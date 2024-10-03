ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards have been announced—and these images will blow your minds!

Join us in applauding the diverse world of visual storytelling and the remarkable talents behind these captivating analog images. Here is the finest selection of analog photography from the 2024 Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards.

More info: analogsparksawards.com | Instagram

#1

Antigravity By Lois Greenfield, United States

"I prefer to work outside the constraints of choreography, collaborating with dancers on improvised, non-repeatable, often high-risk moments."

#2

Riturné By Mauro Curti, Italy

"'Riturné' (Come Back in Piedmontese language) is the attempt to preserve a living connection with a past that is becoming history. A study of the relationship between man and territory, the own personal conflicts, the idea of family and belonging."

#3

To Fly On Their Own Wings By Evan Klanfer, United States

"These images are part of an ongoing series that examines how places can alter the way that we experience and perceive time– and how those specific environments affect how we adapt (or don’t adapt)."

#4

Off-Season By Katarina Bishop, United States

"On this journey through Armenia and Georgia, I aim to share these moments of splendor found in the roadside spots, empty paths, and scenes of daily life present during the off-season."

#5

Playa De Illetes By Sophia Mullally, United States

"A look into Playa de Illetes in Mallorca, Spain on a hot summer day."

#6

Thank You For Playing With Me By Yolanda Y. Liou, United Kingdom

"'Thank You For Playing With Me' dives into researching the concept of modern beauty, documenting portraits of Enam Ewura Adjoa Asiama and Vanessa Russell from 2019 to 2022."

#7

Retaguardia By Jesús Umbría Brito, Spain

“Retaguardia” is a project that portrays post-pandemic youth immersed in the underground subcultures of Madrid.

#8

Baseball By Daniel Christie, United Kingdom

"Late afternoon baseball game"

#9

Heritage By Valentine De Villemeur, France

"Every year in Ireland, the town of Ballinasloe and the Smithfield district of Dublin host their annual horse fair. In a country in transition, evolving and modernizing, the desire to keep traditions alive has grown stronger."

#10

Swiss Lake Recollection - The Pier By Renzo Cicillini, Switzerland

"The Mediterranean touch of the Swiss lakes with a touch of nostalgia. Photographed with Kodak Ektar 100 Medium Format Film and the Mamiya 6."

#11

Ascension By Matthew Smith, United Kingdom

"Featuring photographs taken in London, Venice, LA, and Tokyo, Ascension explores the hidden territory of the mind and the heart, through the outer world of a hybrid cityscape."

#12

Veichles And Their Owners By Jose Luis Gea Arques, Spain

"Do you remember that car you had when you were young? That Machine your neighbor had and that you envied every day when you saw it pass? This series is made with medium format film."

#13

Desert Solitaire By Tom Beldam, United Kingdom

"The skeleton coast in Namibia is a harsh and hostile place, yet life thrives here if you know where and when to look for it. I want to try to bring the softer side of the dearest landscape."
Taken on Mamiya 7II + Ektar 100

#14

Desolate Moor By Bence Fazakas, Romania

"A subjective urban view, in which I recall my childhood cityscape of Cristur Secuiesc, a small Transylvanian town, through the medium of photography. I wanted to document these places before they disappear."

#15

Once Upon A Pink Moon By Daura Campos, Brazil

"My project aims to create a violence-free world, especially of gender-based and domestic violence, in solidarity with survivors. I captured my home's walls using 35mm film corroded by Brazilian spices, creating dreamlike, pink-hued landscapes symbolizing change and post-pandemic utopia."

#16

The Past Is In Us By Anna Weidle, Germany

"The future cannot be without the past. The past cannot exist without the future This is my experimental project. I shoot films while traveling. Then I reload this film again into the camera and shoot a second of the old photographs on top."

#17

Stairway To Heaven, Study No. 2 By Daniel Zaleski, Czech Republic

"New concrete staircase in a refurbished old city slaughterhouse. I was immediately enthralled by the light, tones and simple lines as I first entered the space. The building now serves as city modern art gallery."

#18

Ray Of Light By Austen Goldsmith, United Kingdom

"A ray of light through the clouds burning the horizon Shot on Hasselblad 500 cm , 250 mm Fuji across developed in Rodinal"

#19

Unbraiding By Mateusz Detyniecki, Poland

"Rozpleciny" (unbraiding) was an old Eastern European custom, during which the braid of the future bride was untangled, which symbolized farewell to maidenhood.

#20

Back To The Flowers By Anna Försterling, Germany

"A series where I finally felt the photography again and the flowers inspired me. Photographed with the Contax 645, 80mm/2 and Kodak Portra 400."

#21

Forgotten War By Jonathan Alpeyrie, United States

"This series of portraits is a testimony to the harsh reality of war within the deep Western side of Ethiopia. Known as Ogadenia, ONLF rebel fighters, are fighting to preserve their ancestral past."

#22

Buffalo Dream By Dmitry Gudkov, United States

"This series imagines the city of Buffalo, New York, as if in a dream-like trance. The series is created with a 100% analog process. The same sheet of black and white 4x5 film is exposed on two different scenes to create the blended, dream-like effect."

#23

We The Spirits By Jason Gardner, France

"Beyond mere revelry, Carnival embodies unique regional and national identities, recognizing seasonal rhythms while paying homage to the spirits of the dead. For over 15 years, throughout 15 countries, I have visually documented this ritual."

#24

Connected By Astrid Susanna Schulz, Germany

"In my inaugural journey into the world of still life photography, I embarked on a personal challenge. I set out to create compositions by arranging objects that I have been passionately collecting for years."

Series shot with a Mamiya RB67 Pro S on Ilford HP5.

#25

Birthplace By Daniela Balestrin, Brazil

"Each species carries within it the gift of making the life that inhabits it exist differently - a life that likes to circulate from one form to another. From photograph to photograph, traverse not forms of life, but life in forms."

#26

Ticker Tape Parade By Jörg Rubbert, Germany

"The Ticker Tape Parade in honor of Nelson Mandela was an event of historical significance for New York City."

#27

Ghost Stories By Lisa Toboz, United States

"'Ghost Stories' explores the liminal spaces between reality and imagination, how spirits continue through personal artifacts––themes of life and death, resurrection and preservation, extending the life of a photo beyond the still image with tromp-l’oeil effects, double exposures, and mixed-media, creating tactile, stand-alone objects."

#28

Heartbeat Of The City - Los Angeles Series By Rezeta Veliu, United States

"The series was driven by my desire to explore the pockets of this culturally rich and diverse city. Working with traditional black and white film in both 35mm and medium format."

#29

Intentional Mistakes By Eduardo Oropeza, Mexico

"A fleeting moment where speed and stillness coexist, creating a sense of urgency and transience."

#30

Amethyst By Lukasz Spychala, Poland

"The "Amethyst" photo series is a tribute to the closeness of nature and the beauty of the mineral amethyst. Taken with Lomo Purple film, the photographs show landscapes and details of nature in unusual purple hues that resemble the color of this precious stone.
Camera: Mamiya RB67 Pro-S
Film: Lomography LomoChrome Purple XR 100-400@100"

#31

The Final Cord By Lisa Pitz, Germany

"A Final Cord" is a self-bound photobook project. It is a love note to myself, to my motherhood, and to motherhood in general."

#32

Florida By Grant Stirton, Canada

"My project is an exploration of Florida's diverse natural environments, intricate waterways, and rich cultural tapestry."

