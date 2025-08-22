ADVERTISEMENT

The 1890s were a defining decade for the Philippines with its people being faced with great upheavals. The country was still under Spanish rule after 300 years of colonialism but under the surface, a spirit of revolution was boiling. These photos are snapshots of the country's diverse people as they were on the edge of transformation as they were caught between a fading empire and an uncertain future. You will see wealthy, European-educated Ilustrados in Manila but also uncolonized indigenous peoples of the mountains, two contrasting sides of the same culture. Filipino people are a complex mosaic of class, ethnicity, and tradition, who all stood united as they moved towards becoming an independent country.