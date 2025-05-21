33 Breathtaking Shots That Won The 2025 World Food Photography Awards
The winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Bimi®, have just been announced. Nearly 10,000 entries from 70 countries were judged by a global panel led by renowned food photographer David Loftus. Judges included top names like Claire Reichenbach (James Beard Foundation), Tom Athron (Fortnum & Mason), Max La Manna, Rein Skullerud (UN World Food Programme), and chef-author Mogau Seshoene.
A free exhibition featuring all 185 finalist images will be held at The Mall Galleries in London from May 21–25. Select works will also be displayed at Fortnum & Mason starting June 2, and at the Museum of the Home from June 3 to September 7.
Scroll down to discover the list of this year’s winners and to learn more about the winning photographs.
Overal Winner: The Elderly Having Delicious Food By Xiaoling Li, China
In an early spring afternoon in Shuangliu Ancient Town, Sichuan Province, China, five elderly ladies in their eighties sit together. Wearing colourful jackets and wool hats, they happily eat the famous Sichuan snack 'Spring rolls’. A wrap of thin homemade dough, filled with cucumber, carrot and shredded scallions, drizzled with green mustard, Sichuan pepper, red oil, sweet sauce, and sprinkled with sesame seeds. They are “setting up a Dragon Gate formation” - an expression used in China to refer to neighbourhood friends coming together to chat, gossip and share stories. Food makes these people happy; they enjoy a beautiful and joyful life.
Champagne Taittinger Food For Celebration: Banh Hoi Cake By Đặng Hoài Anh, Vietnam
Banh hoi is a specialty dish in Vietnam found in many places such as Binh Thuan, Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Phu Yen, Nha Trang and Binh Dinh. The cake is made from rice flour and has an elaborate and meticulous preparation process. Banh hoi is often eaten with scallion oil, roasted meat, grilled meat and pork offal. This is an indispensable dish in holidays, death anniversaries, weddings, and ceremonies at communal houses and pagodas of the people. It is a culinary culture of the locality.
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Put All Your Pasta In One Basket By Costas Millas, United Kingdom
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Traditionally styled in strands and swirls, the concept of pushing how we could capture spaghetti was the focus here. The aim was to painstakingly weave groups of spaghetti strands into this striking graphic pattern.
Food In The Field: Hogging The Limelight By Susan Lang, United Kingdom
A litter of free range Large Black piglets. The Large Black is a rare breed and is Britain’s only all black pig. Adults weigh up to 350kg and have distinctive floppy ears that fall over their eyes, making them them a challenge to photograph! They will eat anything, including my flash diffuser.
MPB Award For Innovation: Laundry Day By Pieter D'hoop, Belgium
Sometimes I have some weird ideas that randomly come to my mind. I had an idea of putting an octopus inside a washing machine or tumble dryer. This is one of the results.
Production Paradise Previously Published: Sky Mushrooms By Diego Papagna, Italy
Mushrooms enveloped in steam, immersed in a play of light and transparency, evoking the warmth of the kitchen like a sun in the sky.
The Philip Harben Award For Food In Action Supported By International Salon Culinaire: La Matassa. A Real Work Of Craftsmanship By Diego Marinelli, Italy
Fresh pasta is a symbol of the cultural richness of Italian territory. An image of its processing becomes a means to telling history, traditions and centuries-old passions. Matassa pasta is made in Irpinia in southern Italy with a truly exceptional technique.
Politics Of Food: Afghan Refugee Women Wait For Free Bread By Jo Kearney, United Kingdom
Afghan women sit and wait for free bread handouts at the market as it's difficult for them to earn money.
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Find Your Way To Me By Costas Millas, United Kingdom
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Exploring how ingredients could be styled in playful and innovative ways - a spaghetti strand maze guarding a delicious meatball at its centre. Can you find your way to it?
Street Food: Ramadan Special Parantha Halwa By Debdatta Chakraborty
During the Ramadan months, Kolkata turns into a foodie's paradise. Just after noon, huge ovens are lit and giant paranthas are prepared for the iftar. Not only Muslims, but people from all communities, throng around the food stalls, making it a culinary haven.
Unearthed® Food For Sale: Double Decker Street Tea Stall By Kazi Mushfiq, Bangladesh
A unique, two-tiered tea shop thrives in a narrow alley of Kolkata, India, where tradition meets ingenuity. Below, the chai master serves warmth in a cup, while above, the betel leaf vendor tends to his craft. A layered tale of resilience and community.
Cream Of The Crop: Flour Swirl By Dorien Paymans, Netherlands
Part of the series ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ where I captured the process of baking sourdough bread while incorporating the symbolism of the Japanese Ensō sign (imperfect circle). Preparing food and photography are both mindful activities where calmness and creativity exist in the moment of creation. This makes the combination of both so magical.
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Crispy Kale By Simon Détraz, France
A drizzle of olive oil, oven at 180°C, salt and pepper, 10 minutes... delicious and so crispy!
Claire Aho Award For Women Photographers: Delfina, A Pasta Granny By Lizzie Mayson, United Kingdom
This is Delfina, I took her portrait as part of a bigger project documenting pasta grannies in Italy. Here, we are in the region of Lazio. On the bed is an angel hair type of pasta called Fieno di Canepina. It is technically very hard to make: Delfina rolls the pasta out, flicks a huge piece the size of the table out like a bed sheet, folds it concertina style, then slices it up finely. The best part is that she makes this huge amount then delivers it to the local church where they cook it up and feed homeless people.
Fortnum & Mason Food At The Table: The Last Supper Of Ana By Franck Tremblay, France
Ana’s twelve dishes during the Revol - the party celebrating the end of harvest in the Beaujolais region of France - at Domaine Louis-Claude Desvignes. Taken in September 2023.
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: 5 Second Rule By Costas Millas, United Kingdom
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. A bold and fun capture bringing to life the saying in the image title and the self-imposed challenge of styling a broken plate of food on the floor and still making it appetising and appealing! Would you still eat it?
On The Phone In Support Of Action Against Hunger: Squash Blossom By Linda Repasky, United States
In the field, squash blossoms and their curly tendrils have an undeniable charm.
Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Produce: The Hand In The Vat By Franck Tremblay, France
Devatting at Domaine Alain Graillot (Crozes-Hermitage region), September 2023.
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Greedy With A Chance Of Meatballs By Costas Millas, United Kingdom
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Exploring the idea of delicious indulgence through the juxtaposition of both messy and meticulous styling. The image and its title play on the animated film of a similar name.
Student Food Photographer Of The Year Supported By The Royal Photographic Society: Strawberry Juice By Eva Maté Fernández, Spain
Strawberries splash into clear water, creating a playful moment of motion and light.
The James Beard Foundation Photography Award: Tom Moriarty - Moriarty Meats And Cafe Bar Moriarty, Buffalo NY By Luke Copping, United States
Tom Moriarty and his wife, Caitlin, own Moriarty Meats and its adjacent restaurant, Cafe Bar Moriarty. Moriarty Meats is a whole-animal butcher shop in Buffalo, NY, sourcing local meats and inspired by traditional European butcheries. Tom and his team work exclusively by hand.
Tiptree Cake Award: Pavlova’s Arabesque By Audrey Laferrière, Canada
World Food Programme Food For Life: Last Drink By Md Rashid Un Nabi, Bangladesh
A sick man is cared for by his son, who gives him water. It could be his last drink.
The Bimi® Prize: Buddhist Offerings By Ryan Kost, United States
Monks at a temple in Angkor Wat, Cambodia prepare traditional Buddhist offerings. This practice is deeply symbolic in Buddhism, often representing celebration, gratitude, respect and devotion to the Buddha, and the teaching and monastic community. The intricate arrangement of fruits and flowers emphasises mindfulness and respect.
Bring Home The Harvest: Net Fish In Water Fields By Chang Jiangbin, China
After the rice harvest, the river water filled the paddy fields, and at some point, some fish from the river ended up here too. After school, the two children went to the field together to catch fish with their covers. Approaching quietly, leaping vigorously, and pouncing towards the target.
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Rebekah & Andrew At Middle Coombe Farm In Devon By Emma Stoner, United Kingdom
Rebekah & Andrew enjoy canapes in the woodland setting at Middle Coombe Farm in Devon, May 2024.
Overall Winner Of Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year (And People Sub-Category): Pinot Noir At Midnight By Heather Daenitz, United States
Under the glow of a tractor’s lights, vineyard workers handpick Pinot Noir in the cool, misty midnight air at Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in Sta. Rita Hills, an American Viticultural Area (AVA) located at the western end of the Santa Ynez Valley in California's Central Coast wine region. One worker adds his contribution to the back of the tractor, a cascade of Pinot Noir falling from his picking bin.
Food Influencer: Mr Nose To Tail By Paul Hughes, United Kingdom
Fergus Henderson, Chef, culinary disruptor, mentor and, dare I say, icon.
Captured here against the austere white walls of St John during the Anniversary Party.
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Wrap Yourself Around Me By Costas Millas, United Kingdom
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. This image was centred fully on a graphic close up of a single mouthful. Meticulously styled around a striking white fork, the intention was a drool-worthy, billboard style close up.
Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 And Under: Family By Maja Kowalczyk, Poland
Since we moved into the house, my parents have started a garden with vegetables and fruit. I like to pull carrots the most, because you never know what size and shape is hiding underground. It's always a surprise!
Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 13 -17: Early Morning Puris, Delhi, India By Indigo Larmour, India
Pooris are a staple breakfast dish in the winding alleyways of Old Delhi. Frequently cooked in huge vats of boiling oil on street corners and served with chole, a chickpea dish.
World Of Drinks: Sunshine Gin By Alessandra Bartoloni, Italy
Sun, ice and a gin tonic. Condensation drips, the table’s a mess, and the afternoon heat is winning the battle. But who cares? It’s cold, it’s strong and it’s exactly what this day needed. Cheers to the simple pleasures!
Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Places: Window In The Vineyard By Alessandro Anglisani, Italy
This image, taken in July 2024, captures a vineyard in Oltrepò Pavese, a historical region in the province of Pavia in Lombardy, Italy. The trees on the road act as a backdrop to emphasise the scene in its natural and, at the same time, anthropized beauty.