ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970s brought positive change in more ways than one, particularly for women in Florida. Thanks to gender equality movements, women were entering the workforce in droves, focusing more on their goals and embracing individuality. In addition to breaking barriers in politics, women reshaped societal norms and excelled in their career paths, all while fulfilling family expectations. From running for Congress to performing music at festivals, they created their own opportunities and transformed the framework of women’s rights. By the end of the decade, women in Florida had made significant strides in promoting equality in political, economic, and cultural landscapes. We’ve gathered 33 fascinating photos of these women breaking barriers in the 70s.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Era Supporter With A Hat, Tallahassee, Florida, 1978

Woman wearing a hat with Give Women Fair Vote slogan, advocating for women's rights in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s.

Donn Dughi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm Speaking At FSU As A Presidential Candidate, Tallahassee, Florida, 1972

    Woman in Florida speaking at a podium with microphones, showcasing women breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    Donn Dughi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Woman Dressed In A Sari Examines Fruit In The Grocery Store, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971

    Woman in a sari shopping for fruits in a grocery store, representing women in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    Johnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Mary Helen Marshall, 1970 Miss Florida Seafood Queen Of The Florida Seafood Festival, Apalachicola, Florida, 1970s

    Woman in Florida wearing a tiara and sash holding a crab, representing women breaking barriers in the 1970s seafood industry.

    Karl E. Holland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mother Reading, Naples, Florida, 1977

    Woman in Florida reading a book while seated, showcasing 1970s style and breaking barriers in the era.

    Family photos of Infrogmation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what barrier is she breaking?cuz if thats all it takes i break barriers all the time.im a hero.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Gateway Girl Scout Troop Members Presenting A Silver Plate And Bowl To First Lady Betty Ford At Jacksonville International Airport In Jacksonville, Florida, 1976

    Women in Florida in the 1970s receiving awards during a public event, highlighting women breaking barriers in history.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Photographers Dughi's Sisters And Other Girls Hold A "Wheelbarrow" Race On The Front Lawn - Tallahassee, Florida, 1974

    Girls in Florida playing wheelbarrow race outdoors, showcasing women breaking barriers and enjoying fun activities in the 1970s.

    Donn Dughi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Residents Take Part In Organized Daily Exercises In One Of The Public Pools At Century Village Retirement Community, Palm Beach, Florida, 1973

    Women in Florida wearing vintage swimsuits and caps, floating and relaxing in a pool, breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Favored Place - The Front Porch, Where Residents Sit And Chat Or Watch The Activities On The Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973

    A Favored Place - The Front Porch, Where Residents Sit And Chat Or Watch The Activities On The Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Senator Lori Wilson Wipes A Tear From Her Eye Following The Defeat Of The Era In The Senate, Tallahassee, Florida, Circa 1970

    Black and white photo of a woman in Florida in the 1970s breaking barriers, wiping tears while seated indoors.

    Donn Dughi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Actor George Peppard, At Right, With Actress Victoria Principal In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1970s

    Woman in Florida wearing a hat, smiling and engaging with men, captured in a black and white photo from the 1970s breaking barriers.

    State Library and Archives of Florida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Epa Gulf Breeze Laboratory Biologist On A Field Trip To A Salt Marsh, Fishery Biologist, Dana Beth Tyler, Studies Sea Grass For The Presence Of Marine Life, 1972

    Woman in Florida wetlands working with reeds, representing women breaking barriers in the 1970s environment and conservation efforts.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Actress Jane Fonda Holding A Press Conference At The Capitol In Tallahassee, Florida, 1971

    Woman in Florida speaking passionately at a microphone, breaking barriers in the 1970s with confident expression and gestures.

    Donn Dughi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman Feeding Deer At The Masterpiece Gardens, Lake Wales, Florida, 1971

    Woman in Florida in the 1970s feeding two deer in a wooded area, breaking barriers with wildlife interaction.

    Department of Commerce collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Lars Jacob & Roxanne Russell, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973

    Woman in Florida wearing red dress and feather boa posing with a man in tuxedo, breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    Lars Jacob Prod assistant on assignment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Wild Side Story Slide Photo Of Cast's Favorite Waitress Annie O'Black, Used In Musical Prologue, Wolfie's, 21st Street & Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973

    Woman in a restaurant kitchen in Florida during the 1970s, representing women breaking barriers in the era.

    Lars Jacob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fight for gender equality had a big influence on women’s fashion in the 70s, particularly within the workforce. To challenge very restrictive office dress codes, feminist movements encouraged women to ditch their hyper-feminine workwear. By the late 70s, the movements placed more focus on promoting women’s individuality and personal comfort when it came to what they wore. As a result, more women began wearing pantsuits and other unconventional office fashion.
    #17

    Elderly Sisters Meet In Florida, 1972

    Two women in vintage 1970s clothing posing outdoors in a Florida parking lot, symbolizing women breaking barriers.

    Swickouski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    High School Friends, Broward County Florida, 1977

    Two women in Florida in the 1970s sitting on a patterned couch, representing women breaking barriers in the era.

    Infrogmation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Anti-Era Women Line The Wall Of Senate Chambers, Tallahassee, Florida, 1979

    Women in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s wearing Stop ERA signs at a protest advocating for women’s rights.

    Donn Dughi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No, no. We don't want fair and equal treatment. We know we don't. Our husbands told us we don't."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Woman And Daughter In Favor Of The ERA, 1973

    Woman in Florida holding child and protest sign outside a government building, representing women breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    Marlene Taylor is holding the sign.

    florida memory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Unidentified Woman Modeling Fashion, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1973

    Woman in Florida in the 1970s reaching for files in an office, representing women breaking barriers during that era.

    Roy Erickson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Peaches Del Monte As "Consuelo" In Wild Side Story, 1974

    Woman in Florida wearing a white gown with feathered decorations, breaking barriers in the 1970s vintage photo.

    Lars Jacob Prod, Assistant on LJP assignment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Call Of The Running Tide, Okaloosa, Florida, 1973

    Woman in Florida playing with her dog on the beach, illustrating women breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Members Of The Large Retirement Population Of South Beach These Ladies Live In One Of The Many Residential Hotels That Border The Public Beach, Miami Beach, Dade County, Florida, 1973

    Two women in Florida in the 1970s holding beach chairs near a water fountain, capturing breaking barriers moments.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Grandmother With Kodak Camera, South Florida, Early 1970s

    Woman in Florida from the 1970s wearing a floral sweater and pearl earrings, breaking barriers with a confident smile.

    Infrogmation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Woman Buying Clothes In The Northwood Mall, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971

    Women in Florida retail store in the 1970s breaking barriers while interacting at the checkout counter.

    John Charles Buckley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Northwood Mall, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971

    Pregnant woman browsing toys in a store, one of the women in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    John Charles Buckley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Portrait Of Tallahassee Junior Woman's Club Member Charlene Williams, 1971

    Black and white portrait of a woman in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s, smiling with styled blonde hair.

    Richard Parks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Sonia Malkine Performing At The Florida Folk Festival, White Springs, Florida, 1970

    Woman in traditional costume playing guitar and singing into a microphone, representing women in Florida breaking barriers in the 1970s.

    John Charle Buckley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Family Christmas, Mother And Daughter, South Florida, 1978

    Two women in 1970s Florida setting, engaged in conversation, breaking barriers and challenging norms during the era.

    Infrogmation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Artist Shirley Clement Posing In Her Studio Located At 3851 Redrock Lane In Sarasota, Florida, 1977

    Woman artist in Florida studio painting and breaking barriers in the 1970s, surrounded by her artwork and art supplies.

    Joseph Janney Steinmetz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Beach At Destin, On The Gulf Of Mexico, Florida, 1973

    Woman on a quiet Florida beach in the 1970s, representing women in Florida breaking barriers during that era.

    National Archives at College Park Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!