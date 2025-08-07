32 Fascinating Photos Of Women In Florida Breaking Barriers In The 1970s
The 1970s brought positive change in more ways than one, particularly for women in Florida. Thanks to gender equality movements, women were entering the workforce in droves, focusing more on their goals and embracing individuality. In addition to breaking barriers in politics, women reshaped societal norms and excelled in their career paths, all while fulfilling family expectations. From running for Congress to performing music at festivals, they created their own opportunities and transformed the framework of women’s rights. By the end of the decade, women in Florida had made significant strides in promoting equality in political, economic, and cultural landscapes. We’ve gathered 33 fascinating photos of these women breaking barriers in the 70s.
Era Supporter With A Hat, Tallahassee, Florida, 1978
Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm Speaking At FSU As A Presidential Candidate, Tallahassee, Florida, 1972
Woman Dressed In A Sari Examines Fruit In The Grocery Store, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Mary Helen Marshall, 1970 Miss Florida Seafood Queen Of The Florida Seafood Festival, Apalachicola, Florida, 1970s
Mother Reading, Naples, Florida, 1977
Gateway Girl Scout Troop Members Presenting A Silver Plate And Bowl To First Lady Betty Ford At Jacksonville International Airport In Jacksonville, Florida, 1976
Photographers Dughi's Sisters And Other Girls Hold A "Wheelbarrow" Race On The Front Lawn - Tallahassee, Florida, 1974
Residents Take Part In Organized Daily Exercises In One Of The Public Pools At Century Village Retirement Community, Palm Beach, Florida, 1973
A Favored Place - The Front Porch, Where Residents Sit And Chat Or Watch The Activities On The Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
Senator Lori Wilson Wipes A Tear From Her Eye Following The Defeat Of The Era In The Senate, Tallahassee, Florida, Circa 1970
Actor George Peppard, At Right, With Actress Victoria Principal In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1970s
Epa Gulf Breeze Laboratory Biologist On A Field Trip To A Salt Marsh, Fishery Biologist, Dana Beth Tyler, Studies Sea Grass For The Presence Of Marine Life, 1972
Actress Jane Fonda Holding A Press Conference At The Capitol In Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Woman Feeding Deer At The Masterpiece Gardens, Lake Wales, Florida, 1971
Lars Jacob & Roxanne Russell, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
Wild Side Story Slide Photo Of Cast's Favorite Waitress Annie O'Black, Used In Musical Prologue, Wolfie's, 21st Street & Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
The fight for gender equality had a big influence on women’s fashion in the 70s, particularly within the workforce. To challenge very restrictive office dress codes, feminist movements encouraged women to ditch their hyper-feminine workwear. By the late 70s, the movements placed more focus on promoting women’s individuality and personal comfort when it came to what they wore. As a result, more women began wearing pantsuits and other unconventional office fashion.
Elderly Sisters Meet In Florida, 1972
High School Friends, Broward County Florida, 1977
Anti-Era Women Line The Wall Of Senate Chambers, Tallahassee, Florida, 1979
"No, no. We don't want fair and equal treatment. We know we don't. Our husbands told us we don't."
Woman And Daughter In Favor Of The ERA, 1973
Marlene Taylor is holding the sign.