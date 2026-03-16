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Life in the 2010s may not have been starkly different from today, but it was quite a colorful time in its own right. Whether we’re looking back on pop culture, fashion trends, or technology, many of us will have fond memories of that bygone decade.

To help us through our journey down memory lane, we have online communities like the 2010s Nostalgia subreddit. The page is filled with posts that serve as an instant throwback to the era of fidget spinners, the Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Harlem Shake.

Here are some of the posts that stood out. If the 2010s meant the world to you, this list should make you smile today.