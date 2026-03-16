“Back When Everything Was Better”: 63 Posts To Remind You Good We Had It In The 2010s
Life in the 2010s may not have been starkly different from today, but it was quite a colorful time in its own right. Whether we’re looking back on pop culture, fashion trends, or technology, many of us will have fond memories of that bygone decade.
To help us through our journey down memory lane, we have online communities like the 2010s Nostalgia subreddit. The page is filled with posts that serve as an instant throwback to the era of fidget spinners, the Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Harlem Shake.
Here are some of the posts that stood out. If the 2010s meant the world to you, this list should make you smile today.
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Guys, What Is This Style Of Futurism Called??
The Old YouTube Layout
The Windows Phone
Why was this better? There were so few apps for Windows phones.
The 2010s were a breakthrough decade for technology. For one, it was when social media became a go-to platform for connecting with other people. According to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center, it was also the platform for people to find news and engage in political discussions.
Does Anyone Remember Scholastic School Book Fair?
My Mom Found My Old Fidget Spinner
"Old fidget spinner" Oo I feel like these were big just a few years ago.
Hot Topic In 2012
Survey results revealed that YouTube and Facebook were the most-used online platforms among US adults at the time, with 73% and 69% of respondents using them, respectively.
Instagram was the third most-used at 37%, followed by Pinterest at 28%, LinkedIn at 27%, Snapchat at 24%, Twitter at 22%, WhatsApp at 20%, and Reddit at 11%.
Used To See This Cat Everywhere In The Mid 2010s Internet
2010s Fashion
Remember Phone Fonts?
We mentioned social media as a tool to express views on politics and social issues. The #MeToo movement was proof of it when it became a mainstream discussion worldwide in 2017.
According to survey findings, the hashtag was used “roughly 19 million times” on Twitter between October 2017 and September 2018.
New York New Year 2019
Does Anyone Remember These From Target?
Remember This Guy?
The 2010s were also a time for significant events that shaped the cultural landscape forever. Among them were the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 as a response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of fatally shooting Trayvon Martin.
It was also a time of political turmoil, especially in the United States when Donald Trump first took office in 2016. Many people describe it as “one of the most bitterly divided” political contests in the nation’s history.
'member?
Back in my scene phase, I would take photos similar to this to my hair stylist and ask for the same style 😅
When You Could Actually "Buy" Songs - Itunes 2011
Scoff all you want, but I still buy music. I actually care that musicians get paid, and Spotify is lousy for that.
My Niece Said My Outfit Is Outdated, And To Go Back To 2010’s. I’m In My 30s
The 2010s may have been a tumultuous time, but they were also a decade of progress on social issues. Between 2010 and 2017, LGBTQ rights were championed in several countries, with nations like Argentina, France, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, Ireland, and the United States legalizing same-sex marriage.
2010s Memes Starter Pack
Who Else Remembers The Froyo Craze Of The Early-Mid 2010s?
Some Skate Decks I Made Inspired By My Teenage Years
iPhone 4
This Is The Most Late 2010s Video That I've Ever Seen
Did You Guys Go To The Mall A Lot In The 2010s? Any Mall Memories You Like To Think Back On?
I used to go to the mall a lot in the 90s. That's when the stores were really cool. Malls started dropping off in the 2010s. Maybe earlier.
It Just Me Or Did 2019 Feel Like A "Series Finale" Year?
It Feels Like That The 2010s Was Defined By Rainbows
I Recently Remembered This Early 2010 Disney Channel Show. Does Anyone Remember This Disney Channel Movie And Series
Cartoon Network Checkit Era (2010-2013)
Everyday I’m Shufflin’
I never like these guys. Got creepy when I found out they're nephew and uncle.
New York 2016 Snow
The 2015 Super Bowl Is A Perfect Time Capsule Of The 2010s
IKEA In 2017
This Image Of Skrillex Riding A Hoverboard That Was Taken In 2015 Screams 2010s To Me
The Year Is 2011
Does Anyone Remember The Mighty B! (2008-2011) Growing Up?
Does Dose Anyone Remember These?
POV: You Had Dinner In The Early 2010's
Am I The Only One Who’s Obsessed With This Type Of 2010 Silhouette? I Have No Idea What Its Called
Does Anyone Remembered Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games?
Missing These Discontinued 2010s iPad Girly Games
How Many Of Y'all Had Silly Bands?
Teenage Memories: Boys Edition
What Do You Feel When Looking At This Photo?
Uncomfortable and bored? What is it with teens and parking lots?
I Dont Know About You, But Don't You Remember Waking Up In The Morning, Everyone Asleep, You Are Like 3-5, On The Family Computer, Playing This?
2010-2011
You Probably Wrote On This Shirt During Your Final Days Of Elementary / Junior High School
Remember When Toms Were Peak Fashion?
My School Still Uses Old Keyboards With The Old Windows Logo
Forgotten Cw Dramas From The 2010s
You Are An OG If You Remember Him
What Kids Experienced In The Early 2010s
Anyone Remember Amazing Alex? It Was From The Creators Of Angry Birds But It’s No Longer On The App Store 😔
You’re Me In The 2010s
Ever Realized That Unicorns Were Everywhere Everywhere In The 2010s?
Matt From Wii Sports Concrete Garden
Thought I Was Cool W Those Glasses
Degree Just Dance Deodorant
The Simpsons Tapped Out (2012-2025)
Inside A 2009 Toyota Highlander In 2017
Picked Up A 1st Gen iPad
Does Anyone Remember Agar.io?
The Wall Of Memories
My 2010s Setup
Am I The Only One Who Remembers These?
LOL A Screenshot From 2010
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Pfft... amateur gsearch-69...864ec4.jpg
When The iPad Was A Kid's Toy, Not An Artist's Drawing Tool
Even though this is way after my childhood, I got to see some things I can relate to and forgotten about. It still doesn't feel that long ago.
Even though this is way after my childhood, I got to see some things I can relate to and forgotten about. It still doesn't feel that long ago.