape Of Etosha" By Alexandre Brisson, Category: Conceptual
Professional.
"Just Let Me Know Somepoint That You’re Fine" By Tommi Viitala, Category: Other
Professional.
Inspired By J. Vermeer By Anna Riabova, Category: Still Life
Professional.