Rare Glimpses Into 1900s Indigenous Australians Through 43 Striking Photos
These photographs open a window into a difficult and pivotal moment for Australia's First Peoples. Taken around the turn of the 20th century, they document a world in flux as the colonial frontier advanced. The images don't shy away from the harsh realities of dispossession. But look closer, and you'll also see the remarkable resilience of family, the persistence of culture, and the deep strength of people connected to their land for tens of thousands of years. Each portrait captures an individual grappling with a profoundly changing present, all while carrying an ancient history in their eyes.
Group Of Women, With An Elderly Ngarrindjeri Woman In The Centre, Circa 1900
Mr. J.P. Smith (Left) And Lankey (Right), Lankey Was From The Booandik Tribe Of Mount Gambier, Circa 1900
Group Of Piccaninnies, Australian Aboriginal Children, 1900s
A Native Of Western Australia - Society For The Propagation Of The Gospel Postcard, 1900s
Aboriginal Children At Lake Tyers Aboriginal Mission In Victoria, Australia, 1900s
At Point Mcleay, Australia, Circa 1900
The King Of Warramunga Tribe, Circa 1900
"Tommy King" Albany, Western Australia, 1900s
Fanny Smith, Recording Tasmanian Aboriginal Song And Speech, Hobart, Australia, Circa 1900
Three Aboriginal Australian Men Posing Outside A Tent, Durundur Reserve, Circa 1902
Aboriginal Mia-Mia - Temporary Shelter Of The Australian Aborigines, In Albany, West Australia, 1906
Church Organist At Lake Tyers, Victoria, Australia,1900s
Man Collecting Sea Shells Or Food, Circa 1900
Children Playing Marbles At Point Mcleay, South Australia, Circa 1900
Australian Aborigine With Mask, 1900s
It is impossible to look away from the faces we have seen so far without feeling the profound weight of their stories. Each photograph serves as a quiet testament to a way of life that has endured for ages. As we continue, the narrative shifts subtly, showing more direct encounters with the encroaching colonial world.
Flour Rations To Natives, South Australia, 1911
Group Of Boys With Football, Point Mcleay, South Australia, Circa 1900
Men Yarding Sheep At Point Pearce Mission Station, South Australia, 1900
At Oodnadatta, South Australia, Circa 1900
Katie Cook And Bella Gollen At Manuka, Australia, 1906
Mission Chapel At Killalpaninna, South Australia, Circa 1900
Natives, Albany, Western Australia, 1900s
The King Of Melbourne, Circa 1900
West Australian Aborigines, 1900s
King, Queen And Princess, Daly River, Northern Territory, Australia, 1900s
Aboriginal Ladies In Day Dawn, Murchison, Western Australia, Circa 1907
Kitty In Her Canoe At Lake Tyers Station, Victoria, Australia, 1900s
David Unaipon, Point Mcleay Mission, Circa 1900s
Washing Wool At Point Mcleay, South Australia, Circa 1900
In the next images, we see more individuals caught between tradition and forced assimilation, their expressions and circumstances revealing a powerful, often painful, struggle to maintain identity in the face of immense pressure.