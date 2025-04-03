The 2025 World Food Photography Awards Shortlist Has Been Announced (31 Pics)Interview
We are delighted to announce the 2025 Shortlist of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini is here to entertain, inform and inspire.
Thousands of entries poured in from over 70 countries for this year’s competition, which is regarded as the world’s greatest celebration of food photography. From growing, farming and harvesting to cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving, the images offer a unique insight into the lives of people around the world through the lens of food.
The winners of the 25 categories will be revealed on Tuesday 20 May in London at the competition’s Champagne Taittinger Awards Evening hosted by renowned chef, restaurateur and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi. The Overall Winner of the competition will take home a prize of £5,000 GBP.
Bring Home The Harvest: Harvest In Motion By Wim Demessemaekers, Belgium
A towering harvest on two wheels, steered with skill and resilience. Along Tanzania’s Swahili Coast, farmers master the art of balance, moving their bounty with quiet determination. This is how the harvest finds its way home.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the contest and its highlights since it began in 2011, so we reached out to Caroline Kenyon, the founder of the awards, to ask her a few questions.
This year’s shortlisted entries are truly breathtaking, and we were curious to know if any particular themes emerged among the submissions. Here’s what Caroline shared with us: “Pigs! And more pigs! They are fascinating creatures, said to be highly intelligent, and also have such an interesting, often very varied appearance. Plus a lot of resonance with literature, especially children’s stories such as Charlotte’s Web, which, I am sure, makes us project all sorts of thoughts and ideas onto them. And a lot of images showing food producers—growing, making, preparing—which leads one to think that there is an increasing wish to know about the provenance of our food.”
Bring Home The Harvest: Honey Hunters By Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, Bangladesh
Traditional honey collectors harvest wild honey in the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest. This perilous job exposes them to Royal Bengal Tigers, crocodiles, and venomous snakes. Rising water levels and salinity have reduced honey yields in recent years, making their livelihood even more challenging. Satkhira, Bangladesh.
Cream Of The Crop: Pasta Shells By Federica Melania Orsini, United Kingdom
In this photo, I wanted to celebrate the beauty of 'imperfections.' Each pasta shell is unique in shape, texture and curves, yet all are beautiful. Through lighting and colour grading, I aimed to elevate it with an ethereal glow - like the golden halos in Medieval iconography - highlighting its divine essence.
When asked about the most surprising or unconventional food photograph to ever reach the finals, the founder of the World Food Photography Awards shared a few standout images that left a lasting impression on her: “It’s a tough choice but I think I’d say one of them is our Overall Winner in 2013—an image, Tasty Apple, by a Romanian photographer, Alexandrina Paduretu, who took a photograph of her grandfather, an elderly tailor, wearing a velvet padded coat he’d made himself, and eating an apple, with the juice running down his chin onto his coat. It was so incredibly simple but had so much love in it, and told a wonderful and multi-layered story about age, about a humble life, about connection with and joy from a very unadorned foodstuff.
Another one that comes to mind is a shot of a woman on her sofa eating her supper, closely watched by her cat, Family of Two by Sally Robinson. It was a Finalist in Food for the Family in 2015 and really prompted me to think about how one interprets the idea of family, that it can mean so much more than the conventional understanding of it.”
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Chocolates By Karl Bruninx, Styling: Els De Pauw , Belgium
Belgian Chocolates for Puratos Belux . Styling: Els De Pauw. Chef: Matty Van Caeseele
The Philip Harben Award For Food In Action: Handmade Phyllo Dough By Andrea Swenson, United States
One of the last phyllo dough shops in Crete. Third generation son tosses the dough to stretch it as thin as possible.
Food is deeply connected to culture, tradition, and storytelling. We asked Caroline Kenyon how, in her opinion, photography shapes the way we perceive food around the world. She responded: “It’s absolutely central to our understanding of food. We see this when people come to our exhibition—they find it completely gripping and that the 180-plus pictures have taken them on a huge global, intellectual and emotional journey, with shocking images showing the horrors of climate change or natural disaster, to pictures that make one laugh out loud. It’s a truism to say that a picture tells a thousand words, but that’s why it’s called a truism, because it is true. The impact is so immediate, so visceral, in a way that is so much harder for words.”
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award: Salad Close Up By Evie Sarkar, Food Stylist: Olha Diachenko, United Kingdom
A sugar snap pea and radish salad with cubed watermelon, sliced red onion, radicchio salad leaves, pea shoots, and purple radish microgreens.
Unearthed® Food For Sale: The Best Deli In Town By Judith Balari, Italy
Salumeria La Baita is an authentic deli experience in Faenza, Italy. The quality of the products, the friendly staff and the sheer variety make it a true gem. The moment you walk in, you are hit with the aroma of sliced prosciutto, aged parmesan, mortadella and cheeses from creamy gorgonzola to sharp pecorino . A genuine culinary adventure!
Lastly, Caroline Kenyon generously shared her advice for aspiring food photographers looking to enter the competition: “Be brave! Don’t compare yourself negatively with others, but look to their work for inspiration. By going through your archive of work, you will learn so much about what you have achieved over the year, and see themes and areas to develop. Just the process of entering will help you to grow as an artist. And then, you might be shortlisted, you might be a finalist, you might even win. And if you don’t get through the first time, try again. My mother always used to say to me if I had a disappointment, ‘Pick yourself up, dust yourself down—and go at it again.’ It’s a pretty good rule for life.”
On The Phone: Last Spaghetti! By Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy
On a spring day at my friend's home. The dish was so gorgeous that he could not resist!
Tiptree Cake Award: Chocolate Birthday Cake By Steven Joyce, Food Stylist: Ellie Mulligan, Prop Stylist: Hannah Wilkinson, United Kingdom
Shot with food stylist Ellie Mulligan and prop stylist Hannah Wilkinson at my studio, Kemble House.
Fortnum & Mason Food At The Table: Dinner At The Moulin Rouge, Paris By Franck Tremblay, France
After a day of shooting at the Moulin Rouge restaurant in Paris, Fanny and Grace, two dancers from the revue, taste the dishes that I have just photographed for a magazine.
World Food Programme Food For Life: Candy Time By Duncan De Fey, Netherlands
In Malawi, people really have very little and are happy with simple things like a balloon or a pen. A sweet is a party. My guide told me that and so every time I walked through the village I made sure I had sweets with me anyway for the children, and adults often too.
Food For The Family: Ham, Cheese, Bread And Butter (Zrenjanin, Serbia) By Glenna Jennings, United States
Mother and son exchange knowing glances over a tasty Balkan breakfast spread in Serbia as part of Glenna Jennings’ ongoing series At Table, which documents authentic moments of human connection over food and drink in spaces across the globe.
Fortnum & Mason Food At The Table: And It Was All Yellow By Marina Spironetti, Italy
One of the most renowned dishes of modern Italian cuisine: the iconic saffron risotto with golden leaf dish. Created by the Maestro Gualtiero Marchesi in 1981, it became one of his most famous signature dishes. It is now served exclusively at La Terrazza Gualtiero Marchesi at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como and each dish is accompanied by an authenticity certificate.
Student Food Photographer Of The Year: A Journey Through Decomposition By Babs Gorniak, United Kingdom
I abhor food waste. Even as a child, even before it was a fashionable term.
Claire Aho Award For Women Photographers: The Pasta Crown By Reka Csulak, Finland
This regal self-portrait with a playful twist reimagines royalty through the lens of a food photographer. Inspired by The Crown’s iconic cover images, the coronation jewel is replaced with pasta, blending elegance and creativity. A nod to tradition yet entirely unconventional, it transforms an everyday ingredient into a symbol of artistry and imagination.
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Carina & Sven Cut A Wobbly Cake Made By Their Friend! By Emma Stoner, United Kingdom
Carina & Sven cut a cake made by their friend at their wedding at Carswell Farm. The cake had unfortunately become unstable and she attempted to prop it up. They cut it just in time!
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Picarones By Jan C. Brettschneider, Germany
Picarones with spiced maple syrup. Picarones are a traditional Peruvian dessert, similar to doughnuts. Food Styling and recipe by C. Hümbs. Styling and concept by Jan C. Brettschneider
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Chocolate Hot Cross Buns By Amy Treasure, United Kingdom
A chocolatey twist on an Easter classic. These double chocolate hot cross buns are brushed with maple syrup while still warm from the oven, giving them this beautiful glazed effect.
World Food Programme Food For Life: At Dawn, Herders Enjoy Breakfast With Grazing Buffaloes By Pinu Rahman, Bangladesh
In a remote char of northern Bangladesh, herders live with their buffaloes for generations. At dawn, before starting their day’s hard work, they gather for a simple yet fulfilling meal. Once grown, the buffaloes are sold, contributing to the economy - showcasing the deep link nature, resilience, and the sustenance that fuels their daily lives.
MPB Award For Innovation: Street Food Vienna By Florence Wibowo, Austria
In Vienna’s funfair, lights aglow, the man still feels the child he knows. Sweet glazed apples tempt, capitalism’s game, excess whispers, yet calls his name. The Ferris wheel turns, dreams take flight, but the child within seeks simpler light. In abundance, a quiet plea: Remember the joy of being free.
Jamie Oliver Youth Prize - 12 And Under: So Many Veggies By James Neice, United States
My little sister, who eats a lot of food from plastic wrappers and packaging, is taken by how many different vegetables there are, and how pretty the colours look when all placed together. I also really liked the different colours, shapes and patterns, lines and curves, of the veggie display at the grocery store.
The James Beard Foundation Photography Award: Quiet Time - Employee Takes A Minute Before Opening Time By Aric Becker, United States
In the quiet stillness of dawn, an employee at Café Du Monde takes a solitary moment before the day’s rush begins. Framed by the early morning glow of Jackson Square, the scene captures the delicate balance between preparation and reflection in one of New Orleans’ most iconic landmarks.
The Philip Harben Award For Food In Action: Nature’s Hand By Wim Demessemaekers, Belgium
At Alchémille in Kaysersberg, Chef Jérôme Jaegle transforms ingredients into artistry. Bathed in natural sunlight, this moment captures the essence of his plant-forward philosophy - fresh flavours, wild botanicals, and pure craftsmanship. The light reveals every detail, turning this dish into a celebration of seasonality, taste and dedication.
Bring Home The Harvest: Collecting The Net By Cao Thi Ngoc Diem, Viet Nam
Two fishermen in Trà Vinh are pulling in their deep-sea fixed nets, a demanding and dangerous profession amid the open sea. Their small watch hut, barely 8 square meters, is simply built from melaleuca wood. Balancing on taut ropes above the vast waters, they harvest shrimp and fish, embodying the resilience and determination of coastal laborers.
Food In The Field: Yellow Rice Season In Mucangchai By Chim Oanh, Viet Nam
Mu Cang Chai's overlapping high and low terraced fields in Yen Bai province, Vietnam create a majestic yet romantic landscape, breathtakingly beautiful and overwhelming, especially during the yellow rice season. During the ripe rice season, the "stairs" in Mu Cang Chai are not only beautiful with colour, but also alive with the harvesting activities of farmers.
Production Paradise Previously Published: The Colours Of Meganthias Filiferus By Kidsadakon Sukmool, Thailand
The Colours of Meganthias filiferus is a photograph from Thai Fish Book: Cooking Experience and Techniques. This book highlights the rich diversity of Thai marine fish from the country's abundant seas.
Street Food: Candyfloss Seller By The Sea! By Kazi Mushfiq, Bangladesh
As the golden sun melts into the horizon, a lone street vendor walks along the shore, his vibrant pink candy floss contrasting with the muted tones of the sea. A fleeting moment of sweetness amid the hustle of maritime trade.
Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - People: Picker Having A Rest During Harvest In Beaujolais By Thierry Gaudillere, France
During the harvest, at Fleurie, in Beaujolais, a picker rests on the tractor during a break.
World Of Drinks: Coffees By "Maja Smend Art Director: Corrie Heale Food, Stylist: Bianca Nice, Prop Stylist: Wei Tang, United Kingdom
"Photographed for Waitrose
Art Director: Corrie Heale Food Stylist: Bianca Nice Prop Stylist: Wei Tang"
World Of Drinks: Mr Manhattan By Ben Cole, Australia
Inspired by the tasting notes of the classic Manhattan, this work seeks to capture a bold, warm and sweet note. Through a deconstructed, abstract approach, the image unfolds in layers, each elevated to create depth and intrigue. Looking into the bottom of the glass, the composition reveals a narrative - whether it is the promise of a night yet to come or a moment of reflection on the night already been.
Street Food: Tropical Fruits In Snowstorm By Ellen Speiser, United States
Street vendors continue selling mangos and other fruit, even in a snowstorm in New York City. The tropical colours of the fruits and umbrellas contrast with the dark winter colors of the commuters, as they hurry through the snow to get indoors.