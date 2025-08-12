ADVERTISEMENT

These photographs open a window into a difficult and pivotal moment for Australia's First Peoples. Taken around the turn of the 20th century, they document a world in flux as the colonial frontier advanced. The images don't shy away from the harsh realities of dispossession. But look closer, and you'll also see the remarkable resilience of family, the persistence of culture, and the deep strength of people connected to their land for tens of thousands of years. Each portrait captures an individual grappling with a profoundly changing present, all while carrying an ancient history in their eyes.