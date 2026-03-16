ADVERTISEMENT

Life in the 2010s may not have been starkly different from today, but it was quite a colorful time in its own right. Whether we’re looking back on pop culture, fashion trends, or technology, many of us will have fond memories of that bygone decade. 

To help us through our journey down memory lane, we have online communities like the 2010s Nostalgia subreddit. The page is filled with posts that serve as an instant throwback to the era of fidget spinners, the Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Harlem Shake. 

Here are some of the posts that stood out. If the 2010s meant the world to you, this list should make you smile today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Guys, What Is This Style Of Futurism Called??

Collage of 2010s tech and icons including Nokia phone, MP3 player, iPod, and early flat-screen computer displays.

lord_theseus Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Old YouTube Layout

    Minecraft gameplay video on YouTube showing Battle-Fest solo adventure with views and related video suggestions from the 2010s.

    dannyhogan200 Report

    6points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can still use old layouts (if you know how), I'm using 2016

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    The Windows Phone

    Nokia smartphone displaying classic 2010s Windows interface with colorful app tiles on a wooden table.

    Specialist_Art2223 Report

    5points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why was this better? There were so few apps for Windows phones.

    0
    0points
    reply

    The 2010s were a breakthrough decade for technology. For one, it was when social media became a go-to platform for connecting with other people. According to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center, it was also the platform for people to find news and engage in political discussions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Does Anyone Remember Scholastic School Book Fair?

    Bookstore display with Star Wars and graphic novels, evoking nostalgia and good memories from the 2010s era.

    Downtown-Pack-6178 Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    My Mom Found My Old Fidget Spinner

    Fidget spinner with colorful design resting on a soft purple textured fabric, reminiscent of 2010s nostalgia.

    SketchyArt333 Report

    5points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Old fidget spinner" Oo I feel like these were big just a few years ago.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hot Topic In 2012

    Retail store filled with 2010s merchandise including My Little Pony clothing, hats, and nostalgic pop culture items.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    4points
    POST

    Survey results revealed that YouTube and Facebook were the most-used online platforms among US adults at the time, with 73% and 69% of respondents using them, respectively. 

    Instagram was the third most-used at 37%, followed by Pinterest at 28%, LinkedIn at 27%, Snapchat at 24%, Twitter at 22%, WhatsApp at 20%, and Reddit at 11%.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Used To See This Cat Everywhere In The Mid 2010s Internet

    Gray cat wearing round galaxy-themed sunglasses symbolizing nostalgia and memories of better times in the 2010s.

    Ok-Argument-9483 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    2010s Fashion

    Young man wearing a denim jacket and Obey hat, posing in front of a fence, representing 2010s nostalgia fashion trends.

    MambaMachine824 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Remember Phone Fonts?

    Font style selection menu on a device screen showing various font options and a download fonts link.

    cumslutte Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We mentioned social media as a tool to express views on politics and social issues. The #MeToo movement was proof of it when it became a mainstream discussion worldwide in 2017. 

    According to survey findings, the hashtag was used “roughly 19 million times” on Twitter between October 2017 and September 2018.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    New York New Year 2019

    Crowd celebrating in a city square with colorful confetti falling, capturing the nostalgia of better moments in the 2010s.

    Various-Health-2837 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Does Anyone Remember These From Target?

    Red zippered pouch with various black mustache designs, evoking nostalgia and memories from the 2010s decade.

    danascully95 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Remember This Guy?

    Man in sunglasses and black suit dancing in a stable corridor with horses, capturing 2010s nostalgia vibes.

    RupertBastaard Report

    4points
    POST

    The 2010s were also a time for significant events that shaped the cultural landscape forever. Among them were the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 as a response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of fatally shooting Trayvon Martin. 

    It was also a time of political turmoil, especially in the United States when Donald Trump first took office in 2016. Many people describe it as “one of the most bitterly divided” political contests in the nation’s history.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    'member?

    Teen with dark hair, piercings, and winter boots standing in snow, capturing 2010s nostalgic style and fashion.

    Decent-Author-640 Report

    3points
    POST
    mamat avatar
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in my scene phase, I would take photos similar to this to my hair stylist and ask for the same style 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    When You Could Actually "Buy" Songs - Itunes 2011

    Screenshot of top 2010s iTunes songs by Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Ke$ha with song prices.

    Fun_Industry_2835 Report

    3points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scoff all you want, but I still buy music. I actually care that musicians get paid, and Spotify is lousy for that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    My Niece Said My Outfit Is Outdated, And To Go Back To 2010’s. I’m In My 30s

    Young woman in casual 2010s style dress and leggings standing near vintage patterned sofa indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST

    The 2010s may have been a tumultuous time, but they were also a decade of progress on social issues. Between 2010 and 2017, LGBTQ rights were championed in several countries, with nations like Argentina, France, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, Ireland, and the United States legalizing same-sex marriage. 
    #16

    2010s Memes Starter Pack

    Collage of iconic 2010s internet memes and pop culture icons under a rainbow, evoking nostalgia for the 2010s era.

    More_Western_7927 Report

    3points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're missing Llamas With Hats.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Who Else Remembers The Froyo Craze Of The Early-Mid 2010s?

    Hand holding a cup of frozen yogurt topped with fruit and a biscuit, evoking nostalgia for the 2010s.

    adviize Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Some Skate Decks I Made Inspired By My Teenage Years

    Two skateboards on concrete floor featuring 2010s nostalgia and vintage social media graphics designs.

    fugitiveworldwide Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    iPhone 4

    Vintage iPhone screen showing classic 2010s apps like YouTube, iTunes, Safari, and Messages on a black device.

    romanowski69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    This Is The Most Late 2010s Video That I've Ever Seen

    Countdown to Emoji Movie with fidget spinners and dabbing, capturing nostalgia from the 2010s era.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Did You Guys Go To The Mall A Lot In The 2010s? Any Mall Memories You Like To Think Back On?

    Indoor mall corridor with shoppers walking and store signs visible, capturing the nostalgic atmosphere of the 2010s era.

    adviize Report

    3points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to go to the mall a lot in the 90s. That's when the stores were really cool. Malls started dropping off in the 2010s. Maybe earlier.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    It Just Me Or Did 2019 Feel Like A "Series Finale" Year?

    Logos of popular 2010s shows and movies like Game of Thrones, Marvel, Star Wars, and The Big Bang Theory.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    It Feels Like That The 2010s Was Defined By Rainbows

    Cat wearing glasses with laser eyes, space background, rainbow trail, and floating tacos representing 2010s nostalgia.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    I Recently Remembered This Early 2010 Disney Channel Show. Does Anyone Remember This Disney Channel Movie And Series

    Google search results for My Babysitter's a Vampire, a 2011 adolescence TV show from the 2010s with two seasons and high viewer ratings.

    tuba_jake2003 Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon Network Checkit Era (2010-2013)

    Cartoon Network logo in a retro digital room with colorful squares, evoking nostalgia for the 2010s era.

    dannyhogan200 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Everyday I’m Shufflin’

    Dancers in colorful 2010s style outfits performing on a city street, capturing iconic 2010s nostalgia and vibes.

    Master-Committee4612 Report

    3points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never like these guys. Got creepy when I found out they're nephew and uncle.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    New York 2016 Snow

    Snow-covered city street with cars and pedestrians navigating during a 2010s winter scene in urban traffic.

    Various-Health-2837 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    The 2015 Super Bowl Is A Perfect Time Capsule Of The 2010s

    Pop singer performing with two dancers in shark costumes, capturing iconic moments from the 2010s era.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    IKEA In 2017

    Modern living room setup with colorful cushions and decor, evoking nostalgia for the 2010s lifestyle and trends.

    Various-Health-2837 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    This Image Of Skrillex Riding A Hoverboard That Was Taken In 2015 Screams 2010s To Me

    Group of young people in 2010s fashion walking down a hallway, with one riding a hoverboard and another drinking from a cup.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    The Year Is 2011

    2010s memories with popular games, movies, and music from the year 2011 reflecting nostalgic moments and culture.

    Blueberry977 Report

    2points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just re-watched Rango a couple weeks ago

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Does Anyone Remember The Mighty B! (2008-2011) Growing Up?

    Cartoon characters from a 2010s Nickelodeon show The Mighty B! with girl and her dog smiling together.

    Life_Chicken_9653 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Does Dose Anyone Remember These?

    DIRECTV TV guide screen showing 2010s cartoon and TV schedule with nostalgic 2010s channel listings.

    Safe-Ad6285 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    POV: You Had Dinner In The Early 2010's

    Yellow plastic plate, bowl, and water bottle set featuring Minions characters from 2010s nostalgia collectibles.

    RareSun_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Am I The Only One Who’s Obsessed With This Type Of 2010 Silhouette? I Have No Idea What Its Called

    Silhouette of a person dancing with earbuds and a music player, representing nostalgia for better times in the 2010s.

    danica_lovesyou Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Does Anyone Remembered Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games?

    Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics logo featuring colorful inukshuk symbol and Olympic rings, nostalgic 2010s memory.

    Downtown-Pack-6178 Report

    2points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember it being a very tragic Olympics.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Missing These Discontinued 2010s iPad Girly Games

    Cartoon characters in stylish outfits promoting a modern girl lifestyle, reflecting 2010s nostalgia and city life trends.

    Tall_Day2954 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    How Many Of Y'all Had Silly Bands?

    Colorful wavy silicone bracelets on wrist, evoking nostalgic 2010s fashion trends and retro style accessories.

    Ben_Schulz32 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Teenage Memories: Boys Edition

    Young man in a red Chicago cap showing a 2010s style shirt reading swag is not a hobby, it's my occupation, 2010s fashion nostalgia

    Self_Electrical Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    What Do You Feel When Looking At This Photo?

    A boy sitting in a parking lot between cars blowing bubbles, capturing a nostalgic moment from the 2010s.

    Imtiredofthissshit Report

    2points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uncomfortable and bored? What is it with teens and parking lots?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    I Dont Know About You, But Don't You Remember Waking Up In The Morning, Everyone Asleep, You Are Like 3-5, On The Family Computer, Playing This?

    Screenshot of the 2010s game Purble Place showing colorful cartoon buildings and a winding path in a vibrant landscape.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    2010-2011

    Group of teens dressed in 2010s fashion posing together, capturing nostalgic vibes from the early 2010s era.

    Hopeful-Macaron-8405 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    You Probably Wrote On This Shirt During Your Final Days Of Elementary / Junior High School

    Person wearing a white shirt covered in colorful handwritten messages and signatures, reflecting 2010s nostalgia.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    2points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter had hers for years. She never wore it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Remember When Toms Were Peak Fashion?

    Galaxy patterned TOMS shoes in blue and purple tones placed on a wooden surface, reflecting 2010s nostalgic fashion trends.

    sanriolover1208 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    My School Still Uses Old Keyboards With The Old Windows Logo

    Black wired keyboard on a white desk with a computer monitor, evoking nostalgia for tech in the 2010s era.

    Stiegschwesternancz Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Forgotten Cw Dramas From The 2010s

    Three young adults reading a book titled Raising Teenagers, reflecting 2010s nostalgia and life unexpected themes.

    Specialist_Art2223 Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    You Are An OG If You Remember Him

    Animated ninja character with large green eyes wearing black and red outfit in a traditional 2010s cartoon style scene.

    thesimsgurumorgan13 Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    What Kids Experienced In The Early 2010s

    Collection of iconic toys, games, apps, and shows representing 2010s kids’ nostalgia and better times in that decade.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Anyone Remember Amazing Alex? It Was From The Creators Of Angry Birds But It’s No Longer On The App Store 😔

    Cartoon character playing the 2010s game Amazing Alex, featuring colorful Rube Goldberg-style contraptions indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    You’re Me In The 2010s

    Collage of popular 2010s icons including YouTube, Angry Birds, LEGO, Shopkins, and Frozen representing 2010s nostalgia.

    Sufficient_Arm_9023 Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    Ever Realized That Unicorns Were Everywhere Everywhere In The 2010s?

    Purple cartoon unicorn with wings and a crown, representing nostalgic 2010s cartoon characters and memories.

    TransportationOk6302 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Matt From Wii Sports Concrete Garden

    Sculpture of a stylized character with boxing gloves standing among green plants and purple flowers in an outdoor garden.

    dolefm Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Thought I Was Cool W Those Glasses

    Young girl wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, sitting in a car seat with a seatbelt, 2010s nostalgia vibe.

    britneyp2004 Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Degree Just Dance Deodorant

    Degree Girl Just Dance deodorant stick with black and pink packaging, popular deodorant brand from the 2010s era.

    sinderellas98 Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    The Simpsons Tapped Out (2012-2025)

    The Simpsons Tapped Out game logo with a giant finger about to tap Homer Simpson on a grassy field, 2010s nostalgia.

    dannyhogan200 Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Inside A 2009 Toyota Highlander In 2017

    View from inside a car driving towards a sunset, capturing a nostalgic moment from the 2010s era.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Picked Up A 1st Gen iPad

    Hand holding an older model Apple iPad on a colorful space-themed bedspread, evoking nostalgia for the 2010s.

    Takicat0720 Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Does Anyone Remember Agar.io?

    Agar.io game screen with colorful circles on a grid background, nostalgic for 2010s gameplay moments.

    uni_wolfsans Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    The Wall Of Memories

    Colorful mural featuring popular 2010s cartoon characters in a public space, evoking nostalgia for better times in the 2010s.

    Otherwise-Tangelo-66 Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    My 2010s Setup

    Wooden computer desk with gaming console, controllers, and anime wallpaper, evoking nostalgia of better 2010s setup.

    Impressive_Pay7221 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Am I The Only One Who Remembers These?

    Pink three-wheeled scooter with foot pedals, a popular 2010s toy for active outdoor play and fun childhood memories.

    Galaxga Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    LOL A Screenshot From 2010

    Screenshot of the Google homepage in Firefox showing search suggestions for Facebook, highlighting nostalgia of the 2010s internet.

    Adventurous-Fun-6619 Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    When The iPad Was A Kid's Toy, Not An Artist's Drawing Tool

    Blue kid-friendly tablet case with handle and kickstand, showcasing retro technology popular in the 2010s era.

    RareSun_ Report

    1point
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!