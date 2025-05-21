ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Bimi®, have just been announced. Nearly 10,000 entries from 70 countries were judged by a global panel led by renowned food photographer David Loftus. Judges included top names like Claire Reichenbach (James Beard Foundation), Tom Athron (Fortnum & Mason), Max La Manna, Rein Skullerud (UN World Food Programme), and chef-author Mogau Seshoene.

A free exhibition featuring all 185 finalist images will be held at The Mall Galleries in London from May 21–25. Select works will also be displayed at Fortnum & Mason starting June 2, and at the Museum of the Home from June 3 to September 7.

Scroll down to discover the list of this year’s winners and to learn more about the winning photographs.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | youtube.com | x.com