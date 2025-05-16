Before the endless scroll of social media or 24/7 news channels, getting a unique take on the day's events often meant turning to the cartoons tucked inside a newspaper or favorite magazine. Editorial drawings, clever caricatures, and daily comic strips were a prominent way people saw the world, blending commentary with art. Diving into archives primarily covering the years between the 1880s and the 1980s reveals a fascinating collection. These are the images that captured the newsmakers and moments of their time, drawn with a style and perspective quite "worlds apart" from what we're accustomed to seeing today. It offers a compelling look back at how things used to be presented.

#1

The Busy "B's", What Buzz Beneath The Bonnet Of Dame Democracy, 1896 July 2

1800s cartoon illustrating democracy with a bonnet spilling out butterflies featuring politicians as main subjects.

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    Acts, Xxvi, 29, 1894 Nov. 25

    1800s cartoon depicting a man in a top hat with bonds and papers above the U.S. Treasury building, showing historical change.

    Library of Congress Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ??? Paul replied, “Short time or long—I pray to God that not only you but all who are listening to me today may become what I am, except for these chains.”

    #3

    Beef Has Gone Up, Between 1880 And 1900

    1800s cartoon showing a man with binoculars and a woman observing a flying cow near an obelisk monument.

    Library of Congress Report

    #4

    There Are Others, 1896 March 29

    1800s cartoon depicting historical figures in front of pyramids, illustrating how much the world has changed over time.

    Library of Congress Report

    #5

    Uncle Sam Plays Golf, 1894 Dec. 30

    Vintage 1800s cartoon depicting people playing golf, illustrating how much the world has changed over time.

    Library of Congress Report

    #6

    The Day We Sillybrate, 1896 April 1

    1800s cartoon showing a man playing with a toy and a child watching, illustrating how much the world has changed.

    Library of Congress Report

    #7

    After The Holidays, 1896 Jan. 4

    1800s cartoon showing a group of men in period clothing engaged in discussion, illustrating historical social scenes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #8

    Oh, I Feel Just As Happy As A Big Sun-Flower, Between 1880 And 1900

    Black and white 1800s cartoon showing a man’s face inside a sunflower with vintage hand-drawn text below.

    Library of Congress Report

    #9

    Young Soldier Looking At Bill From Uncle Sam About Military Reform, Between 1880 And 1900

    Vintage cartoon from the 1800s depicting a man with travel gear and a long list, showcasing historical world changes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #10

    Distressing Predicament Of The Honorable John Boyd Thacher, 1896 Sept. 26

    Black and white 1800s cartoon showing a man on a donkey cart with another man hanging off the side, illustrating historical change.

    Library of Congress Report

    #11

    The Broken Slate, 1896 Nov. 5

    1800s cartoon depicting a bearded man holding a broken slate illustration sat on a tall wooden stool.

    Library of Congress Report

    #12

    A Solitary Horseman - G.p.r. James Novels, 1896 March 26

    Political cartoon from the 1800s depicting a man on horseback with satire reflecting historical changes in society.

    Library of Congress Report

    #13

    Pity The Sorrows Of A Poor Old Man, 1896 Oct. 3

    1800s cartoon of a man showing empty pockets, illustrating social or economic issues from that era.

    Library of Congress Report

    #14

    The Sleeping Beauty No. 2, 1893 July 16

    Black and white 1800s cartoon showing a man sleeping on a trash bin with papers scattered around, highlighting world changes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #15

    Grover Cleveland As Fisherman Helping "The Post" Girl With "Presidential Policy" Oar On "Ship Of State", Between 1880 And 1900

    Black and white 1800s cartoon depicting a man rowing a boat with a young girl, illustrating historical world changes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #16

    The Post's Page Of "If's", 1894 Nov. 11

    1800s political cartoon depicting social and political themes, illustrating how much the world has changed over time.

    Library of Congress Report

    #17

    Uncle Samuel Richelieu, Between 1880 And 1900

    Black and white 1800s cartoon depicting Uncle Samuel and a woman with a fish, illustrating historical world change.

    Library of Congress Report

    #18

    I Want Yer, Ma Honey! I Do, 1896 Feb. 21

    Black and white cartoon from the 1800s showing a man in a suit and top hat holding a puppet, reflecting historical humor.

    Library of Congress Report

    #19

    An Uneven Contest, 1896 Aug. 16

    1800s cartoon depicting a man in Native American attire with arrows and a drum, illustrating historical world changes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #20

    Two Sides To The Financial Situation, 1893 Aug. 20

    Black and white cartoon from the 1800s depicting contrasting financial situations and social commentary.

    Library of Congress Report

    #21

    The Status Of The Water Controversy, Between 1880 And 1900

    1800s cartoon depicting a flamingo with a bottle in a swamp setting illustrating historical social commentary.

    Library of Congress Report

    #22

    Egg Rolling At The White House, 1896 April 6

    Black and white 1800s cartoon depicting men in hats gathered around playing a game, illustrating cartoons from the 1800s.

    Library of Congress Report

    #23

    The Siamese Twins Of Statesmanship, 1893 Aug. 27

    1800s cartoon depicting two politicians labeled statesmanship, humorously jumping on banks in a vintage style drawing.

    Library of Congress Report

    #24

    A Scoop On Santa Claus, 1895 Dec. 22

    Black and white 1800s cartoon showing a man dressed as Santa Claus in a room with hanging stockings and musical instruments.

    Library of Congress Report

    #25

    Hands Across The Sea, 1893 Sept. 3

    1800s cartoon showing two men shaking hands symbolizing political issues of silver repeal and home rule.

    Library of Congress Report

    #26

    Fearful To Contemplate, Between 1880 And 1900

    Black and white cartoon from the 1800s showing a man angrily knocking on a door in an old room setting.

    Library of Congress Report

    #27

    Under The Hammer, 1895 Nov. 20

    Black and white cartoon from the 1800s showing a man with a bell and a rifle, depicting historical lifestyle changes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #28

    The Republican Deluge, Between 1880 And 1900

    1800s cartoon showing a man struggling in water labeled with states and trade signs, reflecting how much the world has changed.

    Library of Congress Report

    #29

    All Over But The Shouting, 1896 Oct. 7

    Sketch of a 19th-century cartoon showing a seated man in a suit at a political headquarters, illustrating 1800s cartoons.

    Library of Congress Report

    #30

    A State Divided Against Itself, Between 1880 And 1900

    1800s cartoon depicting politicians with Blair Educational Bill and a large money bag labeled for schools in the South.

    Library of Congress Report

