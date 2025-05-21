ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Bimi®, have just been announced. Nearly 10,000 entries from 70 countries were judged by a global panel led by renowned food photographer David Loftus. Judges included top names like Claire Reichenbach (James Beard Foundation), Tom Athron (Fortnum & Mason), Max La Manna, Rein Skullerud (UN World Food Programme), and chef-author Mogau Seshoene.

A free exhibition featuring all 185 finalist images will be held at The Mall Galleries in London from May 21–25. Select works will also be displayed at Fortnum & Mason starting June 2, and at the Museum of the Home from June 3 to September 7.

Scroll down to discover the list of this year’s winners and to learn more about the winning photographs.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | youtube.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Overal Winner: The Elderly Having Delicious Food By Xiaoling Li, China

Elderly women enjoying a meal together, captured in a stunning food photography shot from the 2025 awards.

In an early spring afternoon in Shuangliu Ancient Town, Sichuan Province, China, five elderly ladies in their eighties sit together. Wearing colourful jackets and wool hats, they happily eat the famous Sichuan snack 'Spring rolls’. A wrap of thin homemade dough, filled with cucumber, carrot and shredded scallions, drizzled with green mustard, Sichuan pepper, red oil, sweet sauce, and sprinkled with sesame seeds. They are “setting up a Dragon Gate formation” - an expression used in China to refer to neighbourhood friends coming together to chat, gossip and share stories. Food makes these people happy; they enjoy a beautiful and joyful life.

World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Champagne Taittinger Food For Celebration: Banh Hoi Cake By Đặng Hoài Anh, Vietnam

    Man handling steaming trays of food in a rustic kitchen with dramatic light beams, showcasing world food photography awards.

    Banh hoi is a specialty dish in Vietnam found in many places such as Binh Thuan, Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Phu Yen, Nha Trang and Binh Dinh. The cake is made from rice flour and has an elaborate and meticulous preparation process. Banh hoi is often eaten with scallion oil, roasted meat, grilled meat and pork offal. This is an indispensable dish in holidays, death anniversaries, weddings, and ceremonies at communal houses and pagodas of the people. It is a culinary culture of the locality.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Put All Your Pasta In One Basket By Costas Millas, United Kingdom

    Woven strands of uncooked spaghetti noodles arranged in a creative pattern for food photography awards.

    Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Traditionally styled in strands and swirls, the concept of pushing how we could capture spaghetti was the focus here. The aim was to painstakingly weave groups of spaghetti strands into this striking graphic pattern.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Food In The Field: Hogging The Limelight By Susan Lang, United Kingdom

    Close-up of black piglets outdoors in natural light, captured in stunning detail for world food photography awards.

    A litter of free range Large Black piglets. The Large Black is a rare breed and is Britain’s only all black pig. Adults weigh up to 350kg and have distinctive floppy ears that fall over their eyes, making them them a challenge to photograph! They will eat anything, including my flash diffuser.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    MPB Award For Innovation: Laundry Day By Pieter D'hoop, Belgium

    Creative food photography showing an octopus emerging from a washing machine in a surreal world food photography shot.

    Sometimes I have some weird ideas that randomly come to my mind. I had an idea of putting an octopus inside a washing machine or tumble dryer. This is one of the results.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Production Paradise Previously Published: Sky Mushrooms By Diego Papagna, Italy

    Steaming mushrooms in a pot with dramatic lighting, showcasing artistic food photography for awards.

    Mushrooms enveloped in steam, immersed in a play of light and transparency, evoking the warmth of the kitchen like a sun in the sky.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Philip Harben Award For Food In Action Supported By International Salon Culinaire: La Matassa. A Real Work Of Craftsmanship By Diego Marinelli, Italy

    Elderly woman preparing fresh pasta in rustic kitchen captured in breathtaking food photography award-winning style.

    Fresh pasta is a symbol of the cultural richness of Italian territory. An image of its processing becomes a means to telling history, traditions and centuries-old passions. Matassa pasta is made in Irpinia in southern Italy with a truly exceptional technique.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Politics Of Food: Afghan Refugee Women Wait For Free Bread By Jo Kearney, United Kingdom

    Women in traditional burqas gathered at a market stall with stacks of bread, captured in stunning food photography awards shot.

    Afghan women sit and wait for free bread handouts at the market as it's difficult for them to earn money.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Find Your Way To Me By Costas Millas, United Kingdom

    Spaghetti arranged in a circular maze pattern with a meatball at the center, vibrant red background food photography.

    Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Exploring how ingredients could be styled in playful and innovative ways - a spaghetti strand maze guarding a delicious meatball at its centre. Can you find your way to it?

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Street Food: Ramadan Special Parantha Halwa By Debdatta Chakraborty

    Man cooking traditional flatbread in large pan at a busy food stall, captured in breathtaking food photography.

    During the Ramadan months, Kolkata turns into a foodie's paradise. Just after noon, huge ovens are lit and giant paranthas are prepared for the iftar. Not only Muslims, but people from all communities, throng around the food stalls, making it a culinary haven.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Unearthed® Food For Sale: Double Decker Street Tea Stall By Kazi Mushfiq, Bangladesh

    Two men preparing traditional food and drinks in a small local shop, a captivating food photography award shot.

    A unique, two-tiered tea shop thrives in a narrow alley of Kolkata, India, where tradition meets ingenuity. Below, the chai master serves warmth in a cup, while above, the betel leaf vendor tends to his craft. A layered tale of resilience and community.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cream Of The Crop: Flour Swirl By Dorien Paymans, Netherlands

    Person sifting flour into bowl with motion blur, showcasing creative food photography techniques for World Food Photography Awards.

    Part of the series ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ where I captured the process of baking sourdough bread while incorporating the symbolism of the Japanese Ensō sign (imperfect circle). Preparing food and photography are both mindful activities where calmness and creativity exist in the moment of creation. This makes the combination of both so magical.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Crispy Kale By Simon Détraz, France

    Close-up of a vibrant green leaf showing intricate veins and texture in a world food photography awards shot.

    A drizzle of olive oil, oven at 180°C, salt and pepper, 10 minutes... delicious and so crispy!

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Claire Aho Award For Women Photographers: Delfina, A Pasta Granny By Lizzie Mayson, United Kingdom

    Elderly woman in a vintage kitchen surrounded by boxes of fresh pasta in a food photography setting.

    This is Delfina, I took her portrait as part of a bigger project documenting pasta grannies in Italy. Here, we are in the region of Lazio. On the bed is an angel hair type of pasta called Fieno di Canepina. It is technically very hard to make: Delfina rolls the pasta out, flicks a huge piece the size of the table out like a bed sheet, folds it concertina style, then slices it up finely. The best part is that she makes this huge amount then delivers it to the local church where they cook it up and feed homeless people.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Fortnum & Mason Food At The Table: The Last Supper Of Ana By Franck Tremblay, France

    Woman pouring wine at a table filled with delicious dishes in a rustic kitchen, an award-winning food photography shot

    Ana’s twelve dishes during the Revol - the party celebrating the end of harvest in the Beaujolais region of France - at Domaine Louis-Claude Desvignes. Taken in September 2023.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: 5 Second Rule By Costas Millas, United Kingdom

    Broken white plate with spaghetti and meatballs in red sauce, featured in world food photography awards.

    Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. A bold and fun capture bringing to life the saying in the image title and the self-imposed challenge of styling a broken plate of food on the floor and still making it appetising and appealing! Would you still eat it?

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    On The Phone In Support Of Action Against Hunger: Squash Blossom By Linda Repasky, United States

    Close-up of a vibrant squash flower in nature, showcasing breathtaking detail in a World Food Photography Awards winning shot.

    In the field, squash blossoms and their curly tendrils have an undeniable charm.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Produce: The Hand In The Vat By Franck Tremblay, France

    Hand wearing a glove reaching into a vat with red liquid, showcasing creative world food photography award-winning shot.

    Devatting at Domaine Alain Graillot (Crozes-Hermitage region), September 2023.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Greedy With A Chance Of Meatballs By Costas Millas, United Kingdom

    Stack of plates with messy spaghetti and meatballs, captured in a creative food photography shot for World Food Photography Awards.

    Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. Exploring the idea of delicious indulgence through the juxtaposition of both messy and meticulous styling. The image and its title play on the animated film of a similar name.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Student Food Photographer Of The Year Supported By The Royal Photographic Society: Strawberry Juice By Eva Maté Fernández, Spain

    Glassware filled with water and fresh strawberries captured in a dynamic food photography shot with splash effects.

    Strawberries splash into clear water, creating a playful moment of motion and light.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    The James Beard Foundation Photography Award: Tom Moriarty - Moriarty Meats And Cafe Bar Moriarty, Buffalo NY By Luke Copping, United States

    Butcher in an apron holding a large cut of meat in a shop, showcasing breathtaking food photography from the awards.

    Tom Moriarty and his wife, Caitlin, own Moriarty Meats and its adjacent restaurant, Cafe Bar Moriarty. Moriarty Meats is a whole-animal butcher shop in Buffalo, NY, sourcing local meats and inspired by traditional European butcheries. Tom and his team work exclusively by hand.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tiptree Cake Award: Pavlova’s Arabesque By Audrey Laferrière, Canada

    A dessert topped with grapes has powdered sugar sprinkled over it, showcasing world food photography awards quality.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    World Food Programme Food For Life: Last Drink By Md Rashid Un Nabi, Bangladesh

    Black and white photo capturing intimate moment in a traditional home, featured in world food photography awards.

    A sick man is cared for by his son, who gives him water. It could be his last drink.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Bimi® Prize: Buddhist Offerings By Ryan Kost, United States

    Monks with ornate baskets of vibrant fruit and flowers in a ceremonial setting, showcasing stunning food photography.

    Monks at a temple in Angkor Wat, Cambodia prepare traditional Buddhist offerings. This practice is deeply symbolic in Buddhism, often representing celebration, gratitude, respect and devotion to the Buddha, and the teaching and monastic community. The intricate arrangement of fruits and flowers emphasises mindfulness and respect.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Bring Home The Harvest: Net Fish In Water Fields By Chang Jiangbin, China

    Black and white photo of two boys fishing in shallow water, capturing a dynamic moment for World Food Photography Awards.

    After the rice harvest, the river water filled the paddy fields, and at some point, some fish from the river ended up here too. After school, the two children went to the field together to catch fish with their covers. Approaching quietly, leaping vigorously, and pouncing towards the target.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Rebekah & Andrew At Middle Coombe Farm In Devon By Emma Stoner, United Kingdom

    Couple sitting on a swing at an outdoor wedding reception surrounded by guests enjoying food and drinks.

    Rebekah & Andrew enjoy canapes in the woodland setting at Middle Coombe Farm in Devon, May 2024.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Overall Winner Of Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year (And People Sub-Category): Pinot Noir At Midnight By Heather Daenitz, United States

    Farmers harvesting crops at night under bright lights in a dramatic scene featured in world food photography awards.

    Under the glow of a tractor’s lights, vineyard workers handpick Pinot Noir in the cool, misty midnight air at Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in Sta. Rita Hills, an American Viticultural Area (AVA) located at the western end of the Santa Ynez Valley in California's Central Coast wine region. One worker adds his contribution to the back of the tractor, a cascade of Pinot Noir falling from his picking bin.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Food Influencer: Mr Nose To Tail By Paul Hughes, United Kingdom

    Close-up black and white portrait of a man with round glasses wearing a striped suit, capturing creative world food photography awards style.

    Fergus Henderson, Chef, culinary disruptor, mentor and, dare I say, icon.
    Captured here against the austere white walls of St John during the Anniversary Party.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Wrap Yourself Around Me By Costas Millas, United Kingdom

    Fork holding a meatball wrapped in spaghetti with rich tomato sauce, a stunning food photography award-winning shot.

    Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti. This image was centred fully on a graphic close up of a single mouthful. Meticulously styled around a striking white fork, the intention was a drool-worthy, billboard style close up.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 And Under: Family By Maja Kowalczyk, Poland

    Close-up of oddly shaped carrots freshly harvested, covered in soil, showcasing creative food photography with vibrant green background.

    Since we moved into the house, my parents have started a garden with vegetables and fruit. I like to pull carrots the most, because you never know what size and shape is hiding underground. It's always a surprise!

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 13 -17: Early Morning Puris, Delhi, India By Indigo Larmour, India

    Street vendor frying traditional Indian food with steam rising, showcasing award-winning world food photography artistry.

    Pooris are a staple breakfast dish in the winding alleyways of Old Delhi. Frequently cooked in huge vats of boiling oil on street corners and served with chole, a chickpea dish.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    World Of Drinks: Sunshine Gin By Alessandra Bartoloni, Italy

    Glass of iced cocktail with pineapple garnish on wet rustic surface, a stunning food photography shot from 2025 awards.

    Sun, ice and a gin tonic. Condensation drips, the table’s a mess, and the afternoon heat is winning the battle. But who cares? It’s cold, it’s strong and it’s exactly what this day needed. Cheers to the simple pleasures!

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Places: Window In The Vineyard By Alessandro Anglisani, Italy

    Scenic view of lush green fields framed by trees, showcasing nature's beauty in world food photography awards.

    This image, taken in July 2024, captures a vineyard in Oltrepò Pavese, a historical region in the province of Pavia in Lombardy, Italy. The trees on the road act as a backdrop to emphasise the scene in its natural and, at the same time, anthropized beauty.

    World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!