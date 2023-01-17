2022 Winners Of The Creative Communication Awards (20 Pics)
The 2022 edition of the Creative Communication Award has seen hundreds of inspiring submissions from around the world. After a rigorous voting process by the esteemed jury panel of industry professionals, original and innovative concepts and ideas have emerged, with winners selected across eighteen categories including graphic design, communication, photography, advertising, and digital media.
The Creative Communication Award exists to discover and share the very best creative designs from around the world. No matter what country our winners come from, they all speak the language of design and demonstrate a deep understanding of people and how to share ideas with them.
Kuwasawa Design School 2022 Guidebook - Catalogs / Books By There There, Japan
The C2A jurors praised the winners for their skills, dedication, and creativity and their contributions to the crucial role of design in the world today. According to Debora Manetti, a C2A juror and founder of Zetafonts Foundry and Kmzero Design, the winning projects of the 2022 edition stand out for their marked diversification of types, including contemporary art installations, packaging masterpieces, unconventional products, widespread events, large digital projects, and impressive papercut works and popup books, all united by the pursuit of excellence in an increasingly extensive and interconnected market.
Fight For Kindness - Social Responsibility Focus / Social Responsibility By Zetafonts / Typecampus, Italy
Calendar "Start Of Something Better" - Calendars / Other Print (Magazines; Newspapers; Calendars) By Odb
The C2A awards also recognized exceptional projects with a "Best of Best" title, given to those that received the highest scores across all categories. A total of 25 projects received this special mention. The full list of winners in each category and honorable mentions from both professional and amateur entries can be found on the C2A website's Winners Gallery.
Machine Hallucinations: Coral - Temporary Exhibitions / Exhibition Design By Refik Anadol Studio , United States
Verhüllungen // Coverings - Art & Culture Books / Books By Atelier Walter Oczlon, Austria
Our goal at the C2A, where even our name represents a call to action, is simple: we want to promote creativity and reward designers and creative thinkers for all the hard work and skill they put into their projects. Their stories — whether told through graphics or words, whether still or moving, digital or analog — matter - deserve to be honored, shared, and celebrated.
Boston Children's Hospital Hale Family Clinical Building Experiential Design - Other / Exhibition Design By Arthouse Design, United States
Menwen - Brand Identity / Branding By Triangler Co., Ltd. , Taiwan
The C2A is organized by the Farmani Group — a leading organization curating and promoting photography, design, and architecture across the globe since 1985 — as the sister-initiative of the IDA International Design Awards. The company’s key mission is to discover and promote talent in these areas, through competitions, awards, exhibitions, developing artist communities, providing networking opportunities, and education.