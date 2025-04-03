ADVERTISEMENT

We are delighted to announce the 2025 Shortlist of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini is here to entertain, inform and inspire.

Thousands of entries poured in from over 70 countries for this year’s competition, which is regarded as the world’s greatest celebration of food photography. From growing, farming and harvesting to cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving, the images offer a unique insight into the lives of people around the world through the lens of food.

The winners of the 25 categories will be revealed on Tuesday 20 May in London at the competition’s Champagne Taittinger Awards Evening hosted by renowned chef, restaurateur and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi. The Overall Winner of the competition will take home a prize of £5,000 GBP.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | youtube.com | x.com