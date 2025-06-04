Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Loses Her Life After Eating Cake Gifted With Handwritten Note By Supposed Secret Admirer
Handwritten note attached to a cake gifted by supposed secret admirer linked to teen losing her life after eating it.
Crime, News

Teen Loses Her Life After Eating Cake Gifted With Handwritten Note By Supposed Secret Admirer

A 17-year-old from São Paulo, Brazil, has been arrested after admitting she fatally poisoned another 17-year-old female with an arsenic-laced cake, in what police are calling a crime of passion.  

According to CNN Brasil, the teenage suspect told police she bought a small cake from a bakery, stuffed it with poison, then hired a motorcycle courier to deliver it. 

Highlights
  • 17-year-old admits to lacing a cake with arsenic to poison her friend out of jealousy
  • Ana Luiza de Oliveira Neves ate what she thought was a cake from an admirer
  • The suspect has admitted to the crime, saying she also poisoned a second person
  • Netizens have strong reactions to the case

The recipient was 17-year-old Ana Luiza de Oliveira Neves, of Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, who received the package, which came with a note.

    “The most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,” the poisoned cake came with a note

    Teen girl posing indoors with long dark hair, wearing a necklace, related to a cake gifted by secret admirer story.

    Image credits: luizbacci / Instagram

    Black and white portrait of a teenage girl with long hair and a butterfly necklace, related to teen loses life after eating cake.

    Image credits: choquei / X

    Family and friends of 17-year-old Ana say on Saturday, May 31st, she accepted a delivery that came with a cute handwritten note that read in part: “A treat for the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen” and included a small red heart and stickers. The note also said the cake was a gift for “the sweetest girl with the best personality that I know.”

    Handwritten note attached to a cake gifted by a supposed secret admirer before teen loses her life after eating it.

    Image credits: choquei / X

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about people eating food from strangers amid teen losing life after cake with a note incident.

    Screenshot of tweet warning against eating gifts, related to teen losing her life after eating cake from secret admirer.

    CNN says that Ana exchanged audio messages with a friend during which she confirmed she did not know who sent the pastry. 

    In audio clips of their conversation after Ana ate the cake, but before she became sick, she told her friend, “If I d*e from poisoning, you’ll already know.”

    She said she has no idea who sent it. “I don’t know if it was a friend of mine. I wanted to know if it was someone that I want to thank…?” she told her friend.

    Her family says that about one hour after eating the cake, she became ill. 

    Doctors diagnosed her with food poisoning and sent her home with medicine

    Obituary notice for teen who lost her life after eating cake gifted by supposed secret admirer.

    Image credits: CNN Brasil

    As her symptoms persisted, her father took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with food poisoning and discharged.

    A day later, with her symptoms not improving, her family took her back to the hospital, where she was admitted with no vital signs and pronounced deceased. On Tuesday, June 3rd, family and friends laid her to rest.

    Image credits: CNN Brasil

    Screenshot of a parody Twitter account post by Taisa questioning humanity, related to teen losing life after cake gift incident.

    Tweet from Sherlock das Promos expressing shock and sadness over teen losing her life after eating cake with handwritten note.

    According to CNN Brasil, the suspect, who is also 17 years old, started planning the sinister act on May 14th. Her motive, according to the statement she gave police, was jealousy.

    The suspect explained to police how she bought the small cake at a bakery near her home. She said that she didn’t intend the outcome of her actions to be fatal, only illness. 

    This was not the first girl the suspect sent a poisoned cake to over jealousy

    Woman in a pink jacket with serious expression, related to teen losing her life after eating cake with handwritten note.

    Image credits: meninatrufa / Instagram

    Instagram post from Girl Truffle clarifying their non-involvement in teen’s death after eating cake with handwritten note.

    Image credits: meninatrufa / Instagram

    A few days prior to sending the cake to Ana, the suspect sent another cake laced with poison to another girl, whom she was also jealous of. That person fell ill but recovered from her symptoms. Media have reported that the suspect sent a poisoned cake to this victim because two of her previous boyfriends left her for the victim.

    The suspect maintained to police that her intention was for Ana to “only experience bad symptoms, like vomiting.” According to CNN, when she found out that Ana had perished, she was stunned.

    In her statement, the suspect said she is experiencing mental health problems and feels sorry for the harm she has caused. 

    Netizens question Ana’s logic in eating a cake from someone she didn’t know

    Handwritten notes on paper, part of the story about a teen losing her life after eating a cake from a secret admirer.

    Image credits: luizbacci / Instagram

    Some netizens offered a scolding on how taking candy and treats from strangers is not advisable.

    “17 years old with the mental age of 3. How can you eat anything that an anonymous person sends you?” one person questioned.

    Another person said, “I’m grateful to my mother for teaching me that I can’t accept food from strangers.”

    Portrait of a smiling teen girl with long dark hair, related to a story about teen losing her life after eating cake.

    Image credits: luizbacci / Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning a second cake story from Brazil associated with death, related to teen losing life after eating cake.

    “I learned when I was little not to take things that were given to me, not to take candies, sweets, fruits,” said one person.

    “Don’t fall for that guy who orders it and sends it to your address. You can’t trust anyone anymore!!! And if it’s an anonymous note, then NEVER ACCEPT IT,” warned another

    There have been additional cases of people poisoning cakes in Brazil

    Woman sitting outdoors near a heart decoration, related to teen losing her life after eating cake with note from secret admirer.

    Image credits: Zeli Dos Anjos / Facebook

    This isn’t the first time someone has poisoned a cake in order to harm someone or take their lives. 

    On Christmas Eve, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Deise Moura dos Anjos served a cake to her family that was also filled with arsenic.

    In that case, which took some twists and turns, the woman who made the cake was also one of the victims. 

    Zeli dos Anjos, 60, was one of six people to consume the cake, and one of three to suffer serious side effects.

    Partially eaten white frosted cake with cherries on top, placed on a black tray on a green tablecloth, teen loses life context.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil RS

    Of the three people who perished after eating the cake, police say one had 350 times the permitted amount of arsenic in their system.

    After an investigation, police determined that Deise Moura dos Anjos, Zeli’s daughter-in-law, had put arsenic in the flour that Zeli used to make the cake.

    She was arrested and charged with triple homicide and triple attempted homicide and sentenced to jail time.

    In February of this year, Deise Moura was found deceased in her jail cell. At the time, prison officials said, she had been alone in her cell.

    Netizens offer a warning to other people who accept gifts from people they don’t know

    Comment explaining the risk the teen took before eating cake gifted by a supposed secret admirer and losing her life.

    Facebook comment warning about not trusting gifted cakes at a beauty salon after teen loses her life from a cake gifted by secret admirer.

    Facebook comment warning about eating unknown food, related to teen losing life after eating cake from secret admirer.

    Comment warning about trusting others after teen loses life from cake gifted by secret admirer, urging caution.

    Comment by Cleuza De Fatima expressing horror over teen losing her life after eating cake from supposed secret admirer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock and sadness over a teen losing her life after eating a cake gift.

    Facebook comment by Dalva Silva expressing sorrow over kids killing kids, related to teen losing life after eating cake with note.

    Comment from user Iracema Santarelli questioning cruelty to human beings on social media, related to teen losing life after eating cake.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing heartbreak about a teen losing her life after eating a gifted cake.

    Comment expressing condolences for teen who lost her life after eating cake from supposed secret admirer.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    almost all the cakes I've eaten have been made by people I don't know. That's how factories work, and cafes, and church bake sales, and lots of other things I can't think of. When I was 17, if someone sent me food, I'd eat the food.... I had so few enemies back then....

    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    AI at it again. A quick Google search will tell us that, although several cake poisonings have happened in Brazil (!), none have been reported in Sao Paulo

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    If I turned down every cake that a secret admirer sent me, then I would start losing weight. If I lost weight, I would be that much more attractive. This would mean more cakes from secret admirers. Pretty soon, all the willpower I have would be directed towards refusing to eat cakes. I don't need that type of complication in my life.

