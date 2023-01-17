The 2022 edition of the Creative Communication Award has seen hundreds of inspiring submissions from around the world. After a rigorous voting process by the esteemed jury panel of industry professionals, original and innovative concepts and ideas have emerged, with winners selected across eighteen categories including graphic design, communication, photography, advertising, and digital media.

The Creative Communication Award exists to discover and share the very best creative designs from around the world. No matter what country our winners come from, they all speak the language of design and demonstrate a deep understanding of people and how to share ideas with them.

#1

Kuwasawa Design School 2022 Guidebook - Catalogs / Books By There There, Japan

The C2A jurors praised the winners for their skills, dedication, and creativity and their contributions to the crucial role of design in the world today. According to Debora Manetti, a C2A juror and founder of Zetafonts Foundry and Kmzero Design, the winning projects of the 2022 edition stand out for their marked diversification of types, including contemporary art installations, packaging masterpieces, unconventional products, widespread events, large digital projects, and impressive papercut works and popup books, all united by the pursuit of excellence in an increasingly extensive and interconnected market.
#2

Fight For Kindness - Social Responsibility Focus / Social Responsibility By Zetafonts / Typecampus, Italy

#3

Calendar "Start Of Something Better" - Calendars / Other Print (Magazines; Newspapers; Calendars) By Odb

The C2A awards also recognized exceptional projects with a "Best of Best" title, given to those that received the highest scores across all categories. A total of 25 projects received this special mention. The full list of winners in each category and honorable mentions from both professional and amateur entries can be found on the C2A website's Winners Gallery.
#4

Machine Hallucinations: Coral - Temporary Exhibitions / Exhibition Design By Refik Anadol Studio , United States

#5

Verhüllungen // Coverings - Art & Culture Books / Books By Atelier Walter Oczlon, Austria

Our goal at the C2A, where even our name represents a call to action, is simple: we want to promote creativity and reward designers and creative thinkers for all the hard work and skill they put into their projects. Their stories — whether told through graphics or words, whether still or moving, digital or analog — matter - deserve to be honored, shared, and celebrated.
#6

Boston Children's Hospital Hale Family Clinical Building Experiential Design - Other / Exhibition Design By Arthouse Design, United States

#7

Menwen - Brand Identity / Branding By Triangler Co., Ltd. , Taiwan

The C2A is organized by the Farmani Group — a leading organization curating and promoting photography, design, and architecture across the globe since 1985 — as the sister-initiative of the IDA International Design Awards. The company’s key mission is to discover and promote talent in these areas, through competitions, awards, exhibitions, developing artist communities, providing networking opportunities, and education.
#8

Hurry - Brand Identity / Branding; User Interface Design / Ui & Ux Design By Milkshake Studio, United States

#9

Future Format - Brand Identity / Branding By Semiotik Design Agency, Greece

#10

Audi Online Manuals 2 - Online Experiences / Online Media By Audi Ag, Germany

#11

Häfele Discoveries 2021 - Innovative Technologies (VR And Other) / Advertising By Bruce B. Corporate Communication Gmbh, Germany

#12

Web3auth - User Interface Design / Ui & Ux Design By 500 Designs Llc, United States

#13

Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District Rebrand - Signage / Functional Typography By Arthouse Design, United States

#14

Relaunch Website For Ensemble Modern - Websites / Online Media By Jaeger & Jaeger, Germany

#15

The Great Migration Pop-Up Book - Catalogs / Books By Plus Collaboratives, Singapore

#16

Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre - Landscape / Photography; Nature / Photography By Steven Stanley Manolakis, Australia

#17

Adm Undergraduates Prospectus 2021/2022 - Brochures / Books By Factory, Singapore

#18

States Of Matter - Temporary Exhibitions / Exhibition Design By Susan Narduli Studio, United States

#19

Japan 2021: 100 Years Of Japanese Cinema - Movie / TV / Film / Animation; Animations / TV / Film / Animation By Zyla, Japan

#20

Spectral - Nature / Photography; Landscape / Photography By Cody Cobb, United States

